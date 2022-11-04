Cyber Monday deals 2022 — what to expect

The best Cyber Monday deals are on the horizon which is great news for bargain shoppers. After Black Friday 2022 wraps, expect retailers to offer Cyber Monday deals on laptops, tablets, phones , wearables and more.

Cyber Monday 2022, the first Monday after Black Friday falls on Nov. 28. This annual online shopping event offers excellent post-Black Friday deals. Go-to electronics retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, Target, Walmart and others will continue to offer holiday deals.

We typically see a repeat of Black Friday deals on Cyber Monday and in some instances, we've seen better pricing. However, select retailers offer price adjustments and are extending return times this holiday season. So if you purchase an item on Black Friday and the price goes lower, fear not, you'll have options.

With the threat of potential stock shortages and inflation upon us, more people are shopping early this year. In fact, retailers are responding to consumer demand with early Black Friday deals . We're seeing the lowest prices of the season on a range of items, many of which we don't see dropping any further within the coming weeks.

If you plan to skip Black Friday and shop Cyber Monday sales instead, bookmark this page. We're rounding up the best Cyber Monday deals from around the web and sharing them here.

To give you an idea what to expect, here's a recap of last year's Cyber Monday sales and pre-Cyber Monday deals you get now.

Top 10 Cyber Monday deals last year

(opens in new tab) Apple MacBook Air M1 (256GB): was $999 now $899 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Currently $100 off, the M1 MacBook Air is one of the best laptops to buy. The MacBook in this deal packs a 13.3-inch (2560 x 1600) IPS Retina display, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD. As we note in our MacBook Air with M1 review (opens in new tab), we were floored by its breathtaking performance, and slim, unibody design. We were also floored by its lengthy battery life which tapped out at 14 hours and 41 minutes during testing.

(opens in new tab) Dell XPS 13: from $837 @ Dell (opens in new tab)

The 5 out of 5 star rated Editor's Choice Dell XPS 13 is the best overall laptop to buy. The model we recommend has a gorgeous 13.3-inch (1920 x 1080) display, 2.4-GHz Intel Core i5-1135G7 4-core CPU, 8GB RAM and a 256GB SSD.

(opens in new tab) Apple AirPods Pro 2nd Generation: was $249 now $179 @ BJ's (opens in new tab)

Save $70 on the AirPods Pro 2nd generation with MagSafe charging case. They bring active noise cancellation to Apple's best-selling wireless earbuds. Like its standard Pro, it features Apple's H1 chip, adaptive EQ, and wireless charging support. If you're not a BJ's member, you can use a free 1-day guest pass to get this deal.

(opens in new tab) Apple AirPods 3rd Generation: was $179 now $149 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab)At $29 off, the 3rd generation AirPods with are at their lowest price yet. They're sweat and water resistant with spatial audio provides 3D sound. On a full charge, you get up to 6 hours of play time and up to 30 hours with the MagSafe charging case.

(opens in new tab) HP Envy 13: was $699 now $549 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

Now $150 off, the excellent HP Envy 13 is a wise choice if you're looking for a solid all-around laptop for work, school, and play. This model packs a 13.3-inch (1920 x 1080) display, 2.4-GHz Intel Evo platform Core i5-1135G7 quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Intel Iris Xe GPU and 256GB SSD.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G (Unlocked): was $1,199 now $1,099 @ Samsung (opens in new tab)

Save $200 off the unlocked 128GB Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. Plus, get $50 off the Galaxy Buds Pro (a $149 value) with your purchase. The Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G has a 6.9-inch 3088 x 1440-pixel Super AMOLED 2X Infinity-O display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It uses a versatile triple camera array like the Note 20, but swaps in a massive 108MP wide-angle lens and laser autofocus while dropping the telephoto to 12MP.

(opens in new tab) Apple iPad Pro 12.9: was $1,099 now $999 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The latest iPad Pro 12.9 with Apple M1 chip is at its lowest price yet. Apple's big-screen 2021 iPad Pro packs a 12.9-inch Liquid Retina Display with XDR, Apple's blazing M1 processor, and a storage capacity of 128GB. The new iPad Pro 12.9 supports Apple Pencil (2nd generation) and works with Apple's Magic Keyboard and Smart Keyboard Folio. Walmart (opens in new tab) has it for the same price.

(opens in new tab) Sony WH-1000XM4: was $349 now $248 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Headphones are $102 off among Amazon's Epic Daily Deals — their biggest discount yet! These Editor's Choice noise-cancelling cans block distractions, provide excellent sound and crystal clear phone calls. This is one of the best early Black Friday deals you can get right now.

(opens in new tab) Bose QuietComfort 45 Headphones: was $329 now $279 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

This Bose Cyber Monday deal knocks $50 off the Editor's Choice Bose QuietComfort 45 for the first time. They boast class-leading noise cancellation, a durable, comfortable design and up to 24 hours of battery life.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Watch (44mm): was $279 now $144 @ Samsung (opens in new tab)

Save $50 on the Galaxy Watch 4 in this Cyber Monday deal. The Galaxy Watch 4 ports a sleek and lightweight customizable design to complement your style. What's more, it's packed with wellness functions like advanced sleep tracking, auto workout-tracking, advanced run coaching and real-time ECG monitoring.

Pre-Cyber Monday deals

Laptops

(opens in new tab) Apple MacBook Air M2: $1,199 $1,099 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $150 on the M2 Apple MacBook Air. It features an M2 8-core processor, 8-Core GPU, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage. It packs a 13.6-inch (2560 x 1664) Liquid Retina display, Magic Keyboard, Touch Bar, and Touch ID.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Book Pro: $999 $699 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Now $300 off, the Galaxy Book Pro is one of the best 13-inch laptops for the money. It packs a 13.3-inch AMOLED 1080p display and a rated battery life of 20 hours. The laptop in this deal is configured with a 2.4-GHz Intel Core i5-1135G7 4-core CPU, 8GB RAM, Iris Xe graphics and 256GB SSD.

(opens in new tab) HP Envy x360 13 Convertible: $899 $699 @ HP (opens in new tab)

Save $200 on the excellent HP Envy x360 13. This machine has a 13.3-inch (1920 x 1200) touch display,12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U 10-core CPU, 8GB RAM, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, and 512GB SSD storage. Dual speakers tuned by Bang & Olufsen with HP Audio Boost ensure an immersive experience whether you're listening to music or streaming movies.

(opens in new tab) Asus Vivobook 17X: $729 $479 @ Staples (opens in new tab)

Save $250 on the Asus Vivobook 17X 12th gen Intel laptop. The Asus Vivobook 17X sports a large 17.3-inch (1920 x 1080) display and 180 lay-flat hinge sleek geometric design. Powered by a 3.3-GHz 12th Gen Intel Intel Core i5-12500H 12-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Iris Xe graphics and 512GB SSD. It's a get value if you're in the market for a big screen laptop on a budget.

(opens in new tab) Gateway 11.6" Ultra Slim Notebook: $189 $89 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $100 on the 11.6-inch Gateway Ultra Slim Notebook. The laptop in this deal has a 11.6-inch (1366 x 768) display and runs on a 1.1-GHz Intel Celeron N4020 dual-core CPU coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of eMMC storage on board for your important files. What's more, it includes 1-year of Microsoft 365 Personal for free (valued at $70). The Gateway Ultra Slim is a solid choice if you're shopping around for a cheaply priced laptop.

MacBooks

(opens in new tab) Apple MacBook Pro M2: $1,299 $1,249 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $50 on the latest M2 MacBook Pro. It packs a 13.3-inch Liquid Retina display, M2 8-core CPU, 10-Core GPU, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage. Magic Keyboard, Touch Bar, and Touch ID are also on board.

(opens in new tab) Apple MacBook Air M1: $999 $799 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $200 the on M1 MacBook Air. In our MacBook Air with M1 review (opens in new tab), we gave it a high rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars and the Editor's Choice award. We praised its blazing performance and slim, unibody design. We also loved its long battery which endured 14 hours and 41 minutes during testing. Besides Apple's latest 8-core processor, it packs a 13.3-inch (2560 x 1600) IPS Retina display, 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD.

(opens in new tab) Apple MacBooks: up to $400 off @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save up to $400 on Apple MacBook Air and MacBook Pro notebooks at Best Buy. Boasting power, portability, and endurance, the MacBook Air M2 is one of the Apple's best Ultabook yet. The base model packs a 13.6-inch (2560 x 1664) Liquid Retina display, Apple M2 8-core processor, 8-Core GPU, 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD.

(opens in new tab) Apple MacBook Pro 14: $1,999 $1,599 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $400 off the 512GB model MacBook Pro 14. It features a 14.2-inch mini-LED backlit display and delivers up to 14 hours of battery life. The laptop is powered by Apple's M1 Pro 8-core chip coupled with 16GB of RAM and employs a 14-core GPU for graphics. In our M1 MacBook Pro 14 (opens in new tab) review, its elegant design, excellent performance, and stellar battery life earned it a 4 out of 5 star rating. It's the Editor's Choice best laptop for power-users.

Chromebooks

(opens in new tab) Acer 317 Chromebook: $369 $169 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $200 on the Acer 317 Chromebook. It has a 17.3-inch (1920 x 1080) display, 1.0-GHz Intel Celeron N4500 CPU, 4GB of RAM and 32GB of microSD-expandable storage. It's a budget-friendly option if you want a big screen laptop for creating docs, web browsing and streaming movies.

(opens in new tab) Lenovo Chromebook 3 AMD A6: $219 $89 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $219 on the AMD model Lenovo Chromebook 3. This laptop has an 11-inch (1366 x 468) display, 1.8-GHZ AMD A6-9220C dual-core CPU, 4GB of RAM and Radeon R5 graphics. There's 32GB of eMMC storage on board, expandable via the laptop's built-in microSD slot. Like all Chromebooks, it comes with an extra 15GB of Google Drive storage and Google Perks.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Chromebook Go: $299 $249 @ Samsung (opens in new tab)

Save $50 on the Samung Chromebook Go with no trade-in. With a weight of 3.2 pounds and a mere 0.6-inches thin, it fits easily into backpacks and luggage. It features a 14-inch (1366 x 768) display, 1.1-GHz Intel Celeron N4500 dual-core CPU, 4GB of RAM and 32GB of flash storage.

(opens in new tab) HP Chromebook X2: $599 $479 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $119 on the HP Chromebook X2 (opens in new tab) 2-in-1 detachable. It has a 11-inch (2160 x 1440) 2K touchscreen, 2.4-GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c 8-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Adreno 618 graphics and 64GB of eMMC storage. It also ships with an HP Wireless Rechargeable USI Pen for jotting down notes or sketching. If you're looking for a flexible laptop that gives you the best of both worlds, the HP Chromebook X2 is a wise choice.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2: $699 $599 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $100 on the versatile Galaxy Chromebook 2. This super-slim premium Chromebook sports a convertible design with a stunning quantum dot display. The laptop in this deal packs a 13.3-inch (1920 x 1080) QLED touch screen, 2.1-GHz Intel Core i3-10110U dual-core CPU, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

Tablets

(opens in new tab) Apple iPad Pro 256GB: $899 $799 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $100 on the iPad Pro at Amazon. Powered by Apple's M1 chip, the iPad Pro brings blazing performance to Apple's best-selling tablets. The iPad Pro in this deal packs an 11-inch Retina Display, Apple M1 8-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, 8-core GPU and 256GB of storage.

(opens in new tab) Apple iPad 9th Generation: $329 $299 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $70 on the 10.2-inch Apple iPad. Apple's 9th generation iPad sports a 10.2-inch Retina display with True Tone, A13 Bionic chip, 3GB of RAM, 128GB of storage and stereo speakers. It sports an 8MP wide angle primary camera on the back and a 12MP ultra-wide front camera. Touch ID and Apple Pay offer secure login payment.

(opens in new tab) Apple iPad Air 5: $599 $519 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $80 on the iPad Air 5 — its lowest price ever. The 2022 iPad Air 5 packs a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone. Rounding out its specs are Apple's M1 chip, 8GB of RAM, 64GB of storage and stereo speakers. For image capturing and video calls it has a 12MP wide angle primary camera on the back and a 12MP FaceTime Camera. Touch ID and Apple Pay offer secure login payment.

(opens in new tab) Apple iPad Pro 12.9: $1,099 $999 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $100 on the 2021 iPad Pro 12.9 with Apple M1 chip is at its lowest price yet. Apple's big-screen 2021 iPad Pro packs a 12.9-inch Liquid Retina Display with XDR, Apple's blazing M1 processor, and a storage capacity of 128GB. The new iPad Pro 12.9 supports Apple Pencil (2nd generation) and works with Apple's Magic Keyboard and Smart Keyboard Folio. Walmart (opens in new tab) has it for the same price.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite: $159 $109 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $50 on the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite. Light and portable, it features an 8.7-inch (1340 x 800) TFT touchscreen, 2.3-GHz MediaTek MT8768N 8-core processor, 3GB of RAM, and 32GB of microSD-expandable storage. With its durable metal frame and powerful performance, it's a tablet the whole family can share.

(opens in new tab) Amazon Fire HD 10: $149 $74 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

At $75 off, the Amazon's Fire HD 10 tablet is at its lowest price yet. Beef up that screen size to 10 inches and you can get the impressive Fire HD 10, which features a powerful octa-core CPU, lengthy 12-hour battery life and, of course, a vivid 1080p display with plenty of real estate for not just content consumption, but for getting stuff done.

Monitors

(opens in new tab) Dell and Alienware Monitors: up to $150 off @ Dell (opens in new tab)

Dell's Black Friday sale slashes up to $150 off Dell and Alienware monitors. Save on productivity and gaming monitors ranging from 22-inches to 34-inches,

(opens in new tab) Samsung SJ55W 34-inch Ultra WQHD Monitor: was $429 now $327 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Amazon is knocking $102 off the Samsung SJ55W 34-inch Ultra WQHD Monitor. It has a 21:9 aspect ratio and (3,440 x 1,440) display for razor-sharp images and immersive viewing. Picture-by-picture and picture-in-picture lets you view sources side by size or resize sources up to 25%, respectively. Quantities are low, so act fast to optimize your productivity and entertainment for less.

(opens in new tab) HP Black Friday Sale: up to $194 off monitors @ HP (opens in new tab)

HP's Black Friday sale takes $194 off select monitors at HP this week. The PC maker's sitewide sale offers solid discounts its best monitors. Whether you're looking for a monitor for your laptop, a gaming monitor or a dual monitor bundle, HP has a deal for you.



(opens in new tab) SAMSUNG 49-inch Odyssey G9: $1,399 $1,099 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $300 on Samsung's 49-inch Odyssey G9. Boasting a 240Hz QHD display, this ultrawide curved monitor is a great pick for those with a huge desk. Be warned, most deskspaces will not be able to handle the gargantuan size of this colossal monitor.

Headphones

(opens in new tab) Bose QuietComfort 45 Headphones: $329 $249 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $80 on the Editor's Choice Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones. They feature 45mm drivers, high-fidelity sound, class-leading active-noise cancellation and up to 24-hours of battery life. Aware Mode lets you hear what's going on around you right through the headphones. During real-world tests, audio was clear and balanced as was call quality. In terms of noise-cancellation, the headphones did a great job at blocking ambient sound.

(opens in new tab) Apple AirPods Max: $549 $449 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Currently $100 off on Amazon, the AirPods Max are our favorite wireless ear cans. These stylish ear cans feature Apple's powerful H1 chip, nine microphones and 40mm drivers. With spatial sound, the AirPods Max provides an audio experience like no other.

(opens in new tab) Beats Studio 3: $349 $149 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

One of the best Beats Black Friday deals knocks $200 off the Beats Studio 3. These over-ear headphones feature Apple’s W1 chip for seamless iOS pairing and up to 22 hours of playback. Soft ear cushions provide a comfortable seal so you can experience the deep soundstage.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Buds Live: $169 $99 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $70 on the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live. These truly wireless earbuds pack balance, spacious audio and extra-long battery life into a bean-shaped ergonomic design. The Galaxy Buds Live work with Android and iOS devices as well as Windows laptops (opens in new tab) via Windows 10 PC's Swift Pair. This is one of the best Black Friday deals you can get.

(opens in new tab) Beats Studio Buds: $149 $99 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Now $50 off, the Beats Studio Buds are at their lowest price yet. They deliver powerful, balanced sound and feature active Noise Cancelling (ANC) and transparency mode. The earbuds ships with three sets of eartips for a secure, comfortable fit and acoustic seal. What's more, the Beats Studio Buds are IPX4-rated sweat and water resistant and provide up to 8 hours of battery life (up to 24 hours combined with charging case).

(opens in new tab) Bose QuietComfort 35 Series 2: $329 $249 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Bose's QuietComfort 35 Series 2 Gaming Headset is currently $80 off in this Black Friday deal. It's the first headset from Bose that can handle both gaming and wireless use, bolstered by world class noise-cancelling and comfortable earcups.

Phones

(opens in new tab) Apple iPhone 14: up to $1,000 off w/ trade-in @ T-Mobile (opens in new tab)

Buy the iPhone 14 starting from $799 from T-Mobile and get up to $1,000 off. To get this deal you must trade-in an eligible device and activate the iPhone 14 on a T-Mobile Magenta Max plan. Your cash-back will appear on your monthly bill over the course of 24-months

(opens in new tab) Apple iPhone 14 Pro: up to $1,000 off w/ trade-in @ Verizon (opens in new tab)

Get up to $1,000 off iPhone 14 series when you switch to Verizon which nets you a free iPhone 14 Pro. Existing customers save up to $800 on the iPhone 14 series. To get this deal, you must trade-in an eligible device, activate your iPhone 14 under a select verizon Unlimited plan. As incentive, Verizon is offering a $200 eCard to cover your expenses when you switch.

(opens in new tab) Google Pixel 6 Pro Unlocked: $899 $649 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $250 on the Google Pixel 6 Pro which is still one of the best 5G smartphones to buy. It features an advanced Pixel camera, 6.7-inch (1440 x 3120) 120Hz display, Google Tensor processor, 12GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra: $1,199 $999 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $200 on an unlocked Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. The base Galaxy S22 Ultra packs a 6.8-inch Infinity-O Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 64-bit 8-core CPU, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy A53 Unlocked: $449 $349 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $100 on the unlocked Samsung Galaxy A53. Samsung's budget flagship packs a 6.5-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED 120Hz display, Exynos 1280 CPU. 6GB of RAM and 128GB of microSD-expandable storage. Its 5,000mAh battery with super fast charging delivers performance you can count on.

Gaming

(opens in new tab) Nintendo Switch Games: select titles for $14.88 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

Walmart has a variety of Nintendo Switch games on sale for just $14.88. Save on PAW Patrol Mighty Pups Save Adventure Bay, Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania, The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame, Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid Collector's Edition, and other popular titles.

(opens in new tab) Nintendo Switch OLED Model: $349 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Play at home on the TV or on the go with the Nintendo Switch OLED. In addition to the screen with vivid colors and sharp contrast, the Nintendo Switch – OLED Model includes a wide adjustable stand, a dock with a wired LAN port for TV play, 64 GB of internal storage and enhanced audio.

(opens in new tab) Razer Barracuda X Headset: $99 $49 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $50 on Razer Barracuda X —a lightweight and versatile wireless headset. It's great for seamless educational and gaming use across PC, consoles, and mobile devices.

(opens in new tab) Sony PS5 Horizon Forbidden West Console Bundle: $549 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

If you're still trying to get your hands on a PS5, this is a deal itself. You can request an inviation to buy the PS5 Horizon Forbidden West Bundle at Amazon. Horizon Forbidden West is the follow up to the PlayStation Hits solidified Horizon Zero Dawn (opens in new tab). This latest installment of the franchise packs tons of action and new machines.

(opens in new tab) PS5 Game Deals: up to $30 off @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save up to $30 off best-selling PS5 games. Save on popular titles like FIFA 23, Madden NFL 23, WWE 2K22, SIFU, Among Us and more.

(opens in new tab) Microsoft Xbox Series X: $499 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

The Xbox Series X console is back in stock at Best Buy. In our Xbox Series X review (opens in new tab), we gave a high rating of 4/5 stars for its powerful performance, ridiculously fast load times and its excellent backward compatibility.

(opens in new tab) HP Reverb G2 VR Headset: $599 $399 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $200 on the HP Reverb G2 VR — a solid gaming platform to immerse yourself in the metaverse with. Equipped with industry leading-lenses and speakers from Valve, the 2160 x 2160 LCD panels let you see more detail than ever across both SteamVR and Windows Mixed Reality. The future is now, fellow humans! HP offers this same deal (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) Meta Quest 2 VR w/ free Beat Saber: from $399 @ Meta Store (opens in new tab)

Get a free Beat Saber when you buy the new Meta Quest 2. In our Meta Quest 2 review, we loved its lightweight, comfortable fit and crisp graphics with little to no blur. It also won us over with its expanded social and sharing capabilities. We gave the Meta Quest 2 an overall rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars and the hard-to-get Editor's Choice award. This deal ends December 31.

When is Cyber Monday?

This year's Cyber Monday 2022 event falls on Nov. 28 and is the first Monday after Thanksgiving Day in the United States.

Cyber Monday is an online shopping event created by the National Retail Federation (NRF) to encourage National Retail Federation (NRF) people to shop online. Formerly when Black Friday was typically a brick and mortar store event, Cyber Monday launced to highlight online retailers.