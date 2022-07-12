Bose 700 headphones crash to $269

Bose 700 headphones are solid AirPods Max alternatives — they're easier on the wallet too. And thanks to Amazon's generous Prime Day audio discounts, our favorite noise-cancelling headphones have never been cheaper.

Currently, Amazon has the Bose 700 Headphones on sale for $269 (opens in new tab). Normally $379, these 'phones are now $110 cheaper than usual. It's the lowest price we've seen for these Bose headphones. Ever.

(opens in new tab) Bose 700 Wireless Headphones: was $379 now $269 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $110 on the Editor's Choice Bose 700 wireless headphones. They offer detailed Bose sound, stellar noise-cancelling technology and 20 hours of battery life. For hands-free operation, they work with Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri. Grab them now for their best price yet!

Bose 700 headphones deliver stellar noise cancelling performance, which makes them great for music and video streaming, and phone calls. They sport an over-ear design, intuitive touch controls, and a powerful microphone system.

As we praise in our Bose 700 review, these headphones are sleek, low profile, and deliver accurate sound. On top of that, they provide excellent, best-in-class noise-cancelling performance for peaceful listening. We gave the Bose 700 headphones a 4.5 out of 5 star rating and the Editor's Choice award cosign.

During real-world music playback tests, the Bose 700s pump out detailed sound with crisp mids. The free dedicated Bose companion app for iOS and Android lets you adjust your noise-cancellation level and choose your favorite digital assistant (Google Assistant, Siri or Alexa). At 9 ounces, Bose 700s are way lighter than the AirPods Max (13.6 ounces). They're on par with the Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones (8.8 ounces) and Bose QuietComfort 45 (8.5 ounces).

Bose 700 headphones are a wise choice if top-tier noise cancellation, comfort, and sound are important to you.