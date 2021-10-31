Black Friday headphone deals 2021: UK early sales, discounts to expect

The best Black Friday headphone deals of 2021 are set to cover all the big brands and budgets. If you’ve been waiting for a good deal of true wireless earbuds or over-ear headphones, this is the time to buy.

We’re going to be busy rounding up the best Black Friday headphone sales happening at Amazon, Currys PC World, John Lewis, eBuyer, Scan, Argos and others.

Black Friday 2021 headphone deals predictions

I’m a seasoned veteran when it comes to shopping on Black Friday, and over the years, I’ve learned to find the best discounts that appear before the peak trading season. Based on this, here are my predictions.

All of the AirPods: Apple’s AirPods 2 and AirPods Pro are regularly discounted. They still are right now!

Soundcore savings: It’s Anker. Of course, you’re going to see some awesome deals on their Liberty Air 2 Pro earbuds and more. Hopefully, we see the Liberty 3 Pro price cut generously.

Amazon Echo Buds: This one is kind of obvious. All of Amazon’s devices get a whole lot cheaper during Black Friday. Expect the 2nd Gen Echo Buds to get the same treatment.

Sony takes center stage: I don’t think you’re going to see savings on the latest WF-1000 XM4 earbuds. But instead, I think you’ll see the over-ear WH-1000 XM4 cans and maybe the WF-1000 XM3 get cheaper. But hey, if the cream of the crop does get reduced, that’s a winner!

When is Black Friday 2021?

Black Friday 2021 is set to happen Friday, Nov 26 this year. Previously limited to just a weekend of sales, it turns out we like deals over a longer period of time and retailers are happy to oblige by giving us a month of the good stuff.

Black Friday Headphone Deals — True Wireless Earbuds

Apple AirPods Pro: was £219.99 now £199 @ Amazon

Now £50 off for a limited time, Apple's AirPods Pro picked up an Editor's Choice award from us for their stellar audio quality, comfortable fit, great noise cancellation, and seamless integration with iOS.

Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro: was £129.99 now £79.99 @ Amazon UK with a discount applied

Recommended by 10 Grammy Award-winning artists, I personally use a pair as my daily drivers and love them. The Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro offers a clear, deep sound quality, great noise cancellation, an awesome app with a fully customizable EQ and powerful mics for good call quality.

Apple AirPods: was £159 now £116.46 @ Amazon

Packed with rich sound quality, all the smarts granted by Apple's H1 chip, including seamless device switching and a rapid wireless connection, and easy-to-use touch controls, this entry point into the Apple wireless earbud ecosystem is ideal for those who want the seamless iPhone experience on the cheap.

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2: was £279 now £222 @ Amazon UK

These Editor's Choice award-winning earbuds deliver incredible sound through their unique 7mm drivers, tuned to provide a lively, wide soundstage with ANC and a 7-hour battery life (extended to 28 with the case). And now, these buds are at their lowest ever price.

JBL Live 300TWS: was £129 now £69.97 @ Currys

JBL is a good brand to look out for and the Live 300TWS are some of its best earbuds. Get that signature sound, a 20-hour battery life, water and sweat resistance at a seriously good price.

View Deal

Black Friday Headphone Deals — Over Ear Headphones

Anker Soundcore Life Q30: was £79.99 now £64.99 @ Soundcore with code WSCPP8ZUFS

The custom silk diaphragm drivers deliver impeccable sound alongside the hi-res audio certification for incredible detail and depth. Plus, the super long 40-hour battery life with ANC on is impressive.

Sennheiser Momentum 3: was £349.99 now £279 @ John Lewis

The Sennheiser Momentum 3 combines the brand's legendary sound quality and superb noise cancellation into a sleek wireless design. Sennheiser also has a companion app to personalize the performance.

Sony WH-1000XM3: was £330 now £162.90 @ Amazon UK

The impressive XM3s are now 52% off! They deliver a low-end punch for bass lovers while maintaining all the crisp detail of the mids and highs. Alongside this, users get a huge suite of sound-optimizing options accessible through the Connect app. Sony's sound silencers do give Bose a run for its money, even if it comes in a close second.