Best Black Friday gaming laptop deals 2021: Deals to expect

The best Black Friday gaming laptop deals we expect this year will be a bargain shoppers dream. Today's best gaming laptops are pricey, so Black Friday offers a great opportunity to save big on your next investment.

We've been scouting gaming laptop deals all year, some of which were Black Friday-worthy. In some instances, we saw record low deal pricing on even the most coveted gaming rigs.

Black Friday gaming laptop deals to expect

Next month, we expect to see more Black Friday gaming laptop deals under $1,000, which are rare these days. Gaming laptops housing Nvidia's RTX 20 series GPUs will likely get the steepest discounts.

For example, the Alienware m17 R3 with RTX 2080 GPU fell to $1499 ($1,174 off) at Dell last season. Currently, Amazon offers the Razer Blade Pro 17 RTX 2080 GPU for $2,299 ($900 off).

We also expect to see discounts of $300 or more among RTX 30 series GPU laptops for Black Friday. In fact, aggressive discounts are already beginning to surface like Dell's offer of the Alienware m15 R4 with RTX 3070 GPU for $1,808 ($365 off via coupon, "50OFF699").

So if you've been hesitating to upgrade to a new gaming laptop due to cost — we've got your back. We'll be rounding up the best Black Friday gaming laptop deals right here.

When is Black Friday 2021?

Black Friday 2021 falls on Friday, November 26 this year. Technically, Black Friday is a one-day shopping event, however, awesome discounts can be had weeks before and the days after on Cyber Monday.

While the big shopping weekend is still weeks from now, early Black Friday-like deals are already here. This week, Amazon's Epic Daily Deals offers discounts for holiday shoppers who want to get an early start.

Black Friday 2021 is expected to offer tons of fantastic deals on today’s top gaming notebooks. Be sure to bookmark our Black Friday 2021 deals hub for the best retail holiday discounts.

Until then, check out the best Black Friday-worthy gaming laptop deals happening right now.

Black Friday gaming laptop deals — RTX 30 series GPU

Alienware m15 R6 w/ RTX 3070 GPU: was $2,174 now $1,944 @ Dell

Save $230 on the Alienware m15 R6 gaming laptop right now via Dell's member purchase program (Add to cart to see the deal). This m15's specs sheet includes a 15.6-inch (2560 x 1440) 240Hz display with 2ms response time, a 2.3-GHz Intel Core i7 11800H 8-core CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 1TBB SSD. Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3070 GPU with 8GB of dedicated memory does all the heavy lifting for graphics. View Deal

Gigabyte Aero 17 w/ RTX 3070 GPU: was $2,499 now $1,899 @ Newegg

For a limited time, you can save $300 on the Gigabyte Aero 17 via rebate at Newegg. This machine packs a 17.3-inch (3840 x 2160) 4K display, 2.3-GHzi7-11800H 8-core CPU and 16GB of RAM. Rounding out its specs are an RTX 3070 GPU with 8GB of dedicated memory and a speedy 1TB SSD.View Deal

HP Omen 15: was $1,799 now $1,599 @ Best Buy

Now $200 off at Best Buy, the Editor's Choice HP Omen 15 is one of the best gaming laptops to buy. As per our HP Omen review, it delivers powerful gaming performance and solid battery life. The machine in this deal boasts a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) display, Intel's 2.6-GHz Core i7-10750H 6-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, GeForce RTX 3070 GPU and a 512GB SSD. View Deal

Lenovo Legion 5i w/ RTX 3060 GPU: was $1,739 for $1,539 @ Lenovo

For a limited time, save $200 on the Lenovo Legion 5 Gen 6 gaming laptop. This model has a 17.3-inch (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display, a 2.3-GHz Intel Core i7-11800H 8-core CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD. Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3060 GPU with 6GB of dedicated memory handles graphics.View Deal

MSI GP66 Leopard w/ RTX 3080 GPU: was $2,299 now $1,999 @ Newegg

Currently $300 off via rebate, the MSI GP66 Leopard gaming laptop is at lowest price yet. This configuration consists of a 15.6-inch, 240Hz matte display, 2.3-GHz Intel Core i7-11800H CPU, 16GB of RAM and 1TB SSD. Nvidia's latest GeForce RTX 3080 Max-Q GPU with 8GB of dedicated memory handles graphics. VR ready, this laptop works with VR headsets like the Oculus Quest 2 and HTV Vive Cosmos. View Deal

Dell G15 Ryzen Edition Gaming Laptop: was $1,235 now $1,107 @ Dell

Now $211 off, this Dell G15 Ryzen Edition RTX 30 series laptop takes gaming to a whole new level. It packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 165Hz display, AMD Ryzen 7 5800H 8-core CPU, 8GB RAM and Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3050 Ti GPU with 4GB of graphics memory. For storage and transferring files, there's a speedy 256GB SSD on board. View Deal

Black Friday gaming laptop deals — RTX 20 series GPU

MSI GP75 Leopard w/ RTX 2070 GPU: was $1,999 now $1,499 @ Newegg

Currently $500 off via rebate, the MSI GP75 Leopard gaming laptop is at lowest price yet. This configuration consists of a 17.3-inch (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display with 3ms response time. It houses a 2.2-GHz Intel Core i7-10870H 8-core CPU, 16GB of RAM and 512GB SSD. Nvidia's GeForce RTX 2070 Super GPU with 8GB of dedicated memory handles graphics. View Deal

Razer Blade 15 Advanced w/ RTX 2070 GPU: was $2,599 now $1,787 @ Amazon

Now $813 off on Amazon, the Razer Blade 15 Advanced gaming laptops is a stellar price. Sporting a sturdy, all-aluminum build, it's thin, lightweight and classic by design. The laptop in this deal packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 300Hz display, 2.3-GHz Intel Core i7-10875H 8-core CPU and 16GB of RAM. Nvidia's GeForce RTX 2070 Super Max-Q GPU and a 512GB SSD round out its specs sheet. View Deal

Razer Blade Pro 17: was $3,199 now $2,299 @ Amazon

The Razer Blade Pro 17 is currently $900 off at Amazon and at its lowest price ever. In our Razer Blade Pro 17 review, we praise its solid gaming performance, slim, premium design and good battery life. The laptop in this deal packs a 17.3-inch (3840 x 2160) 300Hz 4K display, 2.2-GHz Intel Core i7-10875H 8-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD. For graphics handling, it's outfitted with Nvidia's GeForce RTX 2080 Super Max-Q GPU. This deal includes a free full download of Humankind and Crysis Remastered Trilogy (Crysis 1, 2, & 3). View Deal

Black Friday gaming laptop deals — GTX 16 series GPU

Lenovo Legion 5 w/ GTX 1660Ti GPU: was $1,299 for $899 @ Newegg

Save $400 on the Lenovo Legion 5 gaming laptop at Newegg. It has a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 120Hz display, 2.5-GHz Intel Core i5-10300H 4-core CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. For graphics handling, it's equipped with Nvidia's GeForce GTX 1660 Ti GPU. with 6GB of graphics memory. View Deal