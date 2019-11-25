Trending

Black Friday deal: Logitech mechanical keyboard on sale for 50% off

By News 

Logitech's mechanical gaming keyboard is just $89!

(Image credit: Logitech)

Black Friday deals are pumping through the internet like no tomorrow, and right now the Logitech Orion Spectrum G910 is $90 off. For just $89, you can get one of Logitech's slick, mechanical gaming keyboards.

Logitech Orion Spectrum G910: was $179, now $89 @ Best Buy
While we haven't tested the Logitech Orion Spectrum G910 mechanical gaming keyboard ourselves, Logitech has a good track record with mechanical keyboards and this is 50% off.View Deal

We didn't get a chance to review the Logitech Orion Spectrum G910, but Logitech generally has a pretty great record producing mechanical keyboards and this specific model has a 4.7-star rating after 1,471 user reviews. The Orion Spectrum G910 offers 9 programmable G-keys, customizable RGB lighting and dedicated media controls. 

Apart from looking pretty cool, this keyboard also has 113 anti-ghosting keys, a large palm rest and propriety mechanical switches that you won't find on any other keyboard. On top of all of that, the Logitech Orion Spectrum G910 has a smartphone dock that lets you access in-game data on your phone via the integrated "arx control" app.

If you're looking for something different, take a look at our best Black Friday deals and best Cyber Monday deals hubs to see more hot products on sale.

Rami Tabari

As soon as Rami Tabari sprung out of the College of Staten Island, he hit the ground running as a Staff Writer for Laptop Mag. He reviews every shape and form of a laptop as well as all sorts of cool tech. You can find him sitting at his desk surrounded by a hoarder's dream of laptops, and when he navigates his way out to civilization, you can catch him watching really bad anime or playing some kind of painfully difficult game. He’s the best at every game and he just doesn’t lose. That’s why you’ll occasionally catch his byline in Tom’s Guide, taking on the latest Souls-like challenge.