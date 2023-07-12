7 Best Prime Day Chromebook deals to snag on Day 2 before time runs out

Shop these 7 Best Prime Day Chromebook deals on this, Day 2 of Prime Day 2023 while you still can. If you don't want to spend a fortune on a new personal computer, there are plenty of budget-friendly Prime Day laptop deals options available.

Whether you're picking up an affordable laptop for work or back-to-school season, you don't want to miss today's Chromebook deals. And not just at Amazon, Best Buy, and HP offer some great Chromebook deals during prime Day. al

Prime Day 2023 ends at midnight, so you still have plenty of time to find the perfect Chromebook for your use case and budget. See our hand-selected discounts below. And for more summer savings on mobile tech, gaming and more, visit our Prime Day 2023 list.

7 Best Prime Day Chromebook deals

Acer Chromebook 314: $399 $339 @ Amazon

Save $70 on the Acer Chromebook 314, plus get a free protective laptop sleeve. This convertible Chromebook packs a 14-inch (1366 x 768) touch screen, 1.1-GHz Intel Pentium Silver N6000 quad-core CPU, 8GB RAM, Intel UHD graphics, and 128GB of eMMC flash storage. Overall, Acer's Chromebook 314 is a budget-friendly laptop for the basics.

Asus Chromebook CX1: $249 $209 @ Amazon

Save $40 on the Asus Chromebook CX1, one of the best 14-inch laptops for everyday use. It features an impressive 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) display, 1.1-GHz Intel Celeron N3350 CPU, 8GB of RAM and 64GB of microSD-expandable storage. It's a budget-friendly option if you want a big screen laptop for creating docs, web browsing and streaming movies.

Acer 317 Chromebook: $349 $224 @ Amazon

Save $125 on the oversized Acer 317 Chromebook in this limited laptop deal. It packs a massive 17.3-inch FHD display, Intel Celeron N4500 CPU, 4GB RAM and 64GB of storage. Whether you want it for your home, office, or even your home office, this massive multitasking machine is worth every penny.

Acer Chromebook 514: $409 $279 @ Amazon

Save $130 on this fantastic Acer Chromebook 514 bundle. The bundle includes: The Acer Chromebook 514 laptop, protective Acer laptop sleeve. The Acer Chromebook 514 features a 14-inch (1920 x 1080) display, MediaTek Kompanio 828 8-core CPU, 8GB of RAM and 64GB of eMMC storage.

Asus Chromebook C424: $249 $199 @ Amazon

Save $50 on the Asus Chromebook C424 for Prime Day. Great for students looking or anyone else looking for a basic laptop. For under $200, you're getting a 14-inch (1920 x 1080) display, 1.1-GHz Intel Celeron N4020 dual-core CPU, 4GB of RAM and 128GB of microSD-expandable storage.

Lenovo Flex 3i Chromebook: $429 $249 @ Best Buy

Save $180 on the Lenovo Flex 3i Chromebook. Great for students and anyone else looking for a basic laptop, it's easy to use and lasts up to 10 hours on a full battery charge. This Chromebook features a 1080p display, 1.1 Intel Celeron N4500 dual-core CPU, 4GB of RAM, Intel UHD graphics and 64GB of eMMC flash storage. There's a media card reader built-in if you want to add more wiggle room for your files.