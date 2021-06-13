Best Prime Day 2021 iPad deals in the UK

In this page we compile the best Amazon Prime Day 2021 iPad deals in the UK right now, spanning across the iPad mini, standard iPad, iPad Air and iPad Pro.



Without a doubt, Apple makes the best tablets on the market. While any of the iPad’s various configurations are well worth your hard-earned cash, the steep discounts Prime Day offers only make each model more worthy of your purchase. Nothing out there gives you an experience so finely tuned as an iPad, and it’s only made better by Apple’s constant software updates, including the upcoming iPadOS 15 .



Apple’s iPads aren’t the only, as there will be deep price cuts on phones, laptops and headphones. To make the most of it all, be sure to bookmark our Amazon Prime Day 2021 deals hub for the best Prime Day 2021 discounts.



Don’t forget, you’ll need an Amazon Prime subscription to get in on any of these deals, so make sure you’re signed up before choosing your next iPad.



Amazon Prime Day 2021: Start date and time, deals to expect

What are the best Amazon Prime Day iPad deals?

Prime Day 2021 starts on Monday, June 21, so we won’t know the best Amazon Prime Day iPad deals until then.



What we can expect, however, are the models that will get the best price cuts. While we would all love the iPad Pro 2021 to be 50% off (we can dream, can’t we?), recently released Apple tablets rarely get steep discounts — even during the Prime Day extravaganza. However, you will find earlier models get notable discounts, sometimes well over the £100 mark. We recommend keeping an eye out for the iPad Air 2020 and 12.9-inch iPad Pro 2019 and 2020.



If you’re eager, we’ve put together a list of the best early Prime Day iPad deals below. Check them out.

Best Amazon Prime Day iPad deals right now

Apple iPad Pro (11-inch, 128GB, M1 chip): was £749 now £718.98 @ Amazon UK

The big improvement in Apple's M1 iPad Pro is the inclusion of its beasty M1 chip, which comes armed with a next-gen neural engine and more cores than you'd care to count for some insanely good performance. If you want a little more storage too, you can get £24 off the 256GB model .

Apple iPad Air: was £579 now £549 @ Amazon

The latest Air copies a lot of the iPad Pro’s homework and offers us a great tablet at an even better price. As you can read in our iPad Air review , we’re huge fans of the sleek design, powerful A14 Bionic chip, and awesome battery life.

Apple iPad Pro (11-inch 512GB): was £1,069 now £896.80 @ Amazon

Previous-gen iPad Pros are now cheaper than ever, and the 11-inch model is a great place for most prosumers to start, as it packs all the power of its big brother into a smaller, more portable chassis. You will seriously love the ProMotion display and powerful A12Z Bionic chip for blazing through your workload.

Apple iPad Mini: was £399 now £369.97 @ Amazon

Need all the capability of the iPad in a smaller form? That's where the Mini comes in. It packs plenty of power with an A12 Bionic chip to keep that vivid 7.9-inch retina display fluid and responsive.

Apple 10.2-inch iPad (32GB): was £329 now £309 @ Amazon

The big-screen entry point into the iOS ecosystem is a great tablet for casual usage, gaming and light productivity — basically, Apple raided the parts bins of previous and current-gen models to develop something that is more than good enough for most of you!

How to get the Amazon Prime Day iPad deals