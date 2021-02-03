Best Presidents Day sales 2021: Save at Lenovo, Dell, Microsoft and more

The best Presidents' Day sales of 2021 are creeping up, although presidential holiday falls on February 15. Several retailers are now offering solid deals on laptops — many of which are Presidents' Day sale sneak peeks.

If you're bargain shopping for your next notebook on a budget, you'll want to take advantage of this month's Presidents' Day sales. If you don't want to wait, you can save big at Amazon, Best Buy, Dell, HP, Lenovo, and Walmart right now.

For instance, Lenovo's Presidents' Day Sale Sneak Peak slashes up to 68% off select laptops right now. The sitewide sales includes steep discounts on ThinkPad X and ThinkPad T workstations, business laptops, Yoga series 2-in-1, and Alienware gaming rigs.

As part of the sale, you can get the excellent ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 8 for an all-time low price of $949.99. Usually, this laptop retails for $2,279, so that's a staggering $1,329 in savings via Lenovo Presidents' Day coupon, "THINKPRESDAY".

The ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 8 is the Editor's Choice productivity notebook for work or school. The base model packs a 14-inch (1920 x 1080) display, a 1.6-GHz Intel Core i5-10201U quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD.

Not to be outdone, HP set a placeholder for its Presidents' Day sale, however HP's Winter Savings event is in full swing. This week, you can save up to $300 on HP's best laptops. One standout deal is the HP Spectre x360 15 convertible for $1,449.99 ($150 off). Its 360-degree hinge lets you easily transform from laptop to stand, tent or tablet mode. It has a 15.6-inch 2160p 4K OLED touch display, 2.6GHz Core i7-9750H 6-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD with 32GB Intel Optane.

Presidents' Day is a week and some odd days away so these deals are just the tip of the iceberg. In the meantime, we're scanning the internet and listing all the best pre- Presidents' Day sales on laptops available right now.

Lenovo

Lenovo IdeaPad S540: was $1,000 now $700 @ Lenovo

Use coupon, "IDEADEAL2" to take $300 off the Lenovo IdeaPad S540. It packs a 13.3-inch (2560 x 1600) IPS display, 1.8-GHz Intel Core i7-10510U quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD. View Deal

Lenovo Yoga C940 15": was $1,909 now $1,310 @ Lenovo

Save up to 27% on the Yoga C940 2-in-1 with this Lenovo Presidents' Day sneak peek deal. It packs a 1080p display, a Core i7-9750H CPU, 12GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. This Editor's Choice machine is one of the best 2-in-1s you'll find and it's now $599 off via coupon, "PRESDAYS". View Deal

Lenovo Legion Slim 7i Gaming Laptop: was $1,700 now $1,300 @ Lenovo

Lenovo Presidents' Day sale knocks $500 off the Legion Slim 7i gaming laptop via coupon, "SneakPeek8". It's configured with a 15.6-inch 1080p IPS 240hz IPS display, 10th Gen Intel Core i7-10750H CPU, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB SSD. For graphics handling, it has a GeForce RTX 2060 Max-Q GPU with 6GB of dedicated memory. This deal ends February 7.View Deal

Best Buy

Lenovo Chromebook Duet: was $299 now $249 @ Best Buy

The new Lenovo Chromebook Duet is an incredible value 2-in-1 device. You get a capable tablet with a detachable keyboard for use as a laptop — for an incredibly low price. Alongside its sleek design, this tablet delivers good performance and epic battery life. Now $50 off, own it for its best price yet!View Deal

HP Chromebook 14 2-in-1: was $629 now $449 @ Best Buy

The sleek HP Chromebook 14 2-in-1 packs a brilliant 14-inch 1080p touchscreen, 2.1-GHz 10th Gen Intel Core i3-10110U CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 64GB SSD. The 360-degree geared hinge just adds to an already versatile machine. View Deal

Lenovo Yoga C940 with 4K Display: was $1,600 now $1,360 @ Best Buy

The Yoga C940 2-in-1 packs a 4K touchscreen display, 1.3GHz Core i7-1065G7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. This Editor's Choice machine is one of the best 2-in-1s you'll find. View Deal

Dell

Dell XPS 13 Laptop: was $1,209 now $900 @ Dell

Currently $309 off, the Editor's Choice Dell XPS 13 with Core i7 CPU is the best laptop to buy. The model we recommend packs a 13.3- inch (1920 x 1080) Infinity Edge non-touch display, 1.8-GHz Core i7-10510U quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD.View Deal

New Dell XPS 15 Laptop: was $1,659 now $1,421 @ Dell

Dell takes $238 off the Dell XPS 15 in its sitewide new year savings event. This machine packs a 15.6-inch, (1920 x 1080) IPS display, 2.6-GHz Core i7-10750H 6-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and GTX 1650 Ti GPU with 4GB of dedicated memory.View Deal

Alienware m15 R3 Gaming Laptop: was $1,850 now $1,543 @ Dell

This Alienware m15 R3 packs a 15.6-inch 1080p display, 2.6-GHz Core i7-10750H 6-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD and RTX 2060 GPU with 6GB of dedicated memory. It's now $306 off at Dell. View Deal

Dell G7 15 Gaming Laptop: was $1,860 now $1,575 @ Dell

The new Dell G7 15 is one of our favorite cheap gaming laptops. It packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) display, 10th Gen Intel Core i7-10750H 6-core CPU, 32GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD, and RTX 2070 Max-Q GPU GPU with 8GB of graphics memory. View Deal

Microsoft

Microsoft Surface Laptop 3: up to $300 off @ Microsoft

Microsoft is taking up to $300 off the Surface Laptop 3. Starting from $800, the base model packs an Intel Core i5-1035G7 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB SSD. If you need more storage, the 256GB Surface Laptop 3 in on sale for just $999.99 ($300 off). This deal ends Feb 14.View Deal

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 with Keyboard Bundle: was $750 now $650 @ Microsoft

The base model Surface Pro 7 is currently $100 off at Microsoft. It packs a 12.3-inch (2736 x 1824) PixelSense display, 10th-gen Core i3 CPU, 4GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD. Save up to $350 on select configurations. View Deal

Microsoft Surface Pro X (128GB): was $1,000 now $800 @ Microsoft

The base model Surface Pro X packs a 13-inch (2880 x 1920) touchscreen LCD, ARM-based Microsoft SQ1 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 126GB SSD. With both Wi-Fi and LTE support, the Surface Pro X ensures you're always connected. View Deal

Microsoft Surface Go 2: was $730 now $665 off @ Microsoft

For a limited time, you can save up to $65 on the Microsoft Surface Go 2. In our review, we liked its vivid display and sleek, lightweight design. The model with the highest discount packs a 10.5-inch (1920 x 1280) touch screen, Intel Core m3 CPU, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.



View Deal

HP

HP Spectre x360 15 4K OLED Touch Screen Laptop: was $1,600 now $1,450 @ HP

The HP Spectre x360 is the best 2-in-1 laptop you can buy. This model packs a 15.6-inch (3840 x 2160) 4K OLED touch screen, 2.6GHz Corei7-9750H 6-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD with 32GB Intel Optane. View Deal

HP Envy x360 2-in-1 4K Laptop: was $1,500 now $1,250 @ HP

For a limited time, you can save $250 on the HP Envy x360 convertible laptop. Its specs sheet consists of a 15.6-inch (3840 x 2160) 4K display, 10th Gen Intel Core i7-1065G7 CPU, 16GB DDR4 RAM and a 1TB SSD. The Envy x360 is the Editor's Choice 2-in-1 laptop for its outstanding performance, long battery life and stylish design. View Deal

HP Pavilion 15t Laptop: was $790 now $590 @ HP

Now $200 off, the customizable HP Pavilion 15t is a reliable machine for everyday tasks. The machine we recommend packs 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) display, Intel Core i5-1135G7 quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD.View Deal

HP Omen 15 2020: was $1,100 now $850 @ HP

The HP Omen 15 packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) display, 2.5-GHz i5-10300H quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD and Nvidia GTX 1650 Ti GPU.View Deal

Amazon

Apple MacBook Air: was $999 now $929 @ Amazon

This laptop deal knocks $70 off the base model MacBook Air with Apple M1 chip. Besides a new 8-core CPU, it packs a 13.3-inch (2560 x 1600) IPS Retina display, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. It scored a rare 4.5-star rating from us, making it one of the top laptops on the market. View Deal

MSI GP65 Leopard Gaming Laptop: was $1,249 now $1,047 @ Amazon

This VR ready GP65 Leopard gaming laptop is currently $202 off at Amazon. It packs 15.6-inch 144Hz display, 2.6-GHz Core i7-10750H 6-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, GTX 1660Ti GPU with 6GB of graphics memory, and a 512GB SSD. View Deal

Samsung Chromebook 4: was $229 now $180 @ Amazon

This cheap laptop deal takes $50 off the 11.6-inch Samsung Chromebook. Long battery life and solid performance make it a great option if you want a small laptop for basic tasks and web browsing, View Deal

Walmart

Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5: was $699 now $329 @ Walmart

This IdeaPad Flex 5 comes packed with a 14-inch FHD display and enough performance to crunch the regular tasks — AMD Ryzen 3 4300U quad core CPU, 4GB RAM and a 128GB SSD, all powered by a 10-hour battery life. View Deal