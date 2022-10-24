Best Buy Black Friday deals start now — shop early holiday discounts today

Best Buy Black Friday deals start now for early holiday shoppers on the hunt for great bargains. Right now, you can shop early Black Friday pricing on the industry's best laptops, tablets, headphones, PC accessories, gaming and more.

Keep in mind, Best Buy's early Black Friday deals are limited-quantity. So If they sell out now, they could be sold out through Black Friday. Whether you're looking for specific items or holiday gift ideas, now is a great time to save.

Shop Best Buy Black Friday deals online at Best Buy.com, via the Best Buy app (opens in new tab) or at your local Best Buy store. For your convenience, have items shipped to you, your gift recipient or pick up your order within an hour via Curbside Pickup.

This holiday shopping season, Best Buy offers an extended return window. Best Buy purchases made between Oct. 24 — Dec. 31, 2022 are eligible for returns through Jan. 14, 2023.

So if you want to get your hands on must-have holiday tech now, early Black Friday deals at Best Buy await you. Browse the best discounts below:

Today's best deals

Best Buy Black Friday deals right now

(opens in new tab) Lenovo IdeaPad 1i Laptop: $249 $99 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $150 on the Lenovo IdeaPad 1i if you're looking for super portable laptop on a budget. It packs a 14-inch (1366 x 768) display, Intel Celeron N4020 dual-core CPU, 4GB of RAM, Intel UHD graphics and 64GB of eMMC flash storage. This configuration is ideal for creating docs, checking email, internet browsing and streaming content. Powered by Windows 11 Home in S mode, it's steamlined for security and performance.

(opens in new tab) Apple MacBooks: up to $400 off @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save up to $400 on Apple MacBook Air and MacBook Pro notebooks at Best Buy. Boasting power, portability, and endurance, the MacBook Air M2 is one of the Apple's best Ultabook yet. The base model packs a 13.6-inch (2560 x 1664) Liquid Retina display, Apple M2 8-core processor, 8-Core GPU, 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD.

(opens in new tab) Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Plus w/ Keyboard Cover: $929 $599 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Now $330 off, the Surface Pro 7 Plus with Type Cover Bundle is a great value. It packs a 12.3-inch (2736 x 1824) display, 11th Gen Intel Core i2 CPU, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of SSD storage.

(opens in new tab) HP Victus GTX 1650: $799 $479 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $320 on the HP Victus 15 GTX 1650 gaming laptop. If you're looking for a budget machine, it's one of the best gaming laptops for the money. This machine has a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) display, 3.3-GHz 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12450H 8-core CPU, 8GB of RAM and 512GB SSD. Nvidia's GTX 1650 GPU handles graphics.

(opens in new tab) Asus TUF 23.8-inch 165Hz Gaming Monitor: $229 $129 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $100 on the 23.8-inch Asus TUF 165Hz gaming monitor. It has a 1920 x 1080-pixel panel that works with AMD FreeSync Premium for distortion-free gaming. It supplies you with two HDMI ports and a DisplayPort for connecting a laptop, game console or extra monitor.