Apple's 9th generation iPad with maximum storage gets $50 price cut

Apple's 9th generation iPad is the best tablet for most people. It's also the least expensive iPad you can get — especially with today's deal.

Right now, you can get the 9th gen Apple 10.2-inch iPad (256GB) for $429 . That's $50 in savings given that it typically retails for $429. This is the lowest price ever for Apple's 9th gen iPad and the best iPad deal you can get.

Apple 10.2-inch iPad 9th Gen: was $479 now $429 @ Amazon

The 256GB model 10.2-inch Apple iPad is currently $50 off at Amazon — its biggest discount yet. Apple's 9th generation iPad sports a10.2-inch Retina display with True Tone, A13 Bionic chip, 3GB of RAM, 256GB of storage and stereo speakers. It sports an 8MP wide angle primary camera on the back and a 12MP ultra-wide front camera. Touch ID and Apple Pay offer secure login payment. As an alternative, the 10.2-inch iPad (64GB) is on sale for $319 ($10 off).

Release in 2021, the 9th generation iPad is one of the best tablets to buy. This particular model packs a 10.2-inch Retina display, Apple's A13 Bionic chip, 3GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It sports an 8MP wide-angle back camera and 12MP ultra-wide front camera. Apple Touch ID and Apple Pay offer secure login payment for peace of mind.

Amazon also offers the 10.2-inch iPad (64GB) for $319 ($10 off).

In our Apple iPad 2021 review, we praise its bright, vivid 10.2-inch Retina display and excellent battery life. We are also found the tablet's upgraded cameras impressive. Overall, we gave the iPad a 4 out of 5-star rating for its outstanding performance.

During real-world use, the 9th gen iPad had no problems juggling multiple tasks. In one test, we blasted it with a dozen Google Chrome tabs with two streaming 1080p YouTube videos and music in the background. The iPad showed no signs of lag.

Weighing in at 1.1 pounds and measuring 9.8 x 6.8 x 0.3 inches, the iPad is as portable as its competitors. It's on par with the 10.4-inch Galaxy Tab A7 9.8 x 6.2 x 0.3 inches, 1 pound) and Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (9.5 x 5.8 x 0.3 inches, 0.7 pounds).

Overall, the 10.2-inch iPad is the perfect tablet for accessing your favorite streaming and gaming apps. And when you want to get things done, the 2021 iPad supports Apple Pencil (1st generation) and Smart Keyboard (sold separately).

So if you want to add a tablet to your arsenal of gadgets, the iPad is worth considering. Like all Apple deals, this won't last too long, so don't hesitate to snag and iPad for less.