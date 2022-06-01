Father's Day 2022 gift ideas for techie, gamer, and sporty dads

Father’s Day 2022 is approaching and chances are you're unsure what to get for dad. Take it from us, a Father's Day gift that is fun, useful or makes his life easier will surely make his day.

So if you want to skip the cliché tie or funny dad mug gift this Father's Day, you've come to the right place. Our roundup of Father's Day gifts for techie, gamer, and sporty dads will help you find the perfect gift.

Want to treat dad to that new laptop he's been hinting around about? You can get the Acer Aspire 5 for $399 (opens in new tab) at Walmart — its lowest price yet. Typically, you would expect to pay $499 for this laptop, so that's $100 in savings.

The Aspire 5 packs a 14 inch 1080p display and quad-core Intel Core i5-1135G7 CPU coupled with 8GB of RAM. It also houses Iris Xe graphics and a speedy 256GB SSD for file storage. Given the specs, it's rare to see a laptop of this configuration at such a low price. It's a budget-friendly option if you want to surprise dad with a capable laptop.

Father's Day 2022 is on Sunday, June 19 and it's approaching fast. Find the perfect gift for dad in our hand-selected list of Father's Day gift ideas below.

Father's Day gift ideas 2022

Apple iPad 9th Gen: was $329 now $309 @ Amazon

Apple's 9th generation iPad has a 10.2-inch Retina display with True Tone, A13 Bionic chip, 64GB of storage and stereo speakers. It sports an 8MP wide angle primary camera on the back and a 12MP ultra-wide front camera. Touch ID and Apple Pay offer secure login payment.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8: was $699 now $629 @ Samsung

For a limited time, save $70 on the Galaxy Tab S8 and get 50% off a Samsung Book Cover Keyboard. It features an 11-inch (2560 x 1600) LTPS LCD display up to 120Hz for smooth content streaming and gaming. Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 64-bit 8-core CPU coupled with 8GB of RAM ensures fast and speedy responsiveness. Rounding out its specs are 128GB of microSD-expandable storage a high capacity 8,000mAH battery. The Galaxy Tab S8 comes in three colors including graphite, silver, and pink gold.

Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Headphones: for $399 @ Amazon

Sony's new WH-1000XM5 headphones feature industry leading noise-cancellation. Precise voice pickup technology and advanced audio signal processing ensure crystal clear hands-free calls. Lightweight with soft fit leather headband and on-ear cushions, Sony WH-1000XM5 promise up to 30 hours of comfortable listening.

Meta Quest 2 VR: for $299 @ Amazon

The Meta Quest 2 makes a great gift for gamer dads. This all-in-one gaming headset lets dad enjoy VR games without being tethered to a PC or powered by a smartphone. It features a (3664 x 1920) LCD display (1832 x 1920 per eye) with 90Hz fresh rate and 128GB of storage. Powering the headset is Qualcomm's Snapdragon XR2 SoC coupled with 6GB of RAM.

Amazfit T-Rex Smartwatch: was $139 now $109 @ Amazon

The Amazfit T-Rex smartwatch is a solid G-Shock G-Squad alternative and makes a great gift for the sporty outdoorsman dad. Built to military grade standards, it's heat, cold, humidity, water, salt spray and acid resistant. It features a 1.3 inch AMOLED color display, high precision GPS, 14 exercise modes, and an ultra-long rated battery life of 20 days.

Bose Sport Earbuds: was $179 now $149 @ Amazon

Bose Sport Earbuds will bring Bose accurate sound to dad's workouts. the Sport Earbuds are secure and comfortable with 3 sizes of tips, weather and sweat-resistant, come packed with a beamforming microphone for voice clarity on calls and a battery that lasts up to 5 hours per charge.

TecTecTec ULT-G Golf GPS Watch: for $99 @ Amazon

For the sporty dad who frequents the golf course, the TecTecTec ULT-G Golf GPS Watch is a must. Loaded with tons of useful tools, the ULT-G will help dad achieve his best game yet. It measures distances of the green and shots and features automatic hole progression. What’s more, it has a simple, easy-to-use interface and a rugged, water-and-dust resistant design.

Tile Essential 4 Pack: for $70 @ Amazon

This Father’s Day gift idea will make dad’s life easier. The Essential 4 Pack helps recover, keys, the remote, luggage, and just about anything that goes missing. Simply attach it to any item you don't want to lose, pair the Tile with your smartphone, and you're all set. If you lose an item and it's within range, the Tile Sport's audible alarm will alert you. Alternatively, you can track the item via the Tile Mate app, which shows its location.