Apple's 5th gen iPad Air hits lowest price ever during Amazon's holiday deals event

October Prime Day deals are in full swing and we're seeing the lowest prices on Apple iPads.

Starting today at Amazon, you can get the iPad Air 5 with 256GB of storage for $669 (opens in new tab). That's $80 off its normal price of $749 and the biggest discounts it's seen yet. It's one of the best iPad deals in Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale.

Save $80 on the 256GB model 5th generation iPad Air. This 2022 iPad Air 5 release packs a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone. Rounding out its specs are Apple's M1 chip, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage and stereo speakers. For image capturing and video calls it has a 12MP wide angle primary camera on the back and a 12MP FaceTime Camera. Touch ID and Apple Pay offer secure login payment.

For those on the go, the iPad Air balances portability and performance beautifully. The 10.9-inch LCD screen may not be as fancy as an OLED screen, but it’s stunning regardless.

Sidecar mode is a fun feature that can turn the iPad Air into a second display for a Mac. It also features a single 12MP rear-facing camera, and a 12MP front-facing camera that lets you record in both a regular and super-wide angle.

And while you may not get the highest res display, the 2022 iPad Air does include the M1 chip, giving it the incredible processing speed of a macBook air. In the Geekbench 5 test, the 2022 iPad Air actually scores higher than the 2020 iPad Pro.

It comes in several colors, ranging from Blue to Purple, Space Gray to Starlight. With all these options, the 2022 Apple iPad Air 256GB model is a steal for $819 at Amazon (opens in new tab). And while we think the deal on the 256GB model with both WiFi and Cellular is killer, the 64GB model is also on a great deal with 5% off for Prime Early Acess (opens in new tab) . If you don’t need Cellular, the WiFi only model starts at just $519 (opens in new tab)