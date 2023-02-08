Apple's 11-inch iPad Pro M1 with 1TB of storage sees $300 price drop

Apple's iPad Pro M1 is powerful enough to double as a laptop or drawing tablet. Although the iPad Pro M2 has taken away some of its spotlight, the iPad Pro M1 is still one of the best tablets around.

Currently, Amazon offers the 1TB 11-inch iPad Pro for $1,199 (opens in new tab). That's a whopping $300 off its normal price of $1,499. This is one of the lowest prices we've ever seen for this configuration. In fact, it's one of the best iPad deals we've tracked so far this year.

(opens in new tab) Apple iPad Pro M1 1TB: $1,499 $1,199 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $300 on the 2021 1TB model iPad Pro. Powered by the Apple's M1 chip, the 2021 iPad Pro brings blazing performance to Apple's best-selling tablets. The iPad Pro in this deal packs an 11-inch Retina Display, Apple M1 8-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, 8-core GPU and 1TB of storage.

Apple's M1 iPad Pro offers everything you could ever want in a productivity tablet. The iPad in this deal features a stunning 11-inch Retina Display, Apple M1 8-core chip, 8GB of RAM and 8-core graphics. With 1TB of storage built-in, you'll have ample room to safekeep important files.

In our M1 iPad Pro 2021 (12.9-inch) review, we loved its bright and vivid XDR display and slim, durable chassis. We were also floored by its ridiculously fast M1 processor. We gave the iPad Pro 12.9-inch a 4.5 out of 5-star rating and our Editor's Choice award.

During real-world testing, apps opened instantly and websites blinked onto the screen. Navigating the iPad's OS was a pleasantly smooth and lag-free experience. The iPad Pro endured nearly 11 hours on our Laptop Mag Battery Test of continuous web browsing over Wi-Fi at 150 nits. For versatile use, the iPad Pro M1 supports Apple Magic Keyboard (opens in new tab), Smart Keyboard Folio (opens in new tab) and Apple Pencil (opens in new tab) (2nd generation).

If you're in the market for a tablet, the iPad Pro M1 is a wise choice if versatility, speed and a gorgeous display are important to you.