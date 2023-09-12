Apple Watch Ultra 2 vs. Apple Watch Ultra: Which should you buy?

We just got a reveal of the Apple Watch Ultra 2 at the Apple Event 2023, and since there's only one other Apple Watch Ultra, it's time to see which is worth your time and money.

Keep in mind that you're going to be paying a truckload of cash regardless of which you choose, but we might save you a few bucks (or not). And understand that most of this is speculative since we don't have our hands on the Ultra 2 just yet.

Let's get into it.

Apple Watch Ultra 2 vs. Apple Watch Ultra price and value

The Apple Watch Ultra comes in one size, 49mm, and runs for a whopping $799. Meanwhile, the Apple Watch Ultra 2 offers the same size and starts at $799. It comes with the S9 SiP, the latest chip in the Apple Watch series. It's likely that the original Watch Ultra is getting a price decrease after the showcase.

If you're my wife, you'd say cheaper is better. Actually, she'd say "What the hell are you doing spending that much money on a watch?" So maybe take a look at a cheaper watch if your wallet isn't in this game.

Winner: Apple Watch Ultra 2

Apple Watch Ultra 2 vs. Apple Watch Ultra design

With the original Apple Watch Ultra, you get a large and utilitarian design, and it even feels as durable as it looks, from the flat display covered with sapphire crystal to the rock-hard titanium shell.

(Image credit: Apple)

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 features a pronounced design that still retains that durable-look and feel. Its modular ultra display makes it look like the most badass compass you could get.

Apple Watch Ultra comes in at 1.9 x 1.7 x 0.6 inches with a weight of 2.2 ounces. We're still waiting on the size and weight of the Apple Watch Ultra 2 size, but it's likely not going to change too much outside of the display design.

Winner: Apple Watch Ultra 2

Apple Watch Ultra 2 vs. Apple Watch Ultra display

The original Ultra sports the same display tech as the Series 8: an always-on Retina LTPO OLED display. However, this sizes up to be 1.92 inches, 502 x 410 pixels, and with a 2,000-nit peak brightness.

(Image credit: Apple)

Meanwhile, the Apple Watch Ultra 2 comes in with a display that gets up to 3,000 nits, making it the brightest Watch display that Apple has developed. Brighter is better.

Winner: Apple Watch Ultra 2

Apple Watch Ultra 2 vs. Apple Watch Ultra battery life and charging

The Apple Watch Ultra sports a 542 mAh battery offers 36 hours of battery life, according to Apple, but in our review we found that it made it through three days of regular use on one charge. If you turn on low-power mode, it'll last longer.

Apple has went with the same battery for the Apple Watch Ultra 2.

Winner: Tie

Outlook

We can't declare a winner at this time, but I'd like to believe that the Apple Watch Ultra 2 will overcome its predecessor. We'll need to get the Apple Watch Ultra 2 in for testing, but if you're a fan of the new features and components, you might not have to wait. That is, if you're willing to pay its exorbitant price.

