Best Apple Watch deals — September 2022

Apple's Watch Series 8 was announced Wednesday during its annual product launch event at its Cupertino, CA headquarters.

Pricing for the Apple Watch Series 8 starts at $399 for GPS model and $499 for the Cellular version. Apple is bundling the Apple Watch Series 8 with 3 months of Apple Fitness+ for free (valued at $30). This is one of the Apple Watch Series 8 deals so far.

So why should you buy the Apple Watch Series 8? It features a new temperature sensor, Crash Detection, and a more durable build. The most advanced Apple smartwatch yet, the Apple Watch Series 8 succeeds the Apple Watch Series 7.

Finally, the $799 Apple Watch Ultra sport watch features a rugged, titanium case with up to 36 hours on a single charge. Designed for the great outdoors, it features a Wayfinder display with a compass in the dial and Waypoint marking. It can be customized for mountain or trail and with night mode, allows for easy visibility in the dark.

If you're in the Apple ecosystem, the Apple Watch is a solid buy if you want the best all-around smartwatch.

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch Series 8: $399 w/ 3 mos Apple Fitness+ @ Apple (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch Series 7: $399 $299 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The 41mm Apple Watch Series 7 is currently $100 below retail at Amazon. Over its predecessor, it offers a larger display and 33% faster wireless charging. It features a 41mm aluminum case and an Always-On Retina display with up to 1,000 nits of brightness. Powering the smartwatch is an S7 SiP chip 64-bit dual-core processor.

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch SE (GPS/LTE): $329 $229 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $100 on the 40mm Apple Watch SE with GPS and Cellular support. Apple's mid-tier smartwatch houses the same CPU found in the Apple Watch 5 and a display that's 30% brighter than the Apple Watch 3. This smartwatch supports emergency calls, fall detection, and features a built-in compass and always-on altimeter.

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch Series 6 (40mm/GPS): $399 $324 @ Amazon

(opens in new tab)The GPS model Apple Watch Series 6 is $75 less on Amazon this week. Over the Apple Watch Series 5, it packs a brighter display, upgraded 64-bit dual-core S6 CPU and built-in blood oxygen sensors that work with Apple's Blood Oxygen app.

(opens in new tab) LifeProof Eco Friendly Apple Watch Band: $39 $24 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $15 on the LifeProof Eco Friendly Band — its biggest discount yet. Made from 99% ocean plastic yarn so it's safe for the environment and comfortable to wear. It easily connects to your Apple Watch and has a fade resistant buckle closure. What's more, $1 of your purchase goes toward LifeProof's nonprofit partners. This band fits 38mm/40mm Apple Watches from Series 3 to 7.