Apple MagSafe Battery Pack drops to $71 — its lowest price yet!

Black Friday 2022 is around the bend and we're seeing early Black Friday deals on Apple gear. If you've waited this long to pick up an Apple MagSafe Battery Pack, it's time to get off the fence.

Right now, you can get the Apple MagSafe Battery Pack for $71 (opens in new tab) at Amazon. Usually, it retails for $99, so that's $28 you're saving. This marks an all-time low price for this iPhone accessory. This is one Apple Black Friday deal you don't have to wait for.

Save 28 on the Apple MagSafe Battery Pack. This 1,460mAh capacity power pack attaches to your iPhone magnetically for automatic charging on the go. Portable and compact, it works IPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, IPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Apple's MagSafe Battery Pack, as you might have guessed, affixes to your iPhone. magnetically. It features 1,460mAh of power and a Lightning connector. Strategically placed magnets keep it securely attached to your phone for safe wireless charging.

Although we didn't test it, satisfied Amazon customers rate the MagSafe Battery Pack rate it 4.3 out of 5 stars. Some of the features users love about the battery pack are its strong magnets and automatic on and off function.

You can also use it as a magnetic charging stand (opens in new tab) when you connect it to an iPhone Lightning Dock. If you're looking for a means of charging your iPhone on the go or a useful holiday gift idea, the MagSafe Battery Pack is a wise choice.

The Apple MagSafe Battery Pack works with iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 series Apple smartphones.

