Amazon takes up to $50 off Fire tablets in Prime Day-like sale

This year's Prime Day is postponed, however, Amazon is making up for it with a massive sale on its branded devices. For a limited time, you save save up to $50 on an Amazon Fire tablet, with prices starting as low as $34.

As part of the sale, you can get the latest Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus for just $79. That's $30 off and the lowest price we've seen for this tablet.

Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus (2020): was $109 now $79 @ Amazon

The Amazon HD 8 Plus is $30 off at Amazon today. It has all the same specs as the new Fire HD 8 except that it packs 3GB of RAM.View Deal

The Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus is one of the best cheap tablets of 2020. It has all the same specs as the Fire HD 8 except that it packs more RAM.

The Fire HD 8 Plus features a vibrant 8-inch (1280 x 800) display, up to 12 hours of battery life, and supports wireless charging. With a 2.0-GHz quad-core CPU and 3GB of RAM, it's 30% faster than its predecessor. This makes for easy multitasking while watching movies or gaming.

In our review of its sibling, the Amazon Fire HD 8 (2020), we were impressed by its fun Alexa features, amazing battery life and USB Type-C charging support.

Looking for a durable kid-friendly tablet? Then you'll want to scoop up the Fire HD 8 Kids Edition tablet for $89 ($50 off).

These are just two of the best tablet deals available right now. Check out the complete list of Amazon tablets on sale below.

Amazon Fire HD 8 (2020): was $89 now $59 @ Amazon

The Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet is $30 off at Amazon right now. It's 30% faster than its predecessor and supports wireless charging. It features an 8-inch (1280 x 800) display, 2.0-GHz quad-core CPU, 2GB of RAM, and 32GB of expandable storage.View Deal

Fire HD 8 Kids Edition (2020):was $139 now $89 @ Amazon

The Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Edition is one of the best kids tablets you can get. It's 30% faster than the previous-gen model and has 32GB of storage. This tablet is priced at $50 under retail right now at Amazon. View Deal

Fire HD 10 Tablet: was $149 now $99 @ Amazon

With its bright, vivid display and speedy performance, the Amazon Fire HD 10 is a solid choice if you're looking for an affordable tablet that you can take everywhere. At $50 off, it's an even better value. View Deal

Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet: was $99 now $59 @ Amazon

The cheapest kids tablet Amazon offers packs a 7-inch display, 1.3GHz quad-core CPU, 1GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage. Even better, it's surrounded by a rugged child-proof exterior and is backed by Amazon's 2-year warranty to give parents peace of mind. View Deal

Fire HD 10 Kids Edition Tablet: was $199 now $149 @ Amazon

The Fire HD 10 Kids tablet packs everything we love about the standard Fire HD 10 into a durable kid-proof case. It also comes with Amazon's worry-free 2-free warranty. View Deal

Kindle Paperwhite: was $129 now $99 @ Amazon

The water-resistant Kindle Paperwhite features a 6-inch, anti-glare flush-to-screen display, a 5 LED front light, and 8GB of storage. Now at $30 off, it's one of the best Kindle deals you can get. View Deal