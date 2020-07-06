Amazon Prime Day 2020 postponed again, now set for October

Amazon Prime Day 2020 should have taken place in July, however, the ongoing global pandemic has broken retail tradition. According to CNBC, the online retailer's huge annual shopping event is now postponed at least until October.

This new bit of information follows previous reports that Amazon had pushed Prime Day 2020 back to September. The company now has its sights set on kicking off Prime Day 2020 later this fall, a month before Black Friday.

Although the exact date of the next Prime Day is still unknown, Amazon sent an email to sellers with specifics surrounding the upcoming smorgasbord of deals. In the email, the retailer cites the week of October 5 as a placeholder for Prime Day promotions and coupon deals.

“A definitive date will be announced as we get closer to the event. We are looking forward to seeing submissions that offer the most delight to customers during one of the biggest shopping days of the year, Prime Day!” reads the email.

In June, Amazon held a fashion-focused Big Style Sale that aimed to boost sales and help third-party sellers clear out inventory. It's possible this further inundated Amazon with orders as it works to get logistics back to (or close to) pre-quarantine normalcy.

If Prime Day 2020 gets pushed back any further, it may clash with the Holiday 2020 shopping season. It would also come as no surprise if Amazon were to cancel Prime Day 2020 altogether as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to spread.

That would be good news for big-box retailers, like Best Buy and Walmart, which usually answer Amazon Prime Day with excellent deals of their own.

We'll keep you posted as we get closer to the new tentative early October Prime Day 2020 launch date.