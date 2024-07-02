Best 4th of July sales: 15 top deals so far

This year's 4th of July sales are rolling fantastic summer deals on our favorite mobile tech and gaming gear. So, if you thought you had to wait to score the season's lowest prices on laptops, tablets, audio, wearables, and more, here's the good news.

If Amazon's July 16-17 Prime Day sale is the main event, today's 4th of July sales are the prelims. Alongside early Prime Day deals, Amazon's 4th of July sale knocks up to 69% off select electronics. One standout deal is the 64GB Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet for just $89. It usually costs $189, so that's $100 in savings and its biggest discount yet. This is the lowest price we've ever seen for this particular tablet. It's also one of the best 4th of July deals to snag before Prime Day.

Looking for an Apple iPad discount this 4th of July? Amazon offers the 9th generation iPad for $249 ($80 off) at checkout. Select Amazon's on-page coupon for savings.

So before you head down to the pier to watch the fireworks, browse today's best 4th of July sales below.

Best 4th of July deals

Apple 14" MacBook Pro M3: $1,599 $1,399 @ Amazon

Lowest price! Save $200 on the excellent MacBook Pro M3. The best laptop for power users, Apple's M3 processor is 35% faster than its first-generation M1 chip (rated). Graphics performance is up 65 percent faster, so you'll notice all the subtle nuances during gameplay, from realistic lighting, shadows, and reflections. Features: 14-inch (3024 x 1964) 1,000-nit 120Hz Liquid Retina XDR display, Apple M3 8-core chip, 16-core Neural Engine, Apple M3 10-core GPU, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Mac OS

Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Pro: $1,449 $1,149 @ Amazon

Lowest price! Amazon is offering the Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Pro for $300 off in this epic laptop deal. Multitaskers, creatives, and gamers will benefit from the Galaxy Book 4's Intel Arc graphics options. If an immersive display, powerful performance, robust security, and long battery life are essential, the Galaxy Book 4 series may be the right choice. Features: 14-inch 3K (2880 x 1800) 120Hz AMOLED display, Intel Core Ultra 7 155H 16-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Intel Arc graphics, 512GB SSD, 1080p webcam, AKG Quad Dolby Atmos speakers, fingerprint reader with Secure Core PC Knox, Windows 11 Home

Lenovo ThinkPad Laptops: Up to $69% off @ Lenovo

Lenovo's 4th of July sale knocks up to 69% off various configurations of ThinkPad business laptops. One standout deal drops the ThinkPad P15v Gen 3 Workstation to just $899. Plus, take an extra $100 off select laptops via coupon " BUYMORELENOVO" at checkout.

Amazon Fire HD 10: $139 $74 @ Amazon w/ Prime

Lowest price! The 2023 Amazon Fire HD 10 is $65 off and cheaper than ever before with Prime. It's 25% faster and 30 grams lighter than the 11th Gen Fire HD 10. This latest release bumps the front-facing camera up to 5MP for better picture-taking and video calling with family and friends.

Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus: $119 $64 @ Amazon w/ Prime

Lowest price! Save $55 on the Amazon HD 8 Plus. It has all the same specs as the Fire HD 8 except that it packs 3GB of RAM. You're getting the same vivid display, 2.0 GHz 6-core processor, support for all your favorite streaming apps, and all-day battery life.

Acer Aspire 3 $499 $359 @ Walmart

Walmart Plus Week takes $140 off the Acer Aspire 3. It's a great value if you want a touchscreen laptop for productivity and play. This is the one to get. It features an HD webcam for video calls and an HDM1 2.1 port to connect up to a 4K monitor at 144Hz. Features: 15.6-inch Full HD (1920 x 1080) display, AMD Ryzen 7 5700U 8-core CPU, 16GB RAM, AMD Radeon Graphics, 512GB SSD, HD webcam. Windows 11 Home

Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i Chromebook Plus: $499 $349 @ Best Buy

For a limited time, save $150 on the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i Chromebook Plus. Lenovo and Google teamed up to release this Plus Chromebook, which packs AI-infused next-level performance into a fun 2-in-1 that’s super affordable. Powered by Google's Chrome OS with built-in virus protection and cloud backups, the IdeaPad Flex 5i is easy to use, secure, fast, and versatile. Features: 360-degree flip-and-fold design. 14-inch 2K (1920 x 1200) matte touch screen, Intel Core i3-1315U 6-core CPU, Intel UHD graphics, 8GB of RAM, 128GB SSD, microSD card reader, HD webcam with microphone, ChromeOS

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 (256GB): $919 $799 @ Best Buy

Get a free memory upgrade when you buy the Galaxy Tab S9. The tablet in this deal features an 11-inch (2560 x 1600) Dynamic AMOLED 2x 120Hz display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 8-core CPU, 8GB 12GB of RAM, Qualcomm Adreno 740 GPU with Ray Tracing,128GB 256GB of storage and 8,400mAH battery.

Sony WH-1000XM5 Headphones: $399 $319 @ Walmart

Lowest price! Walmart takes $80 off the excellent Sony WH-1000XM5 Noise-cancelling Wireless Headphones. In our Sony WH-1000XM5 review, the headphones earned a rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars for their balanced, spacious sound, excellent adaptive ANC, and superb call quality. We were also impressed by Sony's V1 and HD noise-canceling processor QN1. It controls eight microphones to deliver incredibly effective noise-cancellation, which we experience in the real world.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6: $299 $209 @ Best Buy

For a limited time, save $90 on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 series at Best Buy. The base model Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 features a 40mm aluminum case, is IP68 water resistant, and is built to military-grade specifications. It packs a 1.4GHz Exynos W930 dual-core processor, has 2GB of RAM, and holds 16GB of data.

Logitech G PRO X Superlight 2 Wireless Mouse: $159 $126 @ Best Buy w/ Plus

Lowest price! Save $33 on the Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2 Wireless Gaming Mouse. This premium-quality mouse features a lightweight, compact design and a 95-hour battery life on a full charge. Our older model Logitech G Pro X Superlight review gave it a stellar rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars for its solid build quality, smooth gliding performance, and lightweight design.

27" LG UltraGear OLED Monitor: $999 $596 @ Amazon

Lowest price! Save $403 on the 27-inch LG UltraGear OLED QHD gaming monitor. This premium display features a 0.03 millisecond response time, 240Hz refresh rate, and a stunning 2560 x 1440 resolution panel. It's ideal for fast-action games and first-person shooters that require a quick reaction. Features: 27-inch (2560 x 1440) display, 240Hz refresh rate, 0.3 ms response time, Nvidia G-Sync

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown for Xbox:$49 $19 @ Woot

Lowest price! Amazon's Woot deals site knocks $30 off Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown for Xbox Series X, Xbox One. Since its release in Jan. 2024, it's been getting rave reviews from satisfied Switch owners. The game's great action, epic boss battles, and smooth combat make it a popular pick-up for adventure game lovers. Add it to your collection for its lowest price yet, and immerse yourself into a Persian mythological fantasy game.

65" TCL QM8 QLED 4K TV: $1,699 $899 @ Best Buy

Save $300 on the 65" TCL QM8 QLED 4K TV, one of the best TVs for watching sports. Where QLED TVs reduce glare and are best for viewing in bright environments, this QLED features Mini LEDs to deliver premium picture quality in any lighting. The TCL QM8 is one of the best monitors for gamers who want a big PC and console gaming screen. Key Features: 4K UHD resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 2000-nit brightness, full array local dimming (FALD), HDR Ultra (Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10+, HDR10, & HLG), TCL AIPQ intelligent processor, Motion Rate 480, Game Accelerator 240, FreeSync Premium Pro, Google TV OS.