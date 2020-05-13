New Amazon Fire HD 8 tablets available for preorder starting at $89.99

Amazon announced three next-generation Fire HD 8 tablets Wednesday. Now available for preorder are the all-new Fire HD 8, Fire HD 8 Plus, and Fire HD 8 Kids Edition tablet . Prices range from $89.99 to $139.99, however you can save up to $70 when you preorder two tablets.

The new Fire HD 8 features a vibrant 8-inch (1280 x 800) display, up to 12 hours of battery life, and supports wireless charging. Now with a new 2.0-GHz quad-core processor and 2GB of RAM, it's 30% faster than its predecessor. New Fire HD 8 owners can expect easier multitasking while watching movies or gaming.

The Fire HD 8 Plus has the same specs as the new Fire HD 8 except that it packs 3GB of RAM instead of 2GB.

Meanwhile, the Fire HD 8 Kids Edition tablet comes with a kid-proof case and easy-to-use parental controls. It also includes a one-year subscription of Amazon FreeTime Unlimited with more than 20,000 kid-friendly books, movies, TV shows, apps, and games for ages 3–12.

Nowadays, as your streaming and gaming library and app downloads get larger over time, it's easy to max out your tablet's storage. Amazon wisely outfitted all the new Fire HD 8 tablets with a minimum storage capacity of 32GB. That's double the storage size of last year's base model Fire HD 8.

If you need more storage, 64GB models of Fire HD 8 and Fire HD 8 Plus are priced at $119.99 and $139.99, respectively. You can also expand your digital real estate by adding up to 1TB of additional storage via the tablet's microSD card slot.

The Fire HD 8 is a solid choice if you're looking for a cheap tablet for yourself, dad, or that soon-to-be grad you know. Preorders will ship to meet the tablet's June 3 scheduled release date.

