Best Amazon Prime Day Kindle deals 2023

Prime Day 2023 Kindle deals start early ahead of Amazon's upcoming summer sale. One of the best perks of being an Amazon Prime member is early access to Prime Day deals. So if you want to shop now, you don't have to wait for Prime Day, July 11-12 to save.

You'll find early Prime Day deals at amazon.com/primeday before Amazon's annual 48-hour sale. Right now, save up 60% on Amazon devices including select Kindle e-readers. One early Prime Day deal offers the Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Kids for just $89. It normally costs $159, so that's $70 in savings and the Kindle Paperwhite Kids e-reader's lowest price ever. Amazon includes a free 1-year subscription with this deal so kids can access thousands of popular age-appropriate e-books.

If you're not a Prime member, join Amazon Prime now to snag today's and upcoming early Prime Day deals. Your first 30-days of Prime are free and $14.99 per month or $139 annually thereafter. Prime Student offers a 6-month free trial, then $7.49 a month thereafter. There's no risk, you may cancel or pause your Prime membership at any time.

Looking for sometime else? See more Prime Day Kindle deals below. Visit our Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals roundup for more early deals on mobile tech, gaming, and more.

Best Prime Day Kindle deals 2023

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Kids: $159 $89 @ Amazon w/ Prime

Save $70 on the Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Kids e-Reader. The Kindle Paperwhite Kids features a large black and white 6.8-inch 300 ppi glare-free display and 8GB of storage. This e-reader includes 1 free year of Amazon Kids+ to let your little ones explore thousands of popular age-appropriate books. The Kindle Paperwhite Kids e-Reader is IPX8-waterproof and backed by Amazon's 2-year worry-free warranty.

Amazon Kindle Kids eReader (2-Pack): $239 $219 @ Amazon

Save $20 on the Amazon Kindle Kids eReader (2-Pack). Designed with children in mind, Kindle Kids is built sturdier than other Kindles and includes a protective cover. Get one free year of Amazon Kids+ with purchase to let your little ones explore thousands of popular age-appropriate books.

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite:$139 @ Amazon

The Kindle Paperwhite is the best e-reader to buy, It's water-resistant, features a 6-inch, anti-glare flush-to-screen display, 5 LED front lights, and 8GB of storage. It includes a free 3-month Kindle Unlimited subscription for access to more than a million eBooks (valued at $30).

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition: $189 @ Amazon

Amazon's 11th Gen Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition eReader is sleek, bright and easy to use. It's IPX8 water resistant and features a 6.8-inch, matte display, 17 LED front lights, 32 GB of storage, and wireless charging supports. The Kindle Paperwhite is available in agave green, black, and demin colorways. You may also choose to receive an optional free 3-month Kindle Unlimited subscription (valued at $30) with your purchase.

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition Essentials Bundle: $249 $229 @ Amazon

Save $20 Amazon's 11th Gen Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition eReader is sleek, bright and easy to use. This bundle includes: a Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition (with no ads) Ads, fabric cover, and wireless charging dock.

Amazon Kindle Scribe: $339 @ Amazon

The Amazon Kindle Scribe is the first kindle with writing support. This e-reader packs a 10.2-inch 300ppi Paperwhite display, adjustable front light and 16GB of internal storage. It ships with its own magnetic stylus pen for easy storage when not in use.

Amazon Kindle Scribe Essentials Bundle: $419 $379 @ Amazon

Save $40 on the Kindle Scribe Essentials Bundle at Amazon. This bundle includes a 16GB Kindle Scribe e-reader, fabric folio cover, basic pen, and power adapter. The Kindle Scribe features a 10.2-inch 300ppi Paperwhite display, adjustable front light, 16GB of storage and magnetic stylus pen for easy storage.

Amazon Kindle Essentials Bundle (with ads): $149 $134 @ Amazon

Save $15 on the Amazon Kindle Essentials bundle. This bundle includes: an Amazon Kindle eReader, fabric cover, and Power Adapter. The Kindle has features a 167 ppi glare-free display that reads like real paper, even in direct sunlight. It has an adjustable front light for comfortable reading in any environment. Plus, you can highlight passages, look up definitions, translate words, and adjust text size—without ever leaving the page. Amazon offers the ad-free version for $155 ($15 off)

Kindle Oasis (with ads): $249 @ Amazon

Widely considered the best premium e-reader, the Kindle Oasis has a 7-inch Paperwhite display with a 300 ppi. It has an adjustable warm light so you can filter out blue light to save your eyes. The thin, ergonomic design with physical turn page buttons makes it a pleasure to use and IPX8 waterproof means you can read in the tub or poolside without a worry.