7 Prime Day Anker deals under $100: I may buy 3 of these portable chargers

Anker portable chargers provide reliable fast charging for laptops, tablets, phones and more. Amazon Prime Day rages on with epic savings on Anker portable chargers, wireless headphones, and wireless earbuds.

As part of the sale, the Anker MagGo Magnetic Battery is just $54, typically it's $79, so you are saving $25 on this 2-in-1 portable charger and stand that is a must-have for any iPhone owner. It's the lowest price we've ever seen on the MagGo, but if you need something even more affordable the 10,000mAh Anker USB-C Power Bank is a mere $15, marked down from 25, it packs at least double the charge of even the largest smartphone with a USB-A and USB-C port available to charge two devices at once.

Anker Prime Day Portable Charger Deals

Anker MagGo Magnetic Battery: $79 $54 @ Amazon

Now $25 off, the Anker MagGo is at its lowest price ever. If you own an iPhone 12 or newer this is about to become your phone's best friend as the 10,000mAh battery magnetically snaps onto the back of your phone and wirelessly tops you up on the go. It even acts as a stand so you can conveniently consume content while your phone consumes its life-giving watts of power. You can also charge via the 20W USB-C port onboard.

Anker USB-C Power Bank (10,000mAh): was $25 now $15 @ Amazon

Save $10 on the Anker USB-C Power Bank, bringing it to $15 and making it a must-buy for every member of my family that constantly steals my battery packs. This affordable portable charger offers 10,000mAh, so double the capacity of even the largest phones and with a USB-A and USB-C port available you can top up two devices at once.

Anker PowerCore 24 (24,000mAh): $150 $99 @ Amazon

Save $50 on the Anker 737 PowerCore 24K and channel your inner Ethan Hunt with this portable charger that looks like it was stolen off the set of the latest Mission Impossible. The PowerCore 24K boasts an impressive 24,000mAh capacity and up to 140W output, good enough to charge your phone, your laptop, your headphones, or even your refrigerator...ok I got carried away not your refrigerator. But any mobile tech you own is good to go and you can even watch the input and output readings on its little digital display.

Anker Prime Day Wireless Headphone and Earbud Deals

Anker Soundcore Space A40: $99 $54 @ Amazon

A mid-ranger with premium appeal, the Soundcore Space A40 bring stellar audio and noise cancellation to an affordable price point at $99 and they are slashed to just $54 for Prime Day. Our reviewer gave these earbuds 4.5 out of 5 stars and an Editor's Choice award for their sound quality, stellar ANC, and transparency modes, along with fantastic battery life. Anker’s wide suite of features are also available, including a fully customizable EQ, find device setting, hearing test, and two special listening modes: Gaming Mode for reduced latency and White Noise to create an ideal ambiance for sleeping.

Anker Soundcore Life Q30 Headphones: $79 $55 @ Amazon

Save $25 on Anker Soundcore Life Q30 headphones. With active-noise cancelling, excellent call quality, and up to 40 hours of playtime (60 hours in standard mode), the Life Q30 gives you more bang for your buck. Pick them up in black for the deepest discount, or if you fancy something more colorful for $59 you can have them in blue or pink.

Anker Soundcore Space Q45: $150 $99 @ Amazon

Save $50 on the outstanding Anker Soundcore Space Q45 noise-cancelling headphones! These affordable over-ear headphones earned 4 out of 5 stars and an Editor's Choice award from us for their impressive sound quality, unbelievable 50+ hours of battery life, and incredible ANC. Don't pass on this deal!