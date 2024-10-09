The HP Spectre x360 with a 16-inch OLED and RTX 4050 is $400 off for Prime Day

Prime Big Deal Days discounts are here, but I'm finding that the sweetest deals are from other outlets, like Best Buy, which happens to offer a highly desirable 16-inch 2-in-1 laptop.

That's right, the HP Spectre x360 16 is $1,799 at Best Buy right now. It comes with an Intel Core Ultra 7 155H processor, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 6GB GPU, 32GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD. Of course, we can't forget about the gorgeous 16-inch, 2880 x 1800 OLED touch display.

Now, even at $400 off, the Spectre x360 is a bit pricey, so I'd recommend it for those seeking a premium 2-in-1 laptop with a bit of oomph and an incredible display. In our HP Spectre x360 16 (2024) review, we praised the great performance and vibrant display, of course, but it also offers an amazing set of speakers and a huge touchpad packed into a sleek design.

Overall, the HP Spectre x360 16 may be a pricey commodity even at a discount, considering the specs, but it's hard to replicate this premium package in a cheaper notebook.