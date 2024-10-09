The HP Spectre x360 with a 16-inch OLED and RTX 4050 is $400 off for Prime Day
A gorgeous display with a discrete graphics chip will make creatives and professionals happy
Prime Big Deal Days discounts are here, but I'm finding that the sweetest deals are from other outlets, like Best Buy, which happens to offer a highly desirable 16-inch 2-in-1 laptop.
That's right, the HP Spectre x360 16 is $1,799 at Best Buy right now. It comes with an Intel Core Ultra 7 155H processor, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 6GB GPU, 32GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD. Of course, we can't forget about the gorgeous 16-inch, 2880 x 1800 OLED touch display.
Now, even at $400 off, the Spectre x360 is a bit pricey, so I'd recommend it for those seeking a premium 2-in-1 laptop with a bit of oomph and an incredible display. In our HP Spectre x360 16 (2024) review, we praised the great performance and vibrant display, of course, but it also offers an amazing set of speakers and a huge touchpad packed into a sleek design.
Overall, the HP Spectre x360 16 may be a pricey commodity even at a discount, considering the specs, but it's hard to replicate this premium package in a cheaper notebook.
HP Spectre x360 16
Was: $2,199
Now: $1799 @ Best Buy
Overview:
Sub-$2,000 range! At $400 off, this extremely premium laptop makes it under $2,000.
Launch date: 2024
Price history: This is one of the lowest price points for the HP Spectre x360 16.
Features: Display: 16-inch, 2880 x 1800 OLED touch display CPU: Intel Core Ultra 7 155H CPU GPU: Nvidia RTX 4050 6GB GPU RAM: 32GB Storage: 1TB SSD
Alternative: $999 without OLED & GPU @ Best Buy
Reviews: The HP Spectre x360 16 is a top-tier premium solution for those who want to look stylish no matter where they are. It offers an excellent OLED display and powerful performance. Not to mention its incredible audio solution and huge trackpad.
Laptop Mag: ★★★★
Buy it if: You want a laptop that looks and feels premium. You want a gorgeous OLED display. You need a discrete GPU for video or photo editing.
Don't buy it if: You need a wide array of ports. You care more about the performance than the premium aesthetic.
