Save $200 on the dual-screen Asus ZenBook Duo — it's a productivity powerhouse

The Asus ZenBook Duo (2024) targets creatives, road warriors, and others who appreciate dual screens in a compact rig. And right now you can score $200 off the usual price of this unusual laptop.

Get the Asus ZenBook Duo 14-inch for $1,499 at Amazon. That's a 12% savings on this laptop over its usual $1,699 price.

The Asus ZenBook Duo distinguishes itself from the crowd with its clam-shell, dual display design. A clicky keyboard sits atop the lower display so you can use this like a traditional laptop. Or, you can pull the keyboard aside and have two bright, 500-nit OLED touchscreen surfaces with 100% DCI-P3 color accuracy to boost your everyday productivity or creative output. The unit has a durable design tested to the US MIL-STD 810H military spec, and it weighs just 3.6 pounds even with the dual-display config.

Inside sits an Intel Core Ultra 9-185H processor with Intel Iris graphics, 32GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD. That should be enough to power most creative tasks, although some power users and gamers will miss having discrete graphics.

In our Asus ZenBook Duo (2024) review, we appreciated its outstanding performance and design, including its long battery life. We gave this model 4 out of 5 stars.

If you've eyed a dual-screen laptop before, now is your chance to get one and save while doing so. For other options, check out our best laptops of 2025. And if you want to know what's coming soon, see our ongoing coverage from CES 2025.

Today's best Asus ZenBook Duo laptop deal