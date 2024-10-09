Last chance: Save over 40% with these 5 laptop deals from Newegg's anti-Prime Day sale

It's been a busy few days of sales with Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days and Best Buy's 48-hour Flash Deals. Still, some of the biggest savings on tech like laptops can be found elsewhere online, specifically as part of Newegg's FantasTech deals event, which is offering a range of laptops at a discount of over 40%.

From the fantastic all-rounder that is the HP Envy x360 Ultra 5, now just $549, to the incredible gaming potential of the MSI Vector GP66 HX for only $1,299, Newegg's sale is well worth checking out if you're interested in upgrading your laptop at a fraction of the cost.

However, like Amazon and Best Buy's sales, time is running out to take advantage of these enormous discounts, so catch our favorite deals below and claim your next notebook for less!

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5i

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5i: $599 $479 @ Newegg

Save a further 10% off when paying with Affirm, using code: AFFIRM10 at checkout. Save $460 (41%) on the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5i for a limited time during Newegg's FantasTech sale and gain a slim and sleek laptop that's great for day-to-day use. Powered by a 13th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU with 16GB of RAM and 1TB of SSD storage, the IdeaPad Slim 5i is big on performance and offers plenty of space for documents, videos, and images. Features: Intel Core i7-1355U processor, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, 16GB of RAM, 1TB SSD storage, a 16-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) 60Hz IPS display, Windows 11 Home.

HP Envy x360 Ultra 5

HP Envy x360 Ultra 5: $999 $549 @ Newegg

Save a further 10% off when paying with Affirm, using code: AFFIRM10 at checkout. Save $450 (45%) on the HP Envy x360 Ultra 5, an AI PC with impressive performance, a longer-lasting battery, and a 2-in-1 design that allows it to be used in laptop or tablet modes. The Envy x360 is powered by Intel's recent Core Ultra 5 CPU, backed by 8GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. It's an ideal computing companion for everyday use, work, and school. Features: Intel Core Ultra 5 125U processor, 8GB of RAM, 512GB SSD storage, a 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) 60Hz IPS touchscreen display, Windows 11 Home.

MSI Vector GP66 HX

MSI Vector GP66 HX: $2,499 $1,299 @ Newegg

Save a further 10% off when paying with Affirm, using code: AFFIRM10 at checkout. Save $950 (42%) on the MSI Vector GP66 HX in Newegg's FantasTech sales and lay claim to a powerful gaming laptop featuring an RGB backlit keyboard and a 15.6-inch QHD display with a rapid 165Hz refresh rate. MSI's gaming laptop is powered by a beastly 12th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU and 32GB of RAM and owes its impressive graphics to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti GPU with 8GB of VRAM. This deal knocks an incredible $950 from the asking price of this machine and places a powerful gaming laptop directly into your hands for less. Features: Intel Core i7-12800HX processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Graphics, 32GB of RAM, 1TB SSD storage, a 15.6-inch QHD (2560x1440) 165Hz IPS display, Windows 11 Home.

Lenovo ThinkPad X13 2-in-1 Gen 5

Lenovo ThinkPad X13 2-in-1 Gen 5: $2,929 $1,523 @ Newegg Save $1,405 (48%) on Lenovo's ThinkPad X13, a 2-in-1 laptop that can also be used in tablet mode with the included stylus pen, or in various tent or stand positions thanks to its 360-degree display hinge. The ThinkPad X13 is an AI PC powered by Intel's Core Ultra 7 CPU, which is plenty powerful for most computing tasks, especially when aided by 16GB of RAM and drawing upon a sizeable 1TB of storage. Features: Intel Core Ultra 7 165U vPro processor, 16GB of RAM, 1TB SSD storage, a 13.3-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) 60Hz IPS touchscreen display, Integrated pen, Windows 11 Home.

Asus ExpertBook B5 Flip 14