Don't wait! B&H early Black Friday deal slashes $400 off this excellent Lenovo laptop
Save $500 on the Lenovo Slim 7 laptop for creators
Whether you are a creator on a budget, in the market for a college laptop, or just want an affordable laptop the Lenovo Slim 7i is an excellent option and it's one of the biggest early Black Friday laptop deals we've seen so far.
For a limited time, the already affordable Lenovo Slim 7i is just $699 at B&H. That's $400 and the lowest price we've tracked for this Lenovo laptop.
If you are looking to spend under $1,000, this is one of the best laptop deals we've seen so far this season.
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 7i (14-inch):
Was:
$1,099Now: $699 @ B&H
Overview: The Lenovo Slim 7i is a potent portable touchscreen laptop that is a great fit for college students, budget-conscious content creators, or anyone looking for a great laptop under $1,000.
Features: 12th Gen Intel Core i7-1260P CPU, Intel Iris Xe graphics, 16GB of RAM, 1TB of SSD storage, 14-inch (2880 x 1800) touchscreen display.
Price check: $699 @ Amazon
Price history: This is the lowest price we've tracked on this configuration of the Slim 7i.
Buy it if: You are looking for a versatile, portable, affordable laptop for content creation, school, or general-purpose usage.
Don't buy it if: You want a true 2-in-1 laptop as the Slim 7i merely boasts a touchscreen or you are looking for a laptop powerful enough to play modern AAA games.
Stay in the know with Laptop Mag
Get our in-depth reviews, helpful tips, great deals, and the biggest news stories delivered to your inbox.
Sean Riley has been covering tech professionally for over a decade now. Most of that time was as a freelancer covering varied topics including phones, wearables, tablets, smart home devices, laptops, AR, VR, mobile payments, fintech, and more. Sean is the resident mobile expert at Laptop Mag, specializing in phones and wearables, you'll find plenty of news, reviews, how-to, and opinion pieces on these subjects from him here. But Laptop Mag has also proven a perfect fit for that broad range of interests with reviews and news on the latest laptops, VR games, and computer accessories along with coverage on everything from NFTs to cybersecurity and more.
Most Popular
By Rami Tabari
By Hilda Scott