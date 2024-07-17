This is not a drill! Save $200 on the Apple MacBook Air M2 at Amazon and Best Buy right now

This Prime Day Apple deal on the MacBook Air 13 M2 is still available, with even more time at a record all-time low price. This Prime Day and Best Buy alternative sale low price should hold through the night, but it may not last until the morning.

You can get $200 off the MacBook Air M2 at both Amazon and Best Buy right now.

So, if you've been holding out on upgrading to one of our favorite MacBooks, there's no better time to bite the bullet and get a shiny new MacBook. While the MacBook Air M2 may not go toe-to-toe with the newer MacBook Air M3, it still has enough power to handle a hectic work or school day. And at $200 off during this sale, it's more affordable than ever.

Apple's custom M2 silicon offers some of the best battery life in a laptop right now, and the MacBook Air 13 is both lightweight and ultra-portable, making it a fantastic option for college students and working professionals alike.

Today's best MacBook Air M2 deal