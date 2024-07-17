This is not a drill! Save $200 on the Apple MacBook Air M2 at Amazon and Best Buy right now
We can't guarantee this low, low price will last
This Prime Day Apple deal on the MacBook Air 13 M2 is still available, with even more time at a record all-time low price. This Prime Day and Best Buy alternative sale low price should hold through the night, but it may not last until the morning.
You can get $200 off the MacBook Air M2 at both Amazon and Best Buy right now.
So, if you've been holding out on upgrading to one of our favorite MacBooks, there's no better time to bite the bullet and get a shiny new MacBook. While the MacBook Air M2 may not go toe-to-toe with the newer MacBook Air M3, it still has enough power to handle a hectic work or school day. And at $200 off during this sale, it's more affordable than ever.
Apple's custom M2 silicon offers some of the best battery life in a laptop right now, and the MacBook Air 13 is both lightweight and ultra-portable, making it a fantastic option for college students and working professionals alike.
Today's best MacBook Air M2 deal
Apple MacBook Air 13 M2
Was: $999
Now: $799 @ Amazon
Overview: Save $200 on Apple's 13-inch MacBook Air with the M2 chipset, which remains one of our best MacBooks for college students.
Features: 13.6-inch (2560 x 1664) Liquid Retina 500-nit display, M2 8-core CPU, 8-core GPU, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, Magic Keyboard, Touch Bar, Touch ID, 1080p FaceTime webcam, four-speaker sound system
Price Check: $799 @ Best Buy
Release date: July 2022
Price history: This is the lowest price ever for the 13-inch MacBook Air M2.
Reviews: Our review of the MacBook Air M2 earned Apple another Editor's Choice Award with an impressive four-and-a-half star score. We adored the lightweight portability of the design, the solid performance results, 14-hour battery life, and even praised the MacBook Air for it's stunning Retina display.
Laptop Mag: ★★★★½ | Tom's Guide: ★★★★½ | TechRadar: ★★★★
Buy it if: You need a lightweight, long-lasting MacBook that won't cost you an arm and a leg. While this laptop is ideal for students, it makes a fantastic choice for anyone who needs an all-around laptop that can make it a full workday on battery power.
Don't it buy if: You need a powerful gaming laptop. While the MacBook Air M2 can handle casual gaming, it won't compete with an RTX gaming laptop anytime soon. If you need a portable gaming powerhouse, we recommend the Razer Blade 14 (2023) instead.
