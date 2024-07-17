My favorite gaming laptop ever is $1,000 off during Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day is here, and it's a truly rare moment when I come face-to-face with a deal and can wholeheartedly say that it impresses me. In the case of the Razer Blade 14, the praises I sing for it come from the heart.

Yes, the Razer Blade 14 is a laptop that I reviewed last year and I proudly called it "the best gaming laptop you can buy." While that statement is time sensitive and changes as hardware gets better, my opinion still stands strong: The Razer Blade 14 is my favorite gaming laptop ever, and the discount we're seeing for it make it more than worth your money.

The Razer Blade 14 is available for $1,699 at Best Buy, knocking a whole $1,000 off of its original price point. To be clear, that is an actual discount. Prime Day buyers can sometimes worry that the deals they're seeing aren't real, but as someone who tested the Razer Blade 14 when it launched last year, it was actually $2,699 back then and stayed that way for a long time. This is a phenomenal deal and we cannot sing its praises enough.

Today's best Razer Blade 14 deal