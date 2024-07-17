My favorite gaming laptop ever is $1,000 off during Prime Day
The Razer Blade 14 is my beloved and Prime Day just made it super affordable
Amazon Prime Day is here, and it's a truly rare moment when I come face-to-face with a deal and can wholeheartedly say that it impresses me. In the case of the Razer Blade 14, the praises I sing for it come from the heart.
Yes, the Razer Blade 14 is a laptop that I reviewed last year and I proudly called it "the best gaming laptop you can buy." While that statement is time sensitive and changes as hardware gets better, my opinion still stands strong: The Razer Blade 14 is my favorite gaming laptop ever, and the discount we're seeing for it make it more than worth your money.
The Razer Blade 14 is available for $1,699 at Best Buy, knocking a whole $1,000 off of its original price point. To be clear, that is an actual discount. Prime Day buyers can sometimes worry that the deals they're seeing aren't real, but as someone who tested the Razer Blade 14 when it launched last year, it was actually $2,699 back then and stayed that way for a long time. This is a phenomenal deal and we cannot sing its praises enough.
Today's best Razer Blade 14 deal
Razer Blade 14: $2,699 $1,699 @ Best Buy
Overview:
Lowest price yet! Save $1,000 on my favorite gaming laptop of all time. You can read my 4.5 out 5 star review to get a better sense of what makes it so fantastic, but long story short is it boasts greater than eight hours of battery life (which is incredible for a gaming laptop), a sturdy exterior, features a stunningly colorful and bright 2,560 x 1,600-pixel 240Hz display, has an RTX 4070 GPU, 16GB of RAM, 1TB of SSD storage, and an AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS processor. In short, it's an absolute beast and I'm in love with it.
Features: 14-inch 2,560 x 1,440-pixel resolution display at 240Hz refresh rate, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU, AMD Ryzen 7940HS processor, 1TB of SSD storage, and 16GB of RAM.
Release Date: June 2023
Price history: This is the lowest price I've seen for the Razer Blade 14 since its release.
Reviews consensus: In my Razer Blade 14 review, I gave it a fantastic 4.5 out of 5-star rating and called it the best gaming laptop you can buy right now. It has powerful gaming and productivity performance, a gorgeously vivid and bright display, a sturdy aluminum chassis, punchy audio and excellent battery life.
Laptop Mag: ★★★★½
Buy it if: You want more than just a powerful GPU on your next gaming laptop. The Razer Blade 14 is a jack-of-all-trades, delivering an awesome display, powerful processor performance, long-lasting battery life, a sturdy aluminum shell, and solid speakers.
Don't buy it if: You just want a powerful RTX 4070 gaming laptop and don't care for greatness in its other elements. You have to pay for quality, and the truth is that you can find cheaper RTX 4070 laptops thanks to their worse displays, designs, and battery life. If that seems right for you, go for it.
Stay in the know with Laptop Mag
Get our in-depth reviews, helpful tips, great deals, and the biggest news stories delivered to your inbox.
Self-described art critic and unabashedly pretentious, Claire finds joy in impassioned ramblings about her closeness to video games. She has a bachelor’s degree in Journalism & Media Studies from Brooklyn College and five years of experience in entertainment journalism. Claire is a stalwart defender of the importance found in subjectivity and spends most days overwhelmed with excitement for the past, present and future of gaming. When she isn't writing or playing Dark Souls, she can be found eating chicken fettuccine alfredo and watching anime.