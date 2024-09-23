These coupons knock an astounding 55% off the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon with Intel Core Ultra 7
Save 55% on the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon with these exclusive coupons
The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12 is a premium, rugged business laptop with a price tag to match. Luckily, this week's Lenovo fall sale knocks 55% off this AI-driven Intel Core Ultra 7 notebook PC.
As part of the sale, the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12 can be yours for $1,799 when you apply coupons, "THINKFALLDEALS" and "LENOVOCLOSER55" at checkout. Previously priced at $3,459, that's a staggering $1902 in savings or 55% off. I track Lenovo laptop deals all year round, and this is the lowest price I've seen for this ThinkPad from the PC maker.
We reviewed the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12 and praised its excellent performance, sleek design, and beautiful OLED display. Just about the only main gripe we had about it was price which is why we're excited to share this epic deal with you.
Like all Lenovo ThinkPads, the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12 is a rugged laptop that can withstand everyday use. Plus, it has the security features professionals require in a personal computer.
Lenovo deals like this are only as good as stock permits, so don't hesitate too long.
Today's best Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12 deal
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12
Was: $3,459
Now: $1,557 @ Lenovo
Take 55% off the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon with Intel Ultra 7 via coupons, "THINKFALLDEALS" and "LENOVOCLOSER55"
Features: 14-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) 400-nit touchscreen Intel Core Ultra 7 165U vPro 12-core CPU, 32GB RAM, Integrated Intel graphics, 1TB SSD, 1080p IR camera with privacy shutter, fingerprint reader, Windows 11 Pro
Release date: December 2023
Price check: Amazon $2,857
Price history: This is the lowest price I've seen for this Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12.
Reviews: In our Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12 review, we rate it 3.5 out of 5 stars for its excellent performance, sleek design, and beautiful display. Just about the only main gripe we had about it was price which is why we're excited to share this epic deal.
Laptop Mag: ★★★½
Buy it if: You want a durable and reliable laptop for school, home office, or business. The ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12 packs the latest Meteor Lake Intel Core Ultra 7 processor and AI to improve performance and battery life.
Don't buy it if: You want a laptop for demanding graphics handling. The ThinkPad X1 Carbon is ideal for the office, remote workers, and traveling business professionals. If you want a notebook for AAA gaming, video editing, and similar graphics-heavy tasks, a gaming notebook or creator laptop would better suit your needs.
