These coupons knock an astounding 55% off the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon with Intel Core Ultra 7

The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12 is a premium, rugged business laptop with a price tag to match. Luckily, this week's Lenovo fall sale knocks 55% off this AI-driven Intel Core Ultra 7 notebook PC.

As part of the sale, the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12 can be yours for $1,799 when you apply coupons, "THINKFALLDEALS" and "LENOVOCLOSER55" at checkout. Previously priced at $3,459, that's a staggering $1902 in savings or 55% off. I track Lenovo laptop deals all year round, and this is the lowest price I've seen for this ThinkPad from the PC maker.

We reviewed the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12 and praised its excellent performance, sleek design, and beautiful OLED display. Just about the only main gripe we had about it was price which is why we're excited to share this epic deal with you.

Like all Lenovo ThinkPads, the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12 is a rugged laptop that can withstand everyday use. Plus, it has the security features professionals require in a personal computer.

Lenovo deals like this are only as good as stock permits, so don't hesitate too long.

Today's best Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12 deal