Lenovo weekend sale takes up to 74% off laptops, tablets, monitors, and more
Save up to 74% sitewide during Lenovo's weekend sale
Fall is upon us and Lenovo's weekend sale kicks off the season with sitewide discounts. For a limited time, save up to 74% on top-rated Lenovo laptops, tablets, monitors, and PC accessories.
From now through Sunday, take advantage of Lenovo laptop deals from just $399, and LOQ and Legion gaming notebooks from $649, and Lenovo 2-in-1 laptops from $565.
Students and educators save an extra 10% via ID.me verification for the best prices of the season on tech essentials for college, K-12 students, and teachers. So if you're looking for a new laptop, gaming notebook, or must-have peripherals, browse Lenovo's weekend sale for savings.
See my favorite deals from Lenovo's huge sale.
Lenovo weekend sale — Quick links
- Browse: Lenovo's entire weekend sale
- Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11: was $3,229 now $1,615
- Lenovo IdeaPad 5 2-in-1 Laptop: was $879 now $635
- Lenovo ThinkBook 16 Gen 7: was $1,819 now $837
- Lenovo Legion Slim 5 Gen 8 RTX 4060 Laptop: was $1,789 now 1,199
- Lenovo Legion Pro 7 Gen 8 RTX 4090 Laptop: was $3,499 now $2,469
- Lenovo ThinkPad P16s Mobile Workstation: was $3,689 now $1,839
- Lenovo Tab P12 with Pen: was $349 now $283
- Lenovo Tab M9: was $149 now $109
- Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5: was $499 now $359
- Lenovo Y27qf-30 27-inch Monitor: was $499 now $399
- Lenovo Legion Y34wz-30 34-inch Monitor: was $1,199 now $959
- Lenovo Digital Pen 2: was $39 now $21
- Lenovo Wireless Keyboard Mouse Combo: was $49 now 34
- Lenovo Cloth Gaming Mouse Pad: was $7 now $5
- Laptops: from $399, save up to 74%
- Gaming Laptops: from $649, save up to 32%
- Tablets: from $79, save up to 53%
- Monitors: from $114, save up to 53%
- PC Accessories: from $5, save up to 46%
Laptops
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12: from $1,362 @ Lenovo
One of the best Lenovo laptop deals this weekend take up to 50% off the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12 via coupon, "THINKFALLDEALS" at checkout. The ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12 packs the latest Meteor Lake Intel Core Ultra CPU, Intel integrated GPU, alongside Intel's new NPU which works in tandem with AI to improve performance and battery life.
Features: 14-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) 400-nit display, Intel Core Ultra 5 125U 12-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Integrated Intel graphics, 512GB SSD, 1080p IR camera with privacy shutter, fingerprint reader, Windows 11Home
Lenovo ThinkBook 14 Gen 7: $1,799 $989 @ Lenovo
Take $809 (45%) off the Lenovo ThinkBook 14 Gen 6 via coupon, "SAVEONTHINKBOOK" at checkout. Engineered with business pros in mind, it offers biometrics for extra protection. There's a fingerprint reader built into the power button and the laptop's IR camera supports facial recognition software.
Features: 14-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) 300-nit anti-glare touchscreen, Intel Core Ultra 7 155U 12-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Integrated Intel graphics, 512GB SSD, 1080p FHD camera with privacy shutter and dual mics, fingerprint reader, Windows 11 Pro
Lenovo Legion Pro 7i Gen 9 RTX 4080: $3219 $2,462 @ Lenovo
Save $758 on the Lenovo Legion Pro 7i Gen 9. It's a great gaming laptop with powerful performance. In our Lenovo Legion Pro 7i Gen 9 review, we rated it 4.5 out of 5 stars, praising its powerful performance, stunning, vivid display and smooth graphics. Although we wish we could squeeze more battery life out of it, it's a beastly gaming notebook.
Features: 16-inch WQXGA (2560 x 1600) 240Hz 500-nit 240Hz display, Intel Core i9-14900HX 24-core CPU, 32GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 GPU w/ 12GB VRAM, 2TB SSD, 1080P FHD camera with dual microphones and privacy shutter, Windows 11 Home
Lenovo LOQ 15 RTX 4050: $1079 $839 @ Lenovo
The Lenovo LOQ gaming laptop is a bargain at $240 off this weekend. It has a dedicated NVIDIA RTX 4050 Laptop GPU, along with enough grunt in the CPU and RAM departments to handle some serious portable gaming. You also get three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate free with your purchase too.
Features: 15.6" FHD (1920 x 1080) IPS display, Intel Core i5-13450HX 10-core CPU, 12GB RAM, NVIDIA RTX 4050 GPU w/ 6GB VAM, 512GB SSD, 720P webcam w/ dual microphone and privacy shutter, Windows 11 Home
Tablets
Lenovo Tab M9: $139 $109 @ Lenovo
Lenovo's weekend sale takes $40 off its best-selling Tab M9. Take notes for class and stream your favorite TV series and movies on a superb 9-inch (1340 x 800) 400-nit touch-enabled display. Dolby Atmos-enhanced dual stereo speakers, deliver immersive sound.
Features: 9-inch (1340 x 800) 400-nit touch screen and dual speakers with Dolby Atmos sound. Powering the M9 is a MediaTek Helio G80 8-core CPU alongside 3GB of RAM with 32GB of microSD-expandable storage. Google's snappy and efficient Android 13 mobile OS affords you access to helpful Google apps like Gmail, Drive, Maps, Photos, and Google Play.
Lenovo Chromebook Duet 3: $429 $279 @ Lenovo
Save $150 on the Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3 which includes a detachable keyboard and folio kickstand. Go from tablet to laptop mode with this affordable and versatile iPad alternative.
Features: 10.95-inch 2K (2000 x 1200) 400-nit touchscreen, Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 8-core CPU, 8GB RAM, 128GB eMMC, 5MP fixed-focus + 8MP Auto-focus camera, supports Lenovo USI 2.0 Stylus Pen Digital Pen (sold separately)
Lenovo Tab M11 w/ Pen: $219 $175 @ Lenovo
Take $44 off the Lenovo Tab M11 with Pen when you apply coupon, "EXTRA10TAB" at checkout. Launched in 2023 This is a fantastic entry-level tablet for basic tasks like streaming media, video-calling friends and family, playing mobile games, or browsing the web.
Features: 11-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) 400-nit touchscreen, includes Lenovo Tab Pen, MediaTek Helio G88 octa-core CPU, 4GB RAM, 128GB eMMC, front 8MP camera, rear 8MP camera, Android 13
Monitors
Lenovo Y32p-30 31.5" 4K Monitor: $749 $599 @ Lenovo
Save $150 on the Lenovo Y32p-30 31.5" 4K monitor and elevate and unlock an immersive viewing experience. Get the competitive edge you need to win with the Legion Y32p-30 gaming monitor's razor-sharp pixels, smooth movements, and minimal ghosting and motion blur.
Features: 31.5-inch 4K (3840 x 2160) 350-nit WLED panel, 144Hz refresh rate, 0.5ms response time, 16:9 aspect ratio, USB Type-C docking solution
Lenovo G34w-30 34" WQHD Curved Monitor: $449 $405 @ Lenovo
Save $45 on the Lenovo G34w-30 34" WQHD Curved Monitor and elevate your gameplay and productivity. Its gentle 1500R curvature accommodates your natural field of view so you see things even at the edges without shifting your focus. Featuring AMD FreeSync Premium, you'll enjoy smoother, faster gameplay without distortions like screen tearing, stuttering, and latency.
Features: 34-inch WQHD (3440 x 1440) 350-nit WLED panel, 1500R curvature, 170Hz refresh rate, 0.5ms response time, 21:9 aspect ratio, AMD FreeSync
23.8" Lenovo ThinkVision P24q-30 2K Monitor: $304 $164 @ Lenovo
Save $140 on the Lenovo ThinkVision P24q-30 2K Monitor. From Lenovo: For professionals working in various fields and multi-taskers with high productivity who want extra valued features for efficiency and productivity - the Lenovo ThinkVision P24q-30 Monitor is the right choice to amplify your performance at work.
Features: 23.8-inch QHD (2560 x 1440) 3-side Near-edgeless display, Eye-caring display with Natural Low Blue Light, Factory-calibrated color accuracy, easy multi-tasking with daisy chain, ergonomic stand
PC accessories
Lenovo Select Wireless Modern Combo: $59 $33 @ Lenovo
Lenovo's weekend sale takes 44% off the Lenovo Select Wireless Modern Combo to help you complete your workspace setup for less. Enjoy a comfortable typing experience with the keyboard's 2.5 zone layout, numeric keypad, and floating, responsive keys. What's more, the keyboard is rechargeable via USB-C, so you won't have to worry about running out of batteries. The included ambidextrous ergonomic mouse with 1600 DPI is powered by a single AA battery and lasts up to 12 months.
Lenovo 400 Wireless Mouse: $19 $13 @ Lenovo
Take $6 off the Lenovo 400 Wireless Mouse via coupon, "EXTRA20KM" at checkout. It features a nano USB 2.4 GHz wireless connection and a 1200 DPI optical sensor for responsive and clear tracking. Weighing a mere 2.3 ounces, the Lenovo 400 Wireless Mouse is portable, easy to set up, and doesn't sacrifice quality for simplicity.
Features: 2.4 GHz Nano USB wireless connection, 1200 DPI resolution optical sensor, up to 8 million clicks for left and right buttons, comfortable and functional ambidextrous design, battery life of up to 12 months
Lenovo Modern IdeaPad Gaming Backpack: $29 $17 @ Lenovo
Lenovo's weekend sale takes 41% off the Lenovo Modern Gaming Backpack. It sports a sleek, eco-friendly design — made from recycled plastic from up to three 500ml bottles. Its unique blend of materials makes it an ultra-durable, ultra-light, and water-resistant gaming companion. Plus, its abundance of zippered pockets provides easy access to the well-padded, spacious internal storage that’ll keep your belongings organized and protected.
Lenovo USB-C Dual Display Travel Dock: $79 $60 @ Lenovo
At just under $60, the Lenovo USB-C Dual Display Travel Dock is perfect for on-the-go productivity. Connect and charge new and legacy devices wherever you happen to be. Sleek and compact, this dual display dock fits unlimited productivity inside your everyday bag.
Stay in the know with Laptop Mag
Get our in-depth reviews, helpful tips, great deals, and the biggest news stories delivered to your inbox.
Hilda Scott uses her combined passion for gadgets from laptops to TVs and her bargain-shopping savvy to bring you the best prices on all things tech. She has a bachelor’s degree in film and media studies from Hunter College and over a decade of experience in tech journalism. Her work has been featured on Tom’s Guide, iTechPost, Examiner.com, Parlemag, Enstars, and Latin Times. When she's not scouting for the best deals, Hilda’s catching up on her favorite TV series and combat sports.