Lenovo weekend sale takes up to 74% off laptops, tablets, monitors, and more

Fall is upon us and Lenovo's weekend sale kicks off the season with sitewide discounts. For a limited time, save up to 74% on top-rated Lenovo laptops, tablets, monitors, and PC accessories.

From now through Sunday, take advantage of Lenovo laptop deals from just $399, and LOQ and Legion gaming notebooks from $649, and Lenovo 2-in-1 laptops from $565.

Students and educators save an extra 10% via ID.me verification for the best prices of the season on tech essentials for college, K-12 students, and teachers. So if you're looking for a new laptop, gaming notebook, or must-have peripherals, browse Lenovo's weekend sale for savings.

See my favorite deals from Lenovo's huge sale.

Laptops

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12: from $1,362 @ Lenovo

One of the best Lenovo laptop deals this weekend take up to 50% off the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12 via coupon, "THINKFALLDEALS" at checkout. The ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12 packs the latest Meteor Lake Intel Core Ultra CPU, Intel integrated GPU, alongside Intel's new NPU which works in tandem with AI to improve performance and battery life. Features: 14-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) 400-nit display, Intel Core Ultra 5 125U 12-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Integrated Intel graphics, 512GB SSD, 1080p IR camera with privacy shutter, fingerprint reader, Windows 11Home

Lenovo ThinkBook 14 Gen 7: $1,799 $989 @ Lenovo

Take $809 (45%) off the Lenovo ThinkBook 14 Gen 6 via coupon, "SAVEONTHINKBOOK" at checkout. Engineered with business pros in mind, it offers biometrics for extra protection. There's a fingerprint reader built into the power button and the laptop's IR camera supports facial recognition software. Features: 14-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) 300-nit anti-glare touchscreen, Intel Core Ultra 7 155U 12-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Integrated Intel graphics, 512GB SSD, 1080p FHD camera with privacy shutter and dual mics, fingerprint reader, Windows 11 Pro

Lenovo Legion Pro 7i Gen 9 RTX 4080: $3219 $2,462 @ Lenovo

Save $758 on the Lenovo Legion Pro 7i Gen 9. It's a great gaming laptop with powerful performance. In our Lenovo Legion Pro 7i Gen 9 review, we rated it 4.5 out of 5 stars, praising its powerful performance, stunning, vivid display and smooth graphics. Although we wish we could squeeze more battery life out of it, it's a beastly gaming notebook. Features: 16-inch WQXGA (2560 x 1600) 240Hz 500-nit 240Hz display, Intel Core i9-14900HX 24-core CPU, 32GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 GPU w/ 12GB VRAM, 2TB SSD, 1080P FHD camera with dual microphones and privacy shutter, Windows 11 Home

Lenovo LOQ 15 RTX 4050: $1079 $839 @ Lenovo

The Lenovo LOQ gaming laptop is a bargain at $240 off this weekend. It has a dedicated NVIDIA RTX 4050 Laptop GPU, along with enough grunt in the CPU and RAM departments to handle some serious portable gaming. You also get three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate free with your purchase too. Features: 15.6" FHD (1920 x 1080) IPS display, Intel Core i5-13450HX 10-core CPU, 12GB RAM, NVIDIA RTX 4050 GPU w/ 6GB VAM, 512GB SSD, 720P webcam w/ dual microphone and privacy shutter, Windows 11 Home

Tablets

Lenovo Tab M9: $139 $109 @ Lenovo

Lenovo's weekend sale takes $40 off its best-selling Tab M9. Take notes for class and stream your favorite TV series and movies on a superb 9-inch (1340 x 800) 400-nit touch-enabled display. Dolby Atmos-enhanced dual stereo speakers, deliver immersive sound. Features: 9-inch (1340 x 800) 400-nit touch screen and dual speakers with Dolby Atmos sound. Powering the M9 is a MediaTek Helio G80 8-core CPU alongside 3GB of RAM with 32GB of microSD-expandable storage. Google's snappy and efficient Android 13 mobile OS affords you access to helpful Google apps like Gmail, Drive, Maps, Photos, and Google Play.

Lenovo Chromebook Duet 3: $429 $279 @ Lenovo

Save $150 on the Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3 which includes a detachable keyboard and folio kickstand. Go from tablet to laptop mode with this affordable and versatile iPad alternative. Features: 10.95-inch 2K (2000 x 1200) 400-nit touchscreen, Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 8-core CPU, 8GB RAM, 128GB eMMC, 5MP fixed-focus + 8MP Auto-focus camera, supports Lenovo USI 2.0 Stylus Pen Digital Pen (sold separately)

Lenovo Tab M11 w/ Pen: $219 $175 @ Lenovo

Take $44 off the Lenovo Tab M11 with Pen when you apply coupon, "EXTRA10TAB" at checkout. Launched in 2023 This is a fantastic entry-level tablet for basic tasks like streaming media, video-calling friends and family, playing mobile games, or browsing the web. Features: 11-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) 400-nit touchscreen, includes Lenovo Tab Pen, MediaTek Helio G88 octa-core CPU, 4GB RAM, 128GB eMMC, front 8MP camera, rear 8MP camera, Android 13

Monitors

Lenovo Y32p-30 31.5" 4K Monitor: $749 $599 @ Lenovo

Save $150 on the Lenovo Y32p-30 31.5" 4K monitor and elevate and unlock an immersive viewing experience. Get the competitive edge you need to win with the Legion Y32p-30 gaming monitor's razor-sharp pixels, smooth movements, and minimal ghosting and motion blur. Features: 31.5-inch 4K (3840 x 2160) 350-nit WLED panel, 144Hz refresh rate, 0.5ms response time, 16:9 aspect ratio, USB Type-C docking solution

Lenovo G34w-30 34" WQHD Curved Monitor: $449 $405 @ Lenovo

Save $45 on the Lenovo G34w-30 34" WQHD Curved Monitor and elevate your gameplay and productivity. Its gentle 1500R curvature accommodates your natural field of view so you see things even at the edges without shifting your focus. Featuring AMD FreeSync Premium, you'll enjoy smoother, faster gameplay without distortions like screen tearing, stuttering, and latency. Features: 34-inch WQHD (3440 x 1440) 350-nit WLED panel, 1500R curvature, 170Hz refresh rate, 0.5ms response time, 21:9 aspect ratio, AMD FreeSync

23.8" Lenovo ThinkVision P24q-30 2K Monitor: $304 $164 @ Lenovo

Save $140 on the Lenovo ThinkVision P24q-30 2K Monitor. From Lenovo: For professionals working in various fields and multi-taskers with high productivity who want extra valued features for efficiency and productivity - the Lenovo ThinkVision P24q-30 Monitor is the right choice to amplify your performance at work. Features: 23.8-inch QHD (2560 x 1440) 3-side Near-edgeless display, Eye-caring display with Natural Low Blue Light, Factory-calibrated color accuracy, easy multi-tasking with daisy chain, ergonomic stand

PC accessories

Lenovo Select Wireless Modern Combo: $59 $33 @ Lenovo

Lenovo's weekend sale takes 44% off the Lenovo Select Wireless Modern Combo to help you complete your workspace setup for less. Enjoy a comfortable typing experience with the keyboard's 2.5 zone layout, numeric keypad, and floating, responsive keys. What's more, the keyboard is rechargeable via USB-C, so you won't have to worry about running out of batteries. The included ambidextrous ergonomic mouse with 1600 DPI is powered by a single AA battery and lasts up to 12 months.

Lenovo 400 Wireless Mouse: $19 $13 @ Lenovo

Take $6 off the Lenovo 400 Wireless Mouse via coupon, "EXTRA20KM" at checkout. It features a nano USB 2.4 GHz wireless connection and a 1200 DPI optical sensor for responsive and clear tracking. Weighing a mere 2.3 ounces, the Lenovo 400 Wireless Mouse is portable, easy to set up, and doesn't sacrifice quality for simplicity. Features: 2.4 GHz Nano USB wireless connection, 1200 DPI resolution optical sensor, up to 8 million clicks for left and right buttons, comfortable and functional ambidextrous design, battery life of up to 12 months

Lenovo Modern IdeaPad Gaming Backpack: $29 $17 @ Lenovo

Lenovo's weekend sale takes 41% off the Lenovo Modern Gaming Backpack. It sports a sleek, eco-friendly design — made from recycled plastic from up to three 500ml bottles. Its unique blend of materials makes it an ultra-durable, ultra-light, and water-resistant gaming companion. Plus, its abundance of zippered pockets provides easy access to the well-padded, spacious internal storage that’ll keep your belongings organized and protected.