Dell isn’t officially calling its latest collection of offers a back-to-school sale, but it’s a bunch of laptop deals and it’s during the back-to-school season so we’re making an executive decision here. We’re especially excited about the Dell XPS 13 Snapdragon X Elite Laptop, which is down to the lowest price yet for this newly released laptop.
The Dell XPS 13 Snapdragon X Elite Laptop is available for $999 at Dell, down from the usual $1,299. We spotted this laptop on sale last month when it was $1,099, but this month’s deal knocks an extra $100 off the price, making it an excellent addition to our best back-to-school laptop deals.
It’s also worth noting that students can save an extra 10% via Dell’s student discount program, bringing the price down to $899. We punched those numbers into our calculator, and it made a happy face.
In our Dell XPS 13 Snapdragon X Elite review, we praised the laptop for its slim and lightweight design, which makes it ideal for people on the go.
The bright display allows you to use it outdoors without being at the mercy of the sun’s glare, and the excellent battery life — our test saw it last more than 20 hours on a single charge — means you won’t need to run back to a wall outlet every few hours.
Unlike most laptops which use an Intel or AMD CPU, this latest XPS uses — as the name suggests — a Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X Elite X1E-80-100 processor. This chipset packs some serious performance too. In our Geekbench 6.3 overall performance test, the Dell XPS 13 scored 14,635, leaving the average premium laptop score (8927) in its dust, and even smoking top competitors like the Apple MacBook Air M3 (12,087) and Asus Zenbook 14 (12,707).
It’s also the first XPS series laptop to feature Microsoft’s CoPilot+ AI. This onboard AI companion is designed to help enhance your windows experience by assisting you with everyday tasks. You can check out a full list of CoPilot’s features.
It’s not a perfect laptop — the Snapdragon's graphics capabilities aren’t amazing, so don’t expect to get much gaming done on it — but if you value portability, battery life, and day-to-day performance, then the Dell XPS 13 Snapdragon X Elite is tough to beat (especially at this price!).
Today's best Dell XPS 13 Snapdragon X Elite deal
Dell XPS 13 Snapdragon X Elite Copilot+ PC
Was: $1,299
Now: $999 @ Dell ($899 w/ Student Discount)
Overview:
Lowest price! The new Dell XPS 13 9345 Snapdragon X Elite Copilot+ PC is $300 off at Dell — the cheapest we've seen. Students and educators can save an extra 10% via Dell's student discount program.
Features: 13.4-inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200) 500-nit anti-glare 120Hz display, Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite 12-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Qualcomm Adreno GPU, 512GB SSD, graphite backlit keyboard with fingerprint reader, Windows 11 Home with Copilot+
Release Date: 2024
Price history: This is the Dell XPS 13 Snapdragon X Elite Copilot+ PC's lowest price ever, beating out last month's discount by $100.
Price comparison: Best Buy $1,499 (OLED)
Reviews consensus: The 2024 Dell XPS 13 has been very well received by reviewers, including us! In our Dell XPS 13 Snapdragon X Elite review, we loved the slim, lightweight design, vibrant display, strong everyday performance, and excellent battery life.
Laptop Mag: ★★★★ | TechRadar: ★★★★½ | Tom's Guide: ★★★★
Buy it if: You want a premium productivity laptop with a long battery life. The Dell XPS 13 Snapdragon X Elite Laptop lasted 19 hours on our Laptop Mag Battery Test of continuous web browsing at 150 nits of brightness. It handily beat both the average premium laptop score (11:13) and its main industry rivals, the MacBook Air M3 (15:13) and Zenbook 14 (15:52).
Don't buy it if: You want a laptop for gaming or media editing. The Dell XPS 13's Qualcomm Adreno GPU does not have the best graphics for running demanding games or graphics applications. It can probably handle games from the Microsoft app store and tackle some light media editing. Still, for AAA gaming and heavy photo/video editing, you're better off getting a dedicated gaming or creator laptop.
