The new Dell XPS 13 Snapdragon X Elite laptop is $200 off right now, and students save an extra 10%
Dell XPS 13 w/ Snapdragon X Elite X1E-80 CPU - $200 off
Back-to-school sales are going strong this week, and finally, the new Dell XPS 13 Snapdragon X Elite Laptop is seeing its first discount. I love that for you since it's one of our favorite CoPilot+ PCs released so far this year.
You can get the Editor's Choice Dell XPS 13 with Snapdragon X Elite CoPilot+ PC for $1,099 at Dell. It usually costs $1,299, so that's $200 in savings. This is the first outright discount I've seen for this newly launched Dell laptop. It's also among the best back-to-school laptop deals for college students and teachers. Save an extra 10% via Dell's student discount program.
This is the first XPS series laptop to feature CoPilot+, a powerful on-device AI that delivers cutting-edge responsiveness and unmatched speed. With this laptop as your companion, you'll effortlessly breeze through multitasking.
As praised in our Dell XPS 13 Snapdragon X Elite review, this laptop is slim and portable, has a bright display, and delivers outstanding performance and battery life. We gave this Snapgradon X Elite-powered Dell XPS 13 an overall rating of 4 out of 5 stars.
Although we wish it had a better graphics card, we were pleasantly surprised by its solid 1080p built-in camera. During real-world tests, images were detailed and colorful. With this laptop, there's no need to buy a standalone webcam to look decent on video calls.
In our lab's Geekbench 6.3 overall performance test, the Dell XPS 13 scored 14,635, eviscerating the average premium laptop (8,927). It also beat the Apple M3 MacBook Air (12,087) and Intel Core Ultra 7-charged Asus Zenbook 14 (12,707).
If portability, performance, and long battery life are important to you, the Snapdragon X Elite-powered Dell XPS 13 is a wise choice.
Today's best Dell XPS 13 Snapdragon X Elite deal
Dell XPS 13 Snapdragon X Elite Copilot+ PC
Was: $1,299
Now: $1,099 @ Dell ($989 w/ Student Discount)
Overview:
Lowest price! For a limited time, the new Dell XPS 13 9345 Snapdragon X Elite Copilot+ PC is $200 off at Dell. Students and educators can save an extra 10% via Dell's student discount program.
Features: 13.4-inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200) 500-nit anti-glare 120Hz display, Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite 12-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Qualcomm Adreno GPU, 512GB SSD, graphite backlit keyboard with fingerprint reader, Windows 11 Home with Copilot+
Release Date: 2024
Price history: This is the Dell XPS 13 Snapdragon X Elite Copilot+ PC's lowest price ever.
Price comparison: Best Buy $1,199 (OLED)
Reviews consensus: The 2024 Dell XPS 13 received high ratings from us and our sister sites. In our Dell XPS 13 Snapdragon X Elite review, we loved its svelte, ultra-light design, bright display, strong performance, and excellent battery life. It's the best Dell XPS 13 laptop yet.
Laptop Mag: ★★★★ | TechRadar: ★★★★½ | Tom's Guide: ★★★★
Buy it if: You want a premium productivity laptop with a long battery life. The Dell XPS 13 Snapdragon X Elite Laptop lasted 19 hours on our Laptop Mag Battery Test of continuous web browsing at 150 nits of brightness. Once again, it beat the premium laptop average (11:13) and its industry rivals, the MacBook Air M3 (15:13) and Zenbook 14 (15:52).
Don't buy it if: You want an all-around laptop for productivity and gaming. The Dell XPS 13's Qualcomm Adreno GPU does not have the best graphics for running demanding games or graphics applications. While it might play games from the Microsoft app store and tackle some light media editing, for enhanced gameplay or heavy photo/video editing a gaming/creator-specific laptop might better suit your needs.
