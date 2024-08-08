The new Dell XPS 13 Snapdragon X Elite laptop is $200 off right now, and students save an extra 10%

Back-to-school sales are going strong this week, and finally, the new Dell XPS 13 Snapdragon X Elite Laptop is seeing its first discount. I love that for you since it's one of our favorite CoPilot+ PCs released so far this year.

You can get the Editor's Choice Dell XPS 13 with Snapdragon X Elite CoPilot+ PC for $1,099 at Dell. It usually costs $1,299, so that's $200 in savings. This is the first outright discount I've seen for this newly launched Dell laptop. It's also among the best back-to-school laptop deals for college students and teachers. Save an extra 10% via Dell's student discount program.

This is the first XPS series laptop to feature CoPilot+, a powerful on-device AI that delivers cutting-edge responsiveness and unmatched speed. With this laptop as your companion, you'll effortlessly breeze through multitasking.

As praised in our Dell XPS 13 Snapdragon X Elite review, this laptop is slim and portable, has a bright display, and delivers outstanding performance and battery life. We gave this Snapgradon X Elite-powered Dell XPS 13 an overall rating of 4 out of 5 stars.

Although we wish it had a better graphics card, we were pleasantly surprised by its solid 1080p built-in camera. During real-world tests, images were detailed and colorful. With this laptop, there's no need to buy a standalone webcam to look decent on video calls.

In our lab's Geekbench 6.3 overall performance test, the Dell XPS 13 scored 14,635, eviscerating the average premium laptop (8,927). It also beat the Apple M3 MacBook Air (12,087) and Intel Core Ultra 7-charged Asus Zenbook 14 (12,707).

If portability, performance, and long battery life are important to you, the Snapdragon X Elite-powered Dell XPS 13 is a wise choice.

