Stellar savings: take $500 off the Alienware x14 R2 gaming laptop in this Black Friday deal

By TJ Fink
published

The Alienware x14 R2 is on sale for $1,499 in this Black Friday deal

Black Friday deal
Alienware x14 R2 on sale for $1,499 (Image credit: Dell)

Black Friday deals are still going strong, and Alienware makes some of the best gaming laptops on the planet. Long-story-short: we've unearthed some super stellar savings with the Alienware x14 R2, on sale for $1,499 at Dell (down from $1,999.) That'll keep an extra $500 in your pocket — enough green for a few sweet gaming deals or PC accessories to complement your new rig.

Case in point: you can save up to 75% off select PC games at GameStop right now, with top titles like South Park: The Fractured But Whole Gold Edition, Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Assassin's Creed Valhalla, and more at your itchy fingertips.

This is but one of the best Black Friday laptop deals still available ahead of Cyber Monday. (Check out our Alienware x14 R1 review for full impressions on the last-gen model.) 

Today's best Alienware x14 R2 deal

Now: $1,499 @ Dell

Alienware x14 R2
Was: $1,999
Now: $1,499 @ Dell
Overview:
Save $500 off the Alienware x14 R2 gaming laptop

Features: 14-inch QHD+ (2560 x 1600) 165Hz display, 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13620H CPU, 32GB of RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU and 1TB SSD. Powered by Windows 11 Home, this portable-yet-powerful machine is small enough to slip into virtually any laptop backpack.

Release date: May 2023

Price history: This is the biggest price drop we've seen since the Alienware x14 R2 was released earlier this year.

Reviews: We haven't gotten the chance to test drive the Alienware x14 R2 just yet, but based on our experience with the Alienware x14 R1 (which we gave four stars), we have high expectations for the newer model. 

Laptop Mag: ★★★★ | T3: ★★★★ | TechRadar: Not yet rated

Buy if: You want a stylish gaming laptop that's as portable as it is powerful, and you have the extra cash to burn. 

Don't buy if: You're in the market for a cheaper gaming laptop; you don't have to break the bank just to break into PC gaming, after all.

