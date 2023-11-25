Stellar savings: take $500 off the Alienware x14 R2 gaming laptop in this Black Friday deal

Alienware x14 R2

Was: $1,999

Now: $1,499 @ Dell

Overview:

Save $500 off the Alienware x14 R2 gaming laptop

Features: 14-inch QHD+ (2560 x 1600) 165Hz display, 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13620H CPU, 32GB of RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU and 1TB SSD. Powered by Windows 11 Home, this portable-yet-powerful machine is small enough to slip into virtually any laptop backpack.

Release date: May 2023

Price history: This is the biggest price drop we've seen since the Alienware x14 R2 was released earlier this year.

Reviews: We haven't gotten the chance to test drive the Alienware x14 R2 just yet, but based on our experience with the Alienware x14 R1 (which we gave four stars), we have high expectations for the newer model.

Laptop Mag: ★★★★ | T3: ★★★★ | TechRadar: Not yet rated

Buy if: You want a stylish gaming laptop that's as portable as it is powerful, and you have the extra cash to burn.

Don't buy if: You're in the market for a cheaper gaming laptop; you don't have to break the bank just to break into PC gaming, after all.