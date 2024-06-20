Our favorite budget laptop for students dips to a new all-time low — save $300 today
Save $300 on the new Asus Zenbook 14 OLED with Intel Core Ultra 7 CPU
The newly released Asus Zenbook 14 OLED has already earned a spot from us as one of the best laptops of 2024. It boasts snappy performance and a near 16-hour battery life thanks to its Evo platform Intel Core Ultra 7 CPU, and lucky for you, it's the subject of an epic deal right now.
You can snag the stellar Asus Zenbook 14 OLED for just $749 at Best Buy. Regularly priced at $1,049, that's a whopping $300 in savings and the lowest price ever for this gem of a laptop.
In addition to its exceptional battery life and zippy performance, this laptop is also equipped with an OLED display. While our display tests showed a dimmer display compared to its competitors, our reviewer noted its crisp, vibrant colors when watching movie trailers. OLED panels are typically reserved for more expensive laptops, so grabbing the Zenbook 14 OLED for only $749 is an absolute steal.
The Asus Zenbook 14 OLED is a fantastic, long-lasting laptop that's perfect for both work and play. It's only available at Best Buy right now, so grab it now before stock sells out!
Today's best Asus Zenbook 14 OLED deal
Asus Zenbook 14 OLED Laptop
Was: $1,049
Now: $749 @Best Buy
Lowest price! The new Asus Zenbook 14 OLED with an Intel Ultra 7 CPU was just slashed by $300, putting it at an all-time low price.
Features: 14-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) 500-nit, 60Hz touchscreen, OLED display, Intel Evo Core Ultra 7 155H 16-core CPU, Intel Arc graphics, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, 1080p webcam with privacy shutter, Windows 11 Home, HDMI 2.1 port
Release Date: March 2024
Price history: This is the lowest price we've ever seen for the 2024 Asus Zenbook 14 OLED laptop, beating its previous lowest price by $50.
Price comparison: This laptop is only available at Best Buy right now.
Reviews consensus: In our Asus Zenbook 14 OLED review, we deemed it a nearly perfect laptop and awarded it an overall rating of 4.5 out of 5-stars and our coveted Editor's Choice badge. We loved its exceptional almost-16-hour battery life, snappy performance, smooth keyboard, and high-quality sound.
Laptop Mag: ★★★★½
Buy it if: You're ready for a Windows laptop that boasts stellar battery life and is more than capable of handling day-to-day multitasking and casual gaming with its Intel Core Ultra 7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, and Intel Arc graphics.
Don't buy it if: You need a gaming-specific laptop for playing AAA games at max settings. Check out our best gaming laptop deals instead.
