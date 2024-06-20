Our favorite budget laptop for students dips to a new all-time low — save $300 today

The newly released Asus Zenbook 14 OLED has already earned a spot from us as one of the best laptops of 2024. It boasts snappy performance and a near 16-hour battery life thanks to its Evo platform Intel Core Ultra 7 CPU, and lucky for you, it's the subject of an epic deal right now.

You can snag the stellar Asus Zenbook 14 OLED for just $749 at Best Buy. Regularly priced at $1,049, that's a whopping $300 in savings and the lowest price ever for this gem of a laptop.

In addition to its exceptional battery life and zippy performance, this laptop is also equipped with an OLED display. While our display tests showed a dimmer display compared to its competitors, our reviewer noted its crisp, vibrant colors when watching movie trailers. OLED panels are typically reserved for more expensive laptops, so grabbing the Zenbook 14 OLED for only $749 is an absolute steal.

The Asus Zenbook 14 OLED is a fantastic, long-lasting laptop that's perfect for both work and play. It's only available at Best Buy right now, so grab it now before stock sells out!

Today's best Asus Zenbook 14 OLED deal