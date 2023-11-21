This Black Friday deal on Apple's 14-inch MacBook Pro M2 Pro will save you $400
Take $400 off Apple's powerful 14-inch M2 Pro MacBook Pro
Ever since Apple made the switch to its proprietary Silicon chips, MacBooks are known for their long-lasting battery life and impressive performance. If you've been holding out for a sale before upgrading to an M2 Pro chip, you're in luck. This Black Friday deal slashes $400 off the base MacBook Pro 14 model with an M2 Pro chip.
Despite the $400 discount taking the price from $1,999 to $1,599, this 2023 14-inch MacBook Pro is still pricey. However, in exchange, you'll get a beautifully vibrant Liquid Retina XDR display, an 18- to 20-hour battery life, and a speedy M2 Pro chip that can handle almost anything you throw at it.
Today's best Apple MacBook Pro M2 Pro deal
Apple MacBook Pro (M2 Pro)
Deal:
$1,999 $1,599 @ Best Buy
Overview: Save $400 on the M2 Pro MacBook Pro during Black Friday
Features: 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display (3024 x 1964, 120Hz), M2 Pro chip, 512GB of SSD storage, 16GB of RAM, 16-core M2 Pro graphics, long-lasting battery life, Wi-Fi 6E, 1080p FaceTime HD camera
Release date: Jan. 2023
Price check: B&H $1,799 | Micro Center $1,699 | Costco $1,699
Price history: Aside from renewed units on Amazon, this is the lowest price we've seen for a new 2023 MacBook Pro with an M2 Pro chip.
Reviews: Across the board, reviewers praise the MacBook Pro M2 Pro for its impressive, speedy performance, long-lasting battery, and beautifully vibrant display. Even the speaker setup on this laptop impressed many reviewers, which is a hard feat for a laptop.
Laptop Mag: ★★★★½ | Tom's Hardware: ★★★★½ | Tom's Guide: ★★★★½ | TechRadar: ★★★★½
Buy if: You want a laptop that can last 18 to 20 hours on a single charge, tackle demanding tasks and some games, and look gorgeous while doing it.
Don't buy if: You're in need of a less powerful laptop that doesn't cost as much. The M2 Pro chip is a first-rate performer, but if all you need a laptop for is basic daily tasks like checking your email, streaming videos, and browsing the internet, this laptop might be overkill.
