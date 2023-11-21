This Black Friday deal on Apple's 14-inch MacBook Pro M2 Pro will save you $400

Ever since Apple made the switch to its proprietary Silicon chips, MacBooks are known for their long-lasting battery life and impressive performance. If you've been holding out for a sale before upgrading to an M2 Pro chip, you're in luck. This Black Friday deal slashes $400 off the base MacBook Pro 14 model with an M2 Pro chip.

Despite the $400 discount taking the price from $1,999 to $1,599, this 2023 14-inch MacBook Pro is still pricey. However, in exchange, you'll get a beautifully vibrant Liquid Retina XDR display, an 18- to 20-hour battery life, and a speedy M2 Pro chip that can handle almost anything you throw at it.

Today's best Apple MacBook Pro M2 Pro deal