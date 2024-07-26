The MacBook Pro 14 with M3 Pro dips $300 to its all-time-low price right before school starts

It's almost time for school to start back up for college students. And what's the best way to start the new school year? With new gear! For many people, that includes a new laptop.

If you're in the market for a new laptop, you won't want to sleep on this deal. Right now, you can grab Apple's MacBook Pro with an M3 Pro chip for just $1,699 at Amazon. Typically $1,999, that's $300 in savings, and the lowest price we've ever seen for this powerful performer.

Apple's M3 Pro silicon is decked out with an 11-core CPU, 14-core GPU, and 16-core Neural Engine. Paired with 18GB of Unified Memory, this laptop can tackle anything you throw at it, from your basic browsing and document editing tasks to more intense video editing and light gaming.

Alternatively, you can also grab the MacBook Pro M3 Pro from Apple for $1,849 and get a free $150 Apple gift card. With either deal, you'll be saving $300.

Or if you know you want a MacBook, but you think the MacBook Pro might offer more power than you need, check out the best MacBook Air deals we've rounded up for a cheaper, more lightweight option.

Today's best MacBook Pro with M3 Pro deal