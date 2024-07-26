The MacBook Pro 14 with M3 Pro dips $300 to its all-time-low price right before school starts
Save $300 on the powerful MacBook Pro 14 with an M3 Pro chip
It's almost time for school to start back up for college students. And what's the best way to start the new school year? With new gear! For many people, that includes a new laptop.
If you're in the market for a new laptop, you won't want to sleep on this deal. Right now, you can grab Apple's MacBook Pro with an M3 Pro chip for just $1,699 at Amazon. Typically $1,999, that's $300 in savings, and the lowest price we've ever seen for this powerful performer.
Apple's M3 Pro silicon is decked out with an 11-core CPU, 14-core GPU, and 16-core Neural Engine. Paired with 18GB of Unified Memory, this laptop can tackle anything you throw at it, from your basic browsing and document editing tasks to more intense video editing and light gaming.
Alternatively, you can also grab the MacBook Pro M3 Pro from Apple for $1,849 and get a free $150 Apple gift card. With either deal, you'll be saving $300.
Or if you know you want a MacBook, but you think the MacBook Pro might offer more power than you need, check out the best MacBook Air deals we've rounded up for a cheaper, more lightweight option.
Today's best MacBook Pro with M3 Pro deal
14" Apple MacBook Pro with M3 Pro
Was: $1,999
Now: $1,699 Amazon
Lowest price! This stellar MacBook deal knocks a staggering $300 off on the fan-favorite Apple MacBook Pro 14 with M3 Pro Chip.
Launch date: October 2023
Price history: This is the lowest price we've ever seen for Apple's MacBook Pro with M3 Pro.
Features: Display: 14-inch (3024 x 1964) 1,000-nit 120Hz Liquid Retina XDR display, CPU: Apple M3 Pro 11-core chip, 16-core Neural Engine, RAM: 18GB Unified, GPU: Apple M3 Pro 14-core GPU, Storage: 512GB SSD
Price check: B&H $1,699 | Best Buy $1,999 |
Apple $1,849 + $150 Apple gift card
Reviews: We reviewed the M3 Pro Max model of Apple's 14-inch MacBook Pro and, although we absolutely loved it, it's perhaps too much power for the average user. The M3 Pro model, however, has been positively reviewed by many as being a great performance upgrade over the base M3 model, even for gaming, and it offers a battery life boost over its predecessor.
Laptop Mag: ★★★★½ (M3 Pro Max)
Buy it if: You're searching for a laptop with an insanely long battery life that can also tackle power-hungry productivity demands and the occasional gaming session.
Don't buy it if: You mainly need a laptop for basic productivity tasks, like browsing the web, sending emails, streaming YouTube or Netflix, or creating documents. Check out our other best laptop deals to find something that better suits you.
