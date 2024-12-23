The Apple Mac Mini M2 drops to $699 in a last-minute holiday deal
The Apple Mac Mini M2 is one of the least expensive entry points to the MacOS world. And now, with this healthy last-minute holiday discount at B&H Photo, you can buy the Apple Mac Mini M2 for $699.
That $699 price reflects a $300 savings. For that price, you get a stacked configuration with 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD, both step-ups from the baseline Mac Mini M2 model (which comes with 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD).
This Mac Mini M2 is one of the least expensive paths to a modern generation Mac. If you don't need a MacBook with a built-in display and battery for its mobility play, then the Mac Mini M2 makes a great choice since you can add a monitor. This model is perfect for content creation tasks and gaming, and it can work well as a media server.
In our Apple Mac Mini M2 review, we awarded this model 4.5 out of 5 stars. We loved its high performance (and that's with us testing the version with just 8GB of RAM). We also appreciated its clean, minimalist design. The Apple Mac Mini M2 remains one of the best compact desktop PCs for design minimalists, thanks in part to its slimline (just 1.4 inches tall) square design. The 2024 Mac Mini M4 is thicker (2 inches tall) and more expensive at $799.
If you're looking for a powerful yet comparatively inexpensive entry point into the Mac universe, this last-minute holiday deal on the Apple Mac Mini M2 makes a great choice.
Today's best Mac mini M2 sale
Features: Apple M2 8-core CPU with 10-core GPU and 16-core Neural Engine, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, 2 x USB-C Thunderbolt 4 / USB4 Ports, USB-A 3.1 Gen 1, HDMI, 3.5mm audio, Gigabit Ethernet port.
Release date: 2023
Reviews: We gave the Apple Mac Mini M2 4.5 out of 5 stars in our review for its excellent performance and its compact size. We called it "a small box with few compromises."
Laptop Mag: ★★★★½
Buy it if: You want the least expensive path to a powerful M2 Mac, in a compact rig you can use with your favorite monitor.
Don't buy it if: You're not a MacOS user. You want a built-in screen (for that, look at an Apple MacBook). You need a system with greater power or a dedicated graphics card for gaming.
Melissa Perenson has deep expertise in phones, tablets, e-readers, laptops, monitors, storage, and cameras. She buys way too many of the things she writes about it and has worked as an editor at Forbes Vetted, PCWorld, PCMag, and ZDNet, and as a writer at countless publications, including Laptop Mag, Tom’s Guide, and TechRadar.