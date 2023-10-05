Best Prime Day MacBook deals in October 2023
These are the best early Prime MacBook deals available
Amazon Prime Day October sale starts Oct. 10 and runs through Oct. 11. This is the best time of the year to buy a MacBook outside of Black Friday. In fact, we're already seeing excellent early Prime Day MacBook deals on a few configurations.
For example, the 13.3-inch MacBook Pro M2 is now just $999 at Amazon. That's $300 in savings and the M2 MacBook Pro's lowest price ever. This is one of the best early Apple Prime Day deals you can get,
Amazon's Prime Day MacBook deals have been consistent throughout the years. Expect to see solid Prime Day discounts on MacBooks and accessories. So if you're hoping for a price break on one of Apple's stylish laptops, Prime Day is your best bet until Black Friday.
From the MacBook Air M1 to must-have accessories, here are the best early Prime Day MacBook deals available today.
Prime Day MacBook deals 2023 — Quick links
- Amazon: shop today's best MacBook deals from $749
- Best Buy: shop today's MacBook deals from $749
- Target: save on MacBook cases, keyboard covers, & cables
- Walmart: shop MacBook cables and accessories
Prime Day MacBook deals 2023
Apple MacBook Pro M2:
$1,299 $999 @ Amazon
Save $300 on the M2 MacBook Pro via Amazon's on-page clickable coupon. It packs a 13.3-inch Liquid Retina display, M2 8-core CPU, 10-Core GPU, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage. Magic Keyboard, Touch Bar and Touch ID are also on board.
Price check: Best Buy $999
Apple 13.6" MacBook Air M2:
$1,099 $949 @ Best Buy
Save $150 on the M2 Apple MacBook Air. It features an M2 8-core processor, 8-Core GPU, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage. It packs a 13.6-inch (2560 x 1664) Liquid Retina display, Magic Keyboard, Touch Bar, and Touch ID.
Price check: Amazon $1,087| B&H $1,099
Apple MacBook Air M1:
$999 $749 @ Amazon
Save $250 on the MacBook Air with Apple M1 chip. In our MacBook Air with M1 review, we gave it a high rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars and the Editor's Choice award. We praised its blazing performance and slim, unibody design. We also loved its long battery which endured 14 hours and 41 minutes during testing. Besides Apple's latest 8-core processor, it packs a 13.3-inch (2560 x 1600) IPS Retina display, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD.
Price check: Best Buy for $749
Apple MacBook Pro 16 M2 Pro 1TB:
$2,699 $2,499 @ Amazon
Save $200 on the 1TB model MacBook Pro with M2 Pro. This pro-grade notebook packs a 16.2-inch (3456 x 2234) Liquid Retina XDR display, M2 Pro 12-core CPU, 19-core GPU, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB SSD. On board are three Thunderbolt 4 ports, an HDMI port, SDXC card slot, headphone jack, and MagSafe 3 port.
Price check: B&H $2,699 | Best Buy: $2,499
Apple Magic Mouse:
$79 $69 @ Amazon
Apple's wireless Magic Mouse pairs instantly via Bluetooth with your Mac and is designed to glide smoothly across surfaces. Its built-in rechargeable battery lasts a month or longer in between charges. It's compatible with Mac with OS X 10.11 or later, iPad with iPadOS 13.4, and later.
Apple Magic Trackpad:
$129 $114 @ Amazon
Apple Magic Trackpad is wireless and rechargeable, and it includes the full range of Multi-Touch gestures and Force Touch technology. The trackpad's sensors make scrolling and swiping through your favorite content more productive and comfortable than ever. Magic Trackpad automatically pairs with your Mac ships with woven USB-C to Lightning Cable that lets you pair and charge via a USB-C port on your Mac.
Apple Magic Keyboard with Touch ID and Numeric Keypad:
$179 $159 @ Amazon
The Magic Keyboard with Touch ID enables fast, easy, and secure logins and purchases. Meanwhile, its nifty numeric keypad is great if you find yourself working with spreadsheets or applications relative to finance. Easy to set up, it pairs "magically" with your Mac and ships with a woven USB-C to Lightning cable.
Logitech MK470 Slim Combo:
$49 $27 @ Walmart
Save $22 on the Logitech MK470 Keyboard and Mouse Combo. This bundle includes a Logitech keyboard and Logitech M350 Pebble wireless mouse. The kit's simple plug-and-play USB receiver is easy to set up and covers a range of 10 feet. It works with Windows 7 and later, ChromeOS and Surface devices.
Apple AirPods Pro 2:
$249 $199 @ Amazon
Save $50 on Apple AirPods Pro 2nd generation. The AirPods Pro 2 feature Apple's H2 chip for better noise-cancellation, 3D sound, and longer battery life. Also new to the AirPods Pro 2 is Personalized Spatial Audio which creates a unique profile based on the size and shape of your head and ears. This ensures a more personalized sound experience — a welcome feature for Audiophiles.
Apple AirPods Max:
$549 $479 @ Amazon
Save $70 on Apple AirPods Max over-ear style headphones. These stylish ear cans feature Apple's powerful H1 chip, nine microphones and 40mm drivers. With spatial sound, the AirPods Max provides an audio experience like no other.
Apple 30W USB-C Power Adapter:
$49 $35 @ Amazon
Save $14 on Apple's 30W USB-C Power Adapter. It provides fast and efficient charging whether you're at home or on the move. It works with MacBook Air and select iPhone and iPad Pro models.
