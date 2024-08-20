MacBook Pro 14 with M3 Pro hits new low price — don't miss this unbelievable deal

Are you heading back to school or just ready for a new MacBook? Right now, Amazon has big savings on the 14-inch Apple MacBook Pro with M3 Pro chip for $1,499. The current $500 discount — 25% off the usual $1,999 price — is the biggest discount on this model since its release.

Even though it's almost a year old, we still consider Apple's MacBook Pro with M3 one of the best laptops for power users who want portability. We reviewed the baseline MacBook Pro M3 and loved its design and powerful performance. The M3 Pro version builds on that power, making it a great choice for productivity and processor-intensive creative work like video editing or complex Photoshop projects.

The $1,499 price includes a 512GB SSD, 18GB of memory, and Apple's M3 Pro chip with an 11‑core CPU and 14‑core GPU. Amazon offers this discount on both the silver and black colorways.

At $500 off, the MacBook Pro with M3 Pro chip makes this the most affordable MacBook Pro we've seen this season.

If you have an older laptop you don't want and crave upgrading to an Apple Intelligence AI-compatible processor, hop over to Best Buy. Not only does Best Buy also price this model at $1,499, but Best Buy also has a trade-in program that lets you turn in older laptops to bring that MacBook price down even further (or for an e-gift card towards another purchase). A spot check showed an M2 MacBook Air had impressive value, while an older Intel model might be worth a couple of hundred dollars, depending upon the condition.

Today's best MacBook Pro with M3 Pro deal