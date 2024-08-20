MacBook Pro 14 with M3 Pro hits new low price — don't miss this unbelievable deal
Apple's MacBook Pro 14 with M3 Pro gets $500 price cut for the first-time
Are you heading back to school or just ready for a new MacBook? Right now, Amazon has big savings on the 14-inch Apple MacBook Pro with M3 Pro chip for $1,499. The current $500 discount — 25% off the usual $1,999 price — is the biggest discount on this model since its release.
Even though it's almost a year old, we still consider Apple's MacBook Pro with M3 one of the best laptops for power users who want portability. We reviewed the baseline MacBook Pro M3 and loved its design and powerful performance. The M3 Pro version builds on that power, making it a great choice for productivity and processor-intensive creative work like video editing or complex Photoshop projects.
The $1,499 price includes a 512GB SSD, 18GB of memory, and Apple's M3 Pro chip with an 11‑core CPU and 14‑core GPU. Amazon offers this discount on both the silver and black colorways.
At $500 off, the MacBook Pro with M3 Pro chip makes this the most affordable MacBook Pro we've seen this season.
If you have an older laptop you don't want and crave upgrading to an Apple Intelligence AI-compatible processor, hop over to Best Buy. Not only does Best Buy also price this model at $1,499, but Best Buy also has a trade-in program that lets you turn in older laptops to bring that MacBook price down even further (or for an e-gift card towards another purchase). A spot check showed an M2 MacBook Air had impressive value, while an older Intel model might be worth a couple of hundred dollars, depending upon the condition.
Today's best MacBook Pro with M3 Pro deal
14" Apple MacBook Pro with M3 Pro
Was: $1,999
Now: $1,499 @ Amazon
Lowest price! This 25% discount brings this MacBook Pro's price down by $500.
Launch date: October 2023
Price history: This marks a new all-time low price for the MacBook Pro with M3 Pro. It beats its previous lowest-ever price by $200.
Features: Display: 14.2-inch (3024 x 1964) 1,000-nit 120Hz Liquid Retina XDR display CPU: Apple M3 Pro 11-core chip, 16-core Neural Engine RAM: 18GB Unified GPU: Apple M3 Pro 14-core GPU, Storage: 512GB SSD
Price check: Apple $1,999 | Best Buy $1,499 Plus trade-in option
Reviews: Apple’s current M3 Pro chip improved on the only already great MacBook Pro M3 series, with promises of better overall productivity and gaming performance and even longer battery life.
Laptop Mag: ★★★★½ (M3)
Buy it if: You want a compact laptop that can handle processor-intensive tasks like intense productivity demands, video editing, and gaming, all while delivering long-lasting battery life.
Don't buy it if: You want a basic personal computer primarily for ordinary productivity tasks (such as creating documents and sending emails) or entertainment (watching Netflix or YouTube videos). See our best laptop buying guide to find a machine that fits your use case.
Stay in the know with Laptop Mag
Get our in-depth reviews, helpful tips, great deals, and the biggest news stories delivered to your inbox.