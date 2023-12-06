MacBook Air M1 dips back to its all-time low of $749 for Apple laptop holiday shoppers
The most affordable MacBook is back to its most affordable price
The MacBook Air M1 is the most affordable MacBook under normal circumstances, but if an Apple laptop was on your holiday shopping list then I've got great news. It has dipped back to its all-time low price.
Normally $999, the MacBook Air M1 is $749 at Amazon right now. You're going to see $799 when you click through to that page, but I wasn't tricking you, just click "Apply $50 coupon" right below the price and then add to the cart to score that $749 final price.
Not sure if it's the right MacBook Air M1 is right for you? Don't worry, there are plenty of other December MacBook deals on just about every model.
Today's best MacBook Air M1 deal
Apple MacBook Air M1
Was:
$999
Now: $749 @ Amazon w/on-page coupon
Overview: Save $250 on the MacBook Air M1.
Features: 13.3-inch (2560 x 1600) Liquid Retina display, Apple M1 8-core processor, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD.
Release date: November 2020
Price check: Best Buy $799 | B&H $849
Price history: This matches the lowest price we've seen for the MacBook Air M1.
Reviews: We gave the MacBook Air M1 a solid rating of 4.5 out of 5-stars. Overall reviews agree that the MacBook Air 15 features a gorgeous display and delivers solid performance.
Laptop Mag: ★★★★½ | Tom's Guide: ★★★★½ | TechRadar: ★★★★½
Buy if: You want a capable, travel-friendly laptop with long battery life. The MacBook Air M1 is still a solid choice for typical productivity and computing tasks. Plus, the Magic Keyboard makes for a comfortable typing experience.
Don't buy if: You want a laptop for gaming or incredibly intensive computing tasks. You hang on to your laptops for 7+ years, as the M1 Air is already 3 years old, it's a better fit for those that will look to trade-in after 3-4 years.
