MacBook Air M1 dips back to its all-time low of $749 for Apple laptop holiday shoppers

The MacBook Air M1 is the most affordable MacBook under normal circumstances, but if an Apple laptop was on your holiday shopping list then I've got great news. It has dipped back to its all-time low price.

Normally $999, the MacBook Air M1 is $749 at Amazon right now. You're going to see $799 when you click through to that page, but I wasn't tricking you, just click "Apply $50 coupon" right below the price and then add to the cart to score that $749 final price.

Not sure if it's the right MacBook Air M1 is right for you? Don't worry, there are plenty of other December MacBook deals on just about every model.

Today's best MacBook Air M1 deal