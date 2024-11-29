Apple is giving you $200 for buying a MacBook Air M3 this Black Friday

If you've been waiting for a good reason to buy a new MacBook, Apple just gave you 200 of them.

In a newly launched Black Friday deal, Apple is offering gift cards across the board for many of its newest and in-demand audio products, laptops, and more — that includes a free $200 gift card with the purchase of Apple's 15-inch M3 MacBook Air.

Our review outlines that the M3 MacBook Air is thin and light. However, in an easily portable chassis, it still offers sufficient performance for any productivity task, even light creative work. It also has enough battery life to last most people an entire day.

Yes, the price is a little steep — the 15-inch model starts at $1,299 — but with that $200 gift card, the sticker shock feels just a little less jolting. Just think of it this way: If you spring for a MacBook Air M3 now, you can get a new Apple Watch SE for just $50.

If you're ready to buy a new MacBook Air, don't delay. Apple's website states that this deal starts today, Friday, November 29, and runs through Monday, December 2.

And don't be afraid to peruse Apple's shopping event page to see if free gift cards are a perk on any other Apple gadget you might want to snag for the holidays.

For a complete list of the best MacBook deals, check out our live MacBooks Black Friday hub.