We gave the Apple M4 MacBook Air a rare 5 stars. And it's on sale now.

Deals
By published

This is a laptop worth buying. It starts at $999. And right now, it's on sale for $949.

Close up of the fingerprint sensor on the Apple MacBook Air 13-inch M4 with a finger hovering above it.
(Image credit: Laptop Mag/Sean Riley)

Reviews of the new Apple MacBook Air — powered by the new Apple M4 processor —are so crammed with superlatives and praise that it's nearly comical. "I have no notes," reads a particularly good headline on one review.

The Laptop Mag review of the 13-inch model makes it plain: "cheaper and better." We gave it five stars, something we've only done 44 times on reviews in our more than thirty-year history.

This is a laptop worth buying. It starts at $999. And right now, it's on sale for $949 at a variety of retailers, many trying to keep up with Amazon during its Big Spring Sale happening through Monday, March 31.

Let's talk about color, though.

Right now, you can get the M4 MacBook Air with 16GB of unified memory and 256GB of local storage for $949 on Amazon in the colors starlight (a warm golden-bronze color), midnight (black), or sky blue (an icy-grayish blue).

Meanwhile, you can get the same laptop — 16GB of unified memory and 256GB of storage — at Best Buy for $949, but only in the midnight black color.

Finally, you can buy the same spec'd model in starlight, sky blue, or midnight for $949 at B&H. Midnight isn't on sale.

M4 MacBook Air in All Colors: Sky Blue, Midnight, Starlight & Silver! - YouTube M4 MacBook Air in All Colors: Sky Blue, Midnight, Starlight & Silver! - YouTube
Watch On
Apple 13" MacBook Air M4 (2025)
Editor's Choice Winner
Apple M4 MacBook Air 13": was $999 now $949 at Amazon

The verdict: The Apple MacBook Air 13-inch M4 sets a new standard for laptop value by lowering its price while raising the bar on performance and adding a class-leading webcam. (Read the full review.)

Price check: $949 at Best Buy and $949 at B&H

View Deal
Swipe to scroll horizontally

Price:

$999 (Starting);

CPU:

Apple M4 (10-core)

GPU:

Apple M4 (10-core)

RAM:

16GB

Storage:

256 SSD

Display:

13.6-inch, 2560 X 1664 Liquid Retina LCD

Battery (HH:MM):

15:30

Dimensions:

12 x 8.46 x 0.44 inches

Weight:

2.7 pounds

We'd be remiss if we didn't remark on battery life for the M4 MacBook Air, which, during the famously rigourous Laptop Mag battery test, survived 15 hours and 30 minutes of visiting websites with video and images at 150 nits of brightness before it finally ran out of power.

In a world where everything is going up in price, the Apple M4 MacBook Air is actually going down in cost — which is definitely worth noting as you make your buying decision.

Apple did away with the version of the old MacBook Air that only had 8GB of unified memory and brought the price down, too. Experts speculate Apple decided to ditch 8GB of memory because that's not enough to run Apple Intelligence features. While there's no proof of that, it certainly seems plausible, given the demands of generative AI.

In 2022, the 13-inch MacBook (with an M2 processor) came with 8GB of memory and cost $1,199.00.

Here in 2025, the 13-inch MacBook Air with an M4 processor at 16GB of memory costs $999. Except for right now. If you're in the market for a new laptop, what are you waiting for?

Nick Lucchesi
Nick Lucchesi
Editor-in-Chief for Laptop Mag

EIC for Laptop Mag. Admirer of a good adjective. Killer of passive voice. Mechanical keyboard casual.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about macbooks
M3 MacBook Air deal against blue gradient background

Shocking Amazon Big Spring Sale alternative takes $400 off the M3 MacBook Air with 24GB of RAM

Three Apple M3 chips floating in the air

The M3 gamble: How Apple's bet shaped its silicon future
Beats headphones epic deals

Amazon's Big Spring Sale takes up to 50% off Beats headphones, here are 7 deals I recommend
See more latest
Most Popular
Beats headphones epic deals
Amazon's Big Spring Sale takes up to 50% off Beats headphones, here are 7 deals I recommend
Blue Apple iPad mini 7 against an orange gradient background.
Apple's rarely discounted iPad mini just dropped $100 for Amazon's Big Spring Sale
Amazon Big Spring Sale epic deals text surrounded by M4 MacBook Air, iPad 11, AirPods 4, AirPods Max, Asus TUF Gaming A14, Kindle Colorsoft, Fire HD 10 tablet, Amazon Luna controller, and Surface Laptop 7 against a green gradient background.
57 best Amazon Big Spring Sale deals: Laptops, tablets, smartphones, wearables, and more
Black Apple Watch Series 10 with Jet Black Aluminum Case and Ink sport loop against blue gradient background.
Amazon Big Spring Sale: Apple Watch Series 10 drops to record-low price — $100 off now!
Lenovo ThinkPad T14s, Lenovo LOQ, Lenovo 100Hz monitor and Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus with Lenovo Slim Pen against blue gradient background with killer sale sticker.
Lenovo Spring Clearance Sale: Save up to 68% on laptops, tablets, monitors, and more
Acer Predator Helios Neo 14 gaming laptop against blue background
7 gaming laptop deals that slash up to $600 off during Amazon Big Spring Sale Week
M3 MacBook Air deal against blue gradient background
Shocking Amazon Big Spring Sale alternative takes $400 off the M3 MacBook Air with 24GB of RAM
The Lenovo IdeaPad 5 2-in-1 with lid open on a white table beside a Laptop Mag deals icon
Lenovo's Sensational Spring Sale is live, here are 5 laptop deals I recommend from $570
Phone with Amazon logo sitting on a laptop showing Amazon&#039;s landing page
Amazon Big Spring Sale deals under $50 — 7 early discounts to shop now
Sky blue M4 MacBook with Apple Card Plus logo, Amazon Big Spring Sale logo and epic deals sticker.
Amazon Big Spring Sale preview knocks up to $450 off MacBooks, here are 7 deals I like and recommend