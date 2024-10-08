Get a M3 MacBook Pro or MacBook Air for the lowest price ever via these huge Prime Day deals

You may still be using a MacBook with Apple's M1 series chip, but believe it or not, we're all the way up to M3 now. Oh, how time flies.

On top of that, Apple is likely set to unveil the M4 series this November, and as a result, we're seeing some heavy discounts on the M3 MacBook Pro and MacBook Air for Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days this year.

If you're itching for an upgrade to all that M3 goodness — the increased performance helps with all sorts of work and non-work computing — now might be your time to snatch one up for nearly $300 off.

Deals run the gamut, with discounts on 13-inch and 15-inch M3 MacBook Airs as well as the 14-inch MacBook Pro with 8GB of RAM. As long as 16GB of RAM isn't a dealbreaker for you, these are the M3 MacBooks you want.

Best M3 MacBook deals on Amazon Big Deals Day 2024

Apple M3 MacBook Air 13: $1,099 $849 @ Amazon Save $250 on the 13-inch M3 MacBook Air. If you're okay with a smaller screen, the 13-inch MacBook Air M3 is seeing a 23% discount right now, dropping $250 off the usual retail price. In Laptop Mag's review, we praised the M3 MacBook Air for its great battery life, portability, and strong performance. Features: 3.6-inch Liquid Retina display, 8GB unified memory, 256GB SSD storage, backlit keyboard, Touch ID;

Apple M3 MacBook Air 15: $1,699 $1,424 @ Amazon Save $275 on the 15-inch Apple M3 MacBook Air and catch it at its lowest price to date. Apple's latest M3-charged laptop raises the bar in terms of performance and battery life. In our 15-inch MacBook Air M3 review, we were impressed by its strong performance, thin, light form factor, and over 15-hour long battery life. Features: 15.3-inch (2880 x 1864) 500-nit Liquid Retina display, M3 8-core processor, 10-Core GPU, 16-core neural engine, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 1080p FaceTime HD camera, three-mic array with directional beamforming, Magic Keyboard with Touch ID, six-speakers with force-cancelling woofers, macOS