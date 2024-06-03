Get the MacBook Air M2, an Editor's Choice winner, for an all-time low price
Right in time for graduation, Apple's MacBook Air M2 is back at its lowest price ever. For a limited time, you can grab the MacBook Air M2 for only $829 on Amazon—regularly $1,099. That's $270 in savings!
Although Apple's MacBook Air M3 is the more powerful (and more expensive) successor to the M2, the MacBook Air M2 is still plenty powerful for most people, especially college students who need a laptop for writing papers, browsing the web for research, streaming media, and playing casual games in their downtime.
Our MacBook Air M2 review praised the laptop for its bright display, good performance, comfortable Magic Keyboard, and impressive 14-hour battery life — a fantastic perk for on-the-go college students. Ultimately, it earned 4.5 out of 5 stars and our esteemed Editor's Choice Award, landing the budget spot on our best MacBooks for college students list.
Now is the perfect time to buy a discounted MacBook Air M2 for yourself or someone special for Father's Day, an upcoming graduation, or as an early back-to-school gift. With most MacBook deals, stock disappears quickly, so don't wait too long if you're interested in this MacBook Air M2 deal.
Today's best MacBook M2 deal
Apple 13-inch MacBook Air M2
Was: $1,099
Now: $829 @ Amazon
Overview:
Lowest price! Save $270 on Apple's 13-inch MacBook Air M2 — our budget pick for the best MacBooks for college students.
Features: 13.6-inch (2560 x 1664) Liquid Retina 500-nit display, M2 8-core CPU, 8-core GPU, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, Magic Keyboard, Touch Bar, Touch ID, 1080p FaceTime webcam, four-speaker sound system
Release date: July 2022
Price check: B&H $999 | Best Buy $849
Price history: This is the lowest price we've seen for the 13-inch MacBook Air M2 and the second time it's been reduced to this price in the past month.
Reviews: When we reviewed this laptop, the MacBook Air M2 earned 4.5 out of 5 stars and our Editor's Choice Award. It boasts a lightweight design, beautiful display, solid performance results, and 14-hour battery life, making it one of the best laptops you can buy for a graduate on their way to college.
Laptop Mag: ★★★★½ | Tom's Guide: ★★★★½ | TechRadar: ★★★★
Buy it if: You need an easily portable, long-lasting MacBook and don't want or need to pay the premium for the MacBook Pro. For casual gaming, media streaming, and other essential tasks, the MacBook Air M2 is a fantastic option.
Don't it buy if: You want a laptop that can handle more demanding or competitive games. If that's what you're after, check out the M3 Max MacBook Pro or peruse our best gaming laptop deals.
