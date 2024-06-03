Get the MacBook Air M2, an Editor's Choice winner, for an all-time low price

Right in time for graduation, Apple's MacBook Air M2 is back at its lowest price ever. For a limited time, you can grab the MacBook Air M2 for only $829 on Amazon—regularly $1,099. That's $270 in savings!

Although Apple's MacBook Air M3 is the more powerful (and more expensive) successor to the M2, the MacBook Air M2 is still plenty powerful for most people, especially college students who need a laptop for writing papers, browsing the web for research, streaming media, and playing casual games in their downtime.

Our MacBook Air M2 review praised the laptop for its bright display, good performance, comfortable Magic Keyboard, and impressive 14-hour battery life — a fantastic perk for on-the-go college students. Ultimately, it earned 4.5 out of 5 stars and our esteemed Editor's Choice Award, landing the budget spot on our best MacBooks for college students list.

Now is the perfect time to buy a discounted MacBook Air M2 for yourself or someone special for Father's Day, an upcoming graduation, or as an early back-to-school gift. With most MacBook deals, stock disappears quickly, so don't wait too long if you're interested in this MacBook Air M2 deal.

Today's best MacBook M2 deal