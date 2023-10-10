29 Best Prime Day Apple deals to shop this week

Amazon Prime Day Apple deals offer pre-Black Friday discounts on MacBook, iPads, AirPods, Apple Watch and more. So if you want to beat the holiday rush and shop now, it's a great time to get an early start.

Apple's 15-inch MacBook Air M2 is on sale for $1.049 at Amazon. Best Buy has it for the same price, however, paid My Best Buy membership holders can take an extra $50 off which drops it to $999. This is the lowest price ever for the 15-inch MacBook Air and one of the best Prime Day laptop deals you can get.

If you want a capable, travel-friendly laptop with long battery life, the 15-inch M2 fits the bill. See more of the best Prime Big Deals Day Apple discounts for Oct.10-11 below.

MacBooks

1. Apple 13.3" MacBook Air M1: $999 $749 @ Amazon

Save $250 on the MacBook Air with Apple M1 chip. In our MacBook Air with M1 review, we gave it a high rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars and the Editor's Choice award. We praised its blazing performance and slim, unibody design. We also loved its long battery which endured 14 hours and 41 minutes during testing. Besides Apple's latest 8-core processor, it packs a 13.3-inch (2560 x 1600) IPS Retina display, 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD. Price check: Best Buy $749

2. Apple 13.6" MacBook Air M2: $1,099 $899 @ Best Buy

Save $200 on the M2 Apple MacBook Air. It features an M2 8-core processor, 8-Core GPU, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage. It packs a 13.6-inch (2560 x 1664) Liquid Retina display, Magic Keyboard, Touch Bar, and Touch ID. Price check: B&H $999

3. Apple 15" MacBook Air M2: $1,299 $1,049 Amazon

Save $250 on the 15-inch MacBook Air M2. It features an M2 8-core processor, 10-Core GPU, 16-core neural engine, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage. It packs a 15.3-inch (2880 x 1864) Liquid Retina display, Magic Keyboard, Touch Bar and Touch ID. This MacBook deal is also open to parents, faculty, staff, and homeschool teachers. Price check: B&H $1,099| Best Buy: $1049

4. Apple MacBook Pro M2: $1,299 $1,099 @ Best Buy

Save $200 on the M2 MacBook Pro. It packs a 13.3-inch Liquid Retina display, M2 8-core CPU, 10-Core GPU, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage. Magic Keyboard, Touch Bar and Touch ID are also on board. Price check: Amazon $1,099| B&H $1,299

iPads

5. Apple iPad 9th Generation: $329 $249 @ Amazon

Save $60 on the Apple iPad 9th generation tablet. This entry model iPad packs a 10.2-inch Retina display with True Tone, A13 Bionic chip, 64GB of storage and stereo speakers. It sports an 8MP wide angle primary camera on the back and a 12MP ultra-wide front camera. Touch ID and Apple Pay offer secure login payment. Price check: Best Buy $269 | Walmart $249

6. Apple iPad 10: $449 $399 @ Amazon

Save $50 on the 10th generation Apple iPad with 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display. It features Apple's A14 Bionic chip and is faster and more power efficient than the iPad 9. It sports an ultra-wide 12MP front camera for video calling and an updated 12MP back camera for capturing sharp, vivid photos and 4K video. For wired and wireless connectivity options, the 2022 iPad is equipped with a USB-C port and Wi-Fi 6.

7. Apple iPad Air 5: $599 $499 @ Amazon

Save $100 on the iPad Air 5. It packs a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone. Rounding out its specs are Apple's M1 chip, 8GB of RAM, 64GB of storage and stereo speakers. For image capturing and video calls it has a 12MP wide angle primary camera on the back and a 12MP FaceTime Camera. Touch ID and Apple Pay offer secure login payment.

8. Apple 12.9"iPad Pro M2 (512GB): $1,399 $1,299 @ Amazon

Save $100 on the 12.9-inch Apple iPad Pro at Amazon. Powerful enough the replace your laptop, the 12.9-inch iPad Pro supports Apple Magic Keyboard, Smart Keyboard Folio, and Apple Pencil 2. The Apple Education Store offers it for the same price and bundles it with a free $100 Apple gift card. Students, teachers and parents buying of behalf of students can benefit from this offer.

iPhone

9. Apple iPhone 15 Pro: $999 $0 @ Amazon w/ activation

Get the iPhone 15 Pro for $0 with activation via Boost Infinite at Amazon. To get this deal, you must activation and financing through Boost Infinite. Boost Infinite will charge you $60/mo. for unlimited talk, text, and data. Plus, you'll get the latest iPhone every year with annual upgrades.

10. iPhone 15: from $799 up $1000 off @ Best Buy w/ trade-in

Save up to $1,000 on the iPhone 15 Series at Best Buy with qualified device trade-in and activation. Pricing for the iPhone 15 starts at $799 for the entry model, $899 for the iPhone 15 Plus, $999 for the iPhone 15 Pro and $1,199 for the iPhone 15 Pro Max. This offer includes 1-month of Xbox Game Plus Ultimate for free.

11. Apple iPhone 15 |iPhone 15 Plus: from $799 @ Verizon w/ trade-in & new line

New and existing Verizon customers save up to $1,000 on any iPhone 15 Series phone with a new line on Verizon's Unlimited Ultimate plan. To get this deal, you may trade in any old iPhone in any condition. As an alternative, existing customers can upgrade and get up to $830 off the new iPhone 15 Series with select trade-in on qualified Unlimited plans.

12. Apple iPhone 15 Pro: up to $1,000 off @ AT&T w/ trade-in

Save up up to $1,000 on the iPhone 15 Pro at AT&T. To get qualify, trade in an eligible device and activate your iPhone 15 Pro on a qualifying AT&T unlimited plan.

13. Apple iPhone 15 Pro | iPhone 15 Pro Max: up to $1,000 off @ T-Mobile w/ trade-in

Save up to $1,000 when you buy the iPhone 15 Pro Series with T-Mobile's trade-in offers. This means you get a free iPhone 15 Pro (valued at $999) or the iPhone 15 Pro (valued at $1,199) for just $199. To qualify, you must trade-in an eligible device and activate your new iPhone 15 Pro on a T-Mobile on Go5G Plus or Go5G plan.

Apple Watch

14. Apple Watch SE 2 40mm: $249 $199 @ Amazon

Save $50 on the 2nd generation Apple Watch SE. It's up to 20% faster than the 1st gen Apple Watch SE and features fall Detection, emergency SOS, and crash detection. Stay on top of your health of fitness with daily activity tracking and an Enhanced Workout app.

15. Apple Watch Series 9: from $399 $389 @ Amazon

Save $10 when you preorder the Apple Watch Series 9 at Amazon. The Apple Watch Series 9 features a host of new features over the Apple Watch Series 8 including an all-new S9 chip, a brighter 2000-nit display and new double tap gesture.

16. Apple Watch Series 8: $399 $299 @ Amazon

Save $100 on the Apple Watch Series 8 and get 3 free months of Apple Fitness+ (valued at $30). The Apple Watch Series 8 features a new temperature sensor, Crash Detection, and is more durable than ever. Following the Apple Watch Series 7, the Apple Watch Series 8 is the most advanced Apple smartwatch yet.

AirPods

17. Apple AirPods 2nd Gen: $129 $89 @ Amazon

Save $40 on the AirPods 2nd generation with lightning Charging Case. These wireless earbuds are powered by Apple's H1 chip for fast wireless connectivity with Apple devices. Get up to 24 hours total listening time with the included charging case. This one of the best AirPods deals in town.

18. Apple AirPods 3rd Gen: $169 $149 @ Amazon

Save $20 on Apple's 3rd generation AirPods at Amazon. They're sweat and water resistant with spatial audio provides 3D sound. On a full charge, you get up to 6 hours of play time and up to 30 hours with the MagSafe charging case.

19. Apple AirPods Pro 2 w/ USB-C: $249 $199 @ Best Buy

Save $50 when you buy the Apple AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C MagSafe Charging Case. They feature adaptive audio, active noise-cancellation, 3D sound, conversation awareness, personalized spatial audio with dynamic head tracking. For worry free everyday use, the AirPods Pro 2 are dust, sweat, and water resistant. Price check: Amazon $199|Apple $249

20. Apple AirPods Pro 2: $249 $189 @ Amazon

Save $60 on the AirPods Pro 2 with Lightning cable. The AirPods Pro 2 feature Apple's H2 chip for better noise-cancellation, 3D sound, and longer battery life. Also new to the AirPods Pro 2 is Personalized Spatial Audio which creates a unique profile based on the size and shape of your head and ears. This ensures a more personalized sound experience — a welcome feature for Audiophiles.

22. Apple EarPods USB-C: $20 $19 @ Amazon

If you prefer wired earbuds, pick up the new Apple EarPods with USB-C for just under $20. Cheaply priced and sufficient for listening to Apple Music playlists on commutes, these wired buds pump out clean, pleasant sound that emphasizes treble and vocals. Inline controls let you easily adjust volume, control playback and answer or end calls. Price check: Best Buy $20

Apple Accessories

23. Apple Wireless Charging Case: $79 $63 @Amazon

Save $17 on the Apple Wireless Charging Case. It features an LED indicator on the front to let you know that your AirPods are charging. No charging mat? No problem. Use the Lightning port to charge. This Wireless Charging Case works with AirPods (1st and 2nd generation).

24. Apple AirTag 4-Pack: $99 $88 @ Amazon

Save $10 on this 4-Pack of Apple AirTag trackers. The Apple AirTag 4 Pack gives you more value for your dollar. This bundle includes four of Apple's tracking devices to make sure all your items never get lost.

25. Apple Magic Keyboard with Touch ID and Numeric Keypad: $179 $159 @ Amazon

The Magic Keyboard with Touch ID enables fast, easy, and secure logins and purchases. Meanwhile, its nifty numeric keypad is great if you find yourself working with spreadsheets or applications relative to finance. Easy to set up, it pairs "magically" with your Mac and ships with a woven USB-C to Lightning cable.

26. Apple Pencil 2nd Generation: $129 $120 @ Amazon

The Apple Pencil 2 provides you with pixel-perfect precision for drawing, sketching, coloring, taking notes, and more on the iPad Air (4th generation), iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd and 4th generation), and iPad Pro 11-inch (1st and 2nd generation).

27. Apple Cables and Chargers: from $16 @ Amazon

Amazon often has select Apple cables and chargers on sale. Save on Lightning and Thunderbolt cables, power adapters and charging pads.

28. Apple MagSafe Charger: $39 $33 @ Amazon

Save $6 on Apple's MagSafe Charger and make wireless charging your iPhone a snap. The perfectly aligned magnets attach to your iPhone and provides faster wireless charging up to 15W. The MagSafe Charger maintains compatibility with Qi charging so it can be used to wireless charge iPhone and select AirPods models with a wireless charging support. It works with iPhone 8 and later.