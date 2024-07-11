Wow! Save $200 on the MacBook Air M2 in this pre-Prime Day deal from Best Buy

Swooping in ahead of Amazon's Prime Day 2024 deals, Best Buy is offering a huge discount on the highly-rated MacBook Air M2 now available for only $799. That's a $200 saving on this MacBook Air's typical $999 asking price, presenting the base case yet to invest in the laptop we called a "Portable powerhouse" in our review.

That's high praise, but more than deserved. Apple's MacBook Air M2 might not be the most up to date model of this lightweight laptop, but the power of the M2 Apple Silicon chip housed within is still more than capable of plowing through your everyday tasks.

If you're looking for one of the best laptops for college, you've found it. The MacBook Air's ultra-portable weight and 13.6-inch display form a compact computer that's ideal for everything from writing papers to enjoying casual games after classes.

Better still, the MacBook Air M2's incredible 14-hour battery life offers you incredible peace of mind about getting through your day without scrambling for an outlet and a charger.

Act fast! Take advantage of this excellent offer while it last and score yourself one of Apple's best MacBook offerings to date for less.

Today's best MacBook M2 deal