Wow! Save $200 on the MacBook Air M2 in this pre-Prime Day deal from Best Buy
Apple's MacBook Air M2 plummets to just $799 at Best Buy
Swooping in ahead of Amazon's Prime Day 2024 deals, Best Buy is offering a huge discount on the highly-rated MacBook Air M2 now available for only $799. That's a $200 saving on this MacBook Air's typical $999 asking price, presenting the base case yet to invest in the laptop we called a "Portable powerhouse" in our review.
That's high praise, but more than deserved. Apple's MacBook Air M2 might not be the most up to date model of this lightweight laptop, but the power of the M2 Apple Silicon chip housed within is still more than capable of plowing through your everyday tasks.
If you're looking for one of the best laptops for college, you've found it. The MacBook Air's ultra-portable weight and 13.6-inch display form a compact computer that's ideal for everything from writing papers to enjoying casual games after classes.
Better still, the MacBook Air M2's incredible 14-hour battery life offers you incredible peace of mind about getting through your day without scrambling for an outlet and a charger.
Act fast! Take advantage of this excellent offer while it last and score yourself one of Apple's best MacBook offerings to date for less.
Today's best MacBook M2 deal
Apple 13.6-inch MacBook Air M2 (Starlight)
Was: $999
Now: $799 @ Best Buy
Overview:
Save $200 on Apple's 13.6-inch MacBook Air M2 — one of our most glowing recommendations when choosing the best MacBooks for college students.
Features: 13.6-inch (2560 x 1664) Liquid Retina 500-nit display, M2 8-core CPU, 8-core GPU, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, Magic Keyboard, Touch Bar, Touch ID, 1080p FaceTime webcam, four-speaker sound system
Release date: July 2022
Price check: $799 @ Amazon | $899 @ B&H
Price history: This is the lowest price we've seen for the 13-inch MacBook Air M2 at both Best Buy and Amazon.
Reviews: Our review of the MacBook Air M2 saw Apple's laptop earning our Editor's Choice Award and achieving an impressive four and a half stars score. We loved its lightweight design, beautiful display, solid performance results, and 14-hour battery life, praising it as one of the best laptops you can buy, and an ideal option for students.
Laptop Mag: ★★★★½ | Tom's Guide: ★★★★½ | TechRadar: ★★★★
Buy it if: You need a lightweight, long-lasting MacBook that won't cost you an arm and a leg. It's ideal for students, but makes for a fantastic computing companion for anyone looking for an all-around option when it comes to buying a new laptop.
Don't it buy if: You're looking for a laptop that will tackle demanding or competitive games. While the MacBook Air M2 is a fantastic all-around device, gaming is not one of its strong suits.
Check out the M3 Max MacBook Pro or our early Amazon Prime Day laptop deals for more options if you're looking for a notebook with more gaming chops.
Rael Hornby, potentially influenced by far too many LucasArts titles at an early age, once thought he’d grow up to be a mighty pirate. However, after several interventions with close friends and family members, you’re now much more likely to see his name attached to the bylines of tech articles. While not maintaining a double life as an aspiring writer by day and indie game dev by night, you’ll find him sat in a corner somewhere muttering to himself about microtransactions or hunting down promising indie games on Twitter.