I found 7 jaw-dropping deals on M4 MacBook Air accessories

This week, Apple finally announced the new MacBook Air M4, which features a faster processor and a new "Sky Blue" color option. Even better, it has a lower starting price at just $999 with 16GB of base RAM.

If you plan to upgrade to the MacBook Air M4 (or make it your first MacBook), you can level up your Mac experience with top accessories, like headphones, mice, and a case to protect that shiny new chassis.

Whenever I get a new laptop or tablet, I need a case. Luckily, there are plenty to choose from that won't break the bank. For instance, the MOSISO 13.3-inch MacBook Air case, on sale for just $13 on Amazon, offers padding and protection for your Mac in over a dozen colors.

Another must-have accessory for any MacBook is a good mouse. The touchpads on MacBooks are nice, don't get me wrong. However, an external mouse just can't be beat when it comes to precision tasks like photo editing or filling in spreadsheets. If you want an all-Apple Mac setup, the Magic Mouse is a popular pick.

If you want to save hard-earned cash, you can also snag the Logitech Pebble keyboard and mouse combo for just $43 at Best Buy.

Top deals on MacBook Air M4 accessories this weekend

MOSISO 13.3-inch Laptop Case: was $15.99 now $13.59 at Amazon Want a basic case that gives your MacBook the protection it needs at a budget-friendly price? The MOSISO 13.3-inch laptop case is well under $20 and comes in over a dozen colors.

tomtoc 360 Protective Laptop Sleeve: was $30 now $27 at Amazon The tomtoc 360 is the perfect premium laptop case for protecting your shiny new MacBook Air M4. It's available in 13-inch and 15-inch sizes and several different colors, so you can find something that perfectly suits your Mac and style.

Apple AirPods Pro 2: was $249 now $199 at Amazon If you don't already have a pair of AirPods, they're the perfect audio companion for any Mac. Offering a wealth of features and seamless connectivity with all your Apple devices, it's hard to go wrong with these ultra-portable earbuds, especially at this sale price that knocks $50 off the MSRP.

Apple AirPods Max: was $549 now $479 at Amazon Looking for the ultimate audio experience on your new MacBook Air M4? The AirPods Max are Apple's most luxurious headphones, sporting a stylish design, a comfy over-ear fit, and seamless connectivity with all your Apple gear. They don't come cheap, but you can save $70 on them on Amazon right now.

Logitech Pebble 2 keyboard and mouse combo: was $59 now $43 at Best Buy If you're planning to hook up your MacBook Air M4 to external displays or a laptop docking station, an external mouse and keyboard can really come in handy. Right now, you can get the Logitech Pebble 2 wireless mouse and keyboard in a budget-friendly combo pack for less than $50 at Best Buy, which is a serious bargain.

Samsung T7 Portable SSD (1TB): was $159 now $89 at Amazon Storage upgrades can get pretty pricey on MacBooks, but you can save money by getting external SSDs instead. The Samsung T7 portable SSD is the perfect MacBook companion for anyone who needs extra storage space for large files like photos and videos, freeing up more storage on your MacBook's internal SSD.