I found 7 jaw-dropping deals on M4 MacBook Air accessories

Deals
By
published

Get all the right gear for your new Apple MacBook with these top deals!

A pair of AirPods Max headphones beside a Laptop Mag deals icon in front of a blue background
(Image credit: Apple/Future, edited with Adobe Express)

This week, Apple finally announced the new MacBook Air M4, which features a faster processor and a new "Sky Blue" color option. Even better, it has a lower starting price at just $999 with 16GB of base RAM.

If you plan to upgrade to the MacBook Air M4 (or make it your first MacBook), you can level up your Mac experience with top accessories, like headphones, mice, and a case to protect that shiny new chassis.

Whenever I get a new laptop or tablet, I need a case. Luckily, there are plenty to choose from that won't break the bank. For instance, the MOSISO 13.3-inch MacBook Air case, on sale for just $13 on Amazon, offers padding and protection for your Mac in over a dozen colors.

Another must-have accessory for any MacBook is a good mouse. The touchpads on MacBooks are nice, don't get me wrong. However, an external mouse just can't be beat when it comes to precision tasks like photo editing or filling in spreadsheets. If you want an all-Apple Mac setup, the Magic Mouse is a popular pick.

If you want to save hard-earned cash, you can also snag the Logitech Pebble keyboard and mouse combo for just $43 at Best Buy.

Top deals on MacBook Air M4 accessories this weekend

MOSISO 13.3-inch Laptop Case
MOSISO 13.3-inch Laptop Case: was $15.99 now $13.59 at Amazon

Want a basic case that gives your MacBook the protection it needs at a budget-friendly price? The MOSISO 13.3-inch laptop case is well under $20 and comes in over a dozen colors.

View Deal
tomtoc 360 Protective Laptop Sleeve
tomtoc 360 Protective Laptop Sleeve: was $30 now $27 at Amazon

The tomtoc 360 is the perfect premium laptop case for protecting your shiny new MacBook Air M4. It's available in 13-inch and 15-inch sizes and several different colors, so you can find something that perfectly suits your Mac and style.

View Deal
Apple AirPods Pro 2
Apple AirPods Pro 2: was $249 now $199 at Amazon

If you don't already have a pair of AirPods, they're the perfect audio companion for any Mac. Offering a wealth of features and seamless connectivity with all your Apple devices, it's hard to go wrong with these ultra-portable earbuds, especially at this sale price that knocks $50 off the MSRP.

View Deal
Apple AirPods Max
Apple AirPods Max: was $549 now $479 at Amazon

Looking for the ultimate audio experience on your new MacBook Air M4? The AirPods Max are Apple's most luxurious headphones, sporting a stylish design, a comfy over-ear fit, and seamless connectivity with all your Apple gear. They don't come cheap, but you can save $70 on them on Amazon right now.

View Deal
Logitech Pebble 2 keyboard and mouse combo
Logitech Pebble 2 keyboard and mouse combo: was $59 now $43 at Best Buy

If you're planning to hook up your MacBook Air M4 to external displays or a laptop docking station, an external mouse and keyboard can really come in handy. Right now, you can get the Logitech Pebble 2 wireless mouse and keyboard in a budget-friendly combo pack for less than $50 at Best Buy, which is a serious bargain.

View Deal
Samsung T7 Portable SSD (1TB)
Samsung T7 Portable SSD (1TB): was $159 now $89 at Amazon

Storage upgrades can get pretty pricey on MacBooks, but you can save money by getting external SSDs instead. The Samsung T7 portable SSD is the perfect MacBook companion for anyone who needs extra storage space for large files like photos and videos, freeing up more storage on your MacBook's internal SSD.

View Deal
Apple Magic Mouse (USB Type-C)
Apple Magic Mouse (USB Type-C): $78 at Amazon

No list of Mac accessories is complete without mentioning Apple's Magic Mouse. While it is frustrating that it has its charging port on the bottom of the mouse, the Magic Mouse is sleek and minimalistic, a perfect addition to any all-Apple Mac setup.

View Deal
Stevie Bonifield
Stevie Bonifield
Contributing Writer

Stevie Bonifield is a contributing writer at Laptop Mag specializing in mobile tech, gaming gear, and accessories. Outside of writing, Stevie loves indie games, TTRPGs, and building way too many custom keyboards.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about macbooks
Graphic of the M4 Max and M3 Ultra chips side by side.

Apple's M3 Ultra Mac Studio might actually be worth $10K more than the M4 Max — here's why
Midnight M2 MacBook Air against blue gradient background.

Wow! The M2 MacBook Air hits a record-low price of $699 — this will sell out fast!
Graphic of the M4 Max and M3 Ultra chips side by side.

Apple's M3 Ultra Mac Studio might actually be worth $10K more than the M4 Max — here's why
See more latest
Most Popular
Midnight M2 MacBook Air against blue gradient background.
Wow! The M2 MacBook Air hits a record-low price of $699 — this will sell out fast!
Samsung Odyssey Ark 2nd Gen, Samsung Odyssey OLED G* and Samsung Odyssey Neo G7 monitors on sale
Discover Samsung Spring sale delivers massive monitor savings — up to $1,100 on gaming monitors if you act fast!
Dell weekend deals
Dell weekend sale: My favorite 16 deals on laptops, monitors, and accessories
Lenovo Legion Pro 7i Gen 10 gaming laptop against a blue gradient background
How to save $100 on the Lenovo Legion Pro 7i Gen 10 with RTX 5080 graphics
Orange Galaxy Watch Ultra smartwatch against a blue gradient background
Pick up the Galaxy Watch Ultra for as low as $249 with Samsung's generous trade-in offer
Samsung Galaxy Book 5 Pro, Galaxy Book 5 Pro 360, Galaxy Book 4, Galaxy Book 4 Edge, and Galaxy Book 4 Pro against blue gradient background with epic deals badge.
Samsung's latest Galaxy Book 5 Pro and several Galaxy Book 4 laptops are up to $650 off right now — see the 5 best deals
Silver Galaxy Tab S10 Plus against blue gradient background
Save 50% on the Galaxy Tab S10 Plus during Samsung's weeklong spring sale
Galaxy Book 4, Galaxy Book 5 Pro, Galaxy S25 Ultra, Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra, Galaxy Buds Pro 3, Galaxy Watch 7, Galaxy Ring against blue gradient background
Samsung is having a big spring sale, here are 25 deals I'd grab before it ends
Titanium Jadegreen Galaxy Tab S25 Ultra against bronze gradient background
Galaxy S25 Ultra sees major $300 price drop for the first time —Samsung online exclusive
Like a Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii, WWE 2K25 Helldivers 2, and Monster Hunter Wilds game cover art against a blue gradient background
CDKeys is slashing up to 95% off PC games, here are 9 deals I'd add to my collection