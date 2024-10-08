14 lowest-ever Apple Prime Day deals starting at just $119

Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days are here, and with them bring a host of fantastic discounts on a wide range of Apple products from MacBooks to iPads, Apple Watches, and more!

The next two days will see some of the best Prime Day-like deals on Apple products go live, and we'll be hand-picking the best of the best to help you make every cent count as you stock up before the holiday season or treat yourself to some of the finest tech in town at a price that won't leave you feeling short-changed.

In fact, all 14 of the deals we've highlighted in this post show each Apple product at its lowest price to date!

Don't delay! These deals won't be here for long, and neither will the stock of certain items. Dive in today and cash in on the best Apple MacBook, iPad, AirPod, and iPhone deals.

Today's best Amazon Prime Big Deal Days Apple deals

Prime Big Deal Days MacBook deals

Apple M3 MacBook Air 15: $1,699 $1,424 @ Amazon Save $275 on the 15-inch Apple M3 MacBook Air and catch it at its lowest price to date. Apple's latest M3-charged laptop raises the bar in terms of performance and battery life. In our 15-inch MacBook Air M3 review, we were impressed by its strong performance, thin, light form factor, and over 15-hour long battery life. Features: 15.3-inch (2880 x 1864) 500-nit Liquid Retina display, M3 8-core processor, 10-Core GPU, 16-core neural engine, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 1080p FaceTime HD camera, three-mic array with directional beamforming, Magic Keyboard with Touch ID, six-speakers with force-cancelling woofers, macOS

BRAND NEW AND ALREADY ON SALE Apple M3 MacBook Pro 14: $1,599 $1,299 @ Amazon

Lowest price! Save $300 on the MacBook Pro M3 — the best laptop for power users. Apple's M3 processor is 35% faster than its first-generation M1 chip (rated). Graphics performance is up 65 percent faster so you'll notice all the subtle nuances during gameplay, from realistic lighting, shadows, and reflections. Features: 14-inch (3024 x 1964) 1,000-nit 120Hz Liquid Retina XDR display, Apple M3 8-core chip, 16-core Neural Engine, Apple M3 10-core GPU, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Mac OS

Prime Big Deal Days iPad deals

Apple 11" iPad Air 6 (2024): $599 $547 @ Amazon Save $52 on the iPad Air 6 for a limited time and grab it at its lowest price to date. The iPad Air 6 is 50% faster than the previous-gen iPad Air 5 and features landscape stereo speakers. Made of 100% recycled aluminum enclosure the new iPad Air works with the Apple MacBook Keyboard and Apple Pencil. Features: 11-inch Liquid Retina display with P3 wide color, True Tone, and anti-reflective coating, Apple M2 Chip, 128GB of storage, 12MP wide wide camera, 12MP Ultra-wide front camera, supports Apple Pencil Pro, Apple Pencil USB-C and Magic Keyboard

Apple 11" iPad Pro M4: $999 $899 @ Amazon Save $100 off the latest iPad Pro M4 to catch it at its lowest price. The 2024 iPad Pro starts from $999 with storage capacity options from 256GB up to 2TB. Apple's 2024 iPad Pro is the thinnest ever and, for the first time, features a state-of-the-art display called Tandem OLED, which delivers 1000 nits of full-screen brightness and up to 1,600 nits of peak brightness. Features: 11-inch Ultra Retina XDR OLED, Apple M4 9-core chip, 256GB of storage.

Apple 13" iPad Pro M4: $1,299 $1,196 @ Amazon Lowest price! Amazon offers a $103 discount on the 13-inch iPad Pro M4. Featuring Apple's new blazing-fast M4 chip, the 2024 iPad Pro is up to 50% faster than the older model M2 and uses just half the power. In terms of GPU performance, it’s 4X times faster, which means games and other graphics-intensive tasks run smoother than ever. Features: 13-inch Ultra Retina XDR OLED, Apple M4 9-core chip, 256GB of storage

Apple 10.2" iPad 9: $329 $199 @ Amazon Save $130 on the 9th generation iPad and snap up Apple's cheapest tablet for its lowest price so far. In our Apple iPad 2021 review, we praise its bright, vivid 10.2-inch Retina display and excellent battery life. We also found the tablet's upgraded cameras impressive. Overall, we gave the iPad a 4 out of 5-star rating for its outstanding performance. Features: 10.2-inch (2160 x 1620) Retina display, A13 Bionic chip, 3GB RAM, 64GB of storage, 8MP wide-angle rear camera, 12MP ultra-wide front camera, Apple Touch ID, Apple Pay

Apple iPad mini 6 (64GB): $499 $349 @ Amazon Save $150 on the iPad mini 6, now matching its lowest ever price. As we praise in our iPad mini 6 review, this tablet is compact, has a sharp, bright display, and delivers snappy performance. Its battery life was also impressive for an iPad, lasting 11 hours in real-world testing. We loved the iPad mini so much that we gave it an overall rating of 4 out of 5-stars and our Editor's Choice award. Features: 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone, Apple A15 Bionic chip, 64GB of storage, 12MP wide-angle rear camera, 12MP ultra-wide front camera, Touch ID. Apple Pay

Prime Big Deal Days iPhone deals

Apple iPhone 16: $799 $0.01 @ Amazon You can now buy the 6.1-inch iPhone 16 at Amazon for just a penny with activation with Boost Mobile. Unlimited plan required. Features: The new iPhone 16 features an A18 chip, 48MP Fusion camera, Apple Intelligence, and AAA gaming support. The iPhone 16 is available in black, white, and three new colors including ultramarine, teal, and, pink. You may also preorder the iPhone 16 from:

Apple iPhone 16 Plus: $929 $0.01 @ Amazon You can now buy the 6.7-inch iPhone 16 Plus at Amazon for just a penny with activation with a Boost Mobile Unlimited plan required. Features: The new iPhone 16 features an A18 chip with 5-core GPU, 48MP Fusion camera, Apple Intelligence, and AAA gaming support. The iPhone 16 Plus is available in black, white, and three new colors including ultramarine, teal, and, pink.

Apple iPhone 16 Pro: $999 $0.01 @ Amazon You can now buy the 6.3-inch iPhone 16 Pro at Amazon for just a penny with activation with a Boost Mobile Unlimited plan required. Features: The new iPhone 16 Pro features an A18 Pro chip with 6-core GPU, 48MP Fusion camera, Apple Intelligence, and AAA gaming support. The iPhone 16 Pro is available in black titanium, desert titanium, natural titanium, and white titanium.

Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max: $1.199 $0.01 @ Amazon You can now buy the 6.9-inch iPhone 16 Pro Max at Amazon for just a penny with activation with a Boost Mobile Unlimited plan required. Features: The new iPhone 16 Pro Max features an A18 Pro chip with 6-core GPU, 48MP Fusion camera, Apple Intelligence, and AAA gaming support. The iPhone 16 Max is available available in black titanium, desert titanium, natural titanium, and white titanium.

Prime Big Deal Days Apple Watch deals

Apple Watch Series 9: $399 $299 @ Amazon Save $100 on the Editor's Choice Award-winning Apple Watch Series 9 GPS smartwatch matching its lowest price to date. In our Apple Watch Series 9 review, we gave it 4 out of 5 stars for its gorgeous display and useful double tap gesture. Features: The Apple Watch Series 9 features a host of new features over the Apple Watch Series 8 including an all-new S9 chip, a brighter 2000-nit display, and a new double tap gesture.

Apple Watch SE 2: $249 $169 @ Amazon Save $80 on the 40mm 2nd generation Apple Watch SE matching its lowest price so far. It's 20% faster than the 1st generation Apple Watch SE and features fall detection, emergency SOS, and crash detection. Stay on top of your health and fitness with daily activity tracking and an enhanced Workout app.

Prime Big Deal Days AirPods deals