This Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12 Black Friday deal fixes our biggest problem with the sleek business laptop
Save a staggering $1,280 on the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12
When I think "business laptop," the first series that comes to mind is Lenovo's ThinkPad X1 Carbon line. It's widely regarded as one of the best business laptop series because of its top-notch performance, lightweight form factor, and incredibly satisfying keyboard.
Ahead of Black Friday, you can take advantage of a stellar deal on this fan-favorite business laptop. Pick up a Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12 for just $1,279 — that's $1,280, or 50%, in savings! For this reliable business laptop, that's a steal.
In our ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12 review, one of our biggest hang-ups (and a big reason we awarded it 3.5 out of 5 stars) was its price. With this deal slashing 50% off the laptop's price, it's a much more attractive option for those looking for a business laptop.
We praised the laptop's sleek design, bouncy keyboard, and solid performance. Granted, our review unit was equipped with Intel's Core Ultra 155H rather than this laptop's Core Ultra 5 125U, but overall performance should still be solid. This discounted configuration might even prove to last longer on a single charge thanks to its more efficient, slightly less powerful CPU.
If you're not convinced the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12 is the right business laptop for you, or you're looking for a non-business laptop, check out the other best Black Friday laptop deals we've rounded up for more options.
Today's best Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12 deal
Overview: For a limited time, save $1,280 (50% off) on the 14-inch Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12. If the discount doesn't apply automatically, use code HOLIDAYCTO at checkout.
Features: 14-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200), 400-nit, 60Hz IPS display, Intel Core Ultra 5 125U 12-core CPU, 16GB RAM, integrated Intel Arc graphics, 256GB of SSD storage, fingerprint reader, 1080p IR+RGB camera with privacy shutter, Windows 11 Home
Release date: December 2023
Price check: $1,676 CDW (512GB SSD)
Price history: This is the lowest price we've seen for this Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12 configuration.
Reviews: In our Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12 review, we awarded the business laptop 3.5 out of 5 stars, but for one main reason: it's too expensive full price. We loved its great overall performance, classic bouncy keyboard, and sleek ThinkPad design. At 50% off, it's definitely a business laptop worthy of considering.
Laptop Mag: ★★★½
Buy it if: You're in need of a reliable, well-built, and lightweight daily driver laptop that can tackle personal or business-related tasks with ease.
Don't it buy if: You're specifically looking for a laptop that can handle graphics-intensive tasks, like video editing or gaming.
Check out our best Black Friday laptop deals to find a gaming laptop or creator laptop that will work better for you.
