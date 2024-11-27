This Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12 Black Friday deal fixes our biggest problem with the sleek business laptop

When I think "business laptop," the first series that comes to mind is Lenovo's ThinkPad X1 Carbon line. It's widely regarded as one of the best business laptop series because of its top-notch performance, lightweight form factor, and incredibly satisfying keyboard.

Ahead of Black Friday, you can take advantage of a stellar deal on this fan-favorite business laptop. Pick up a Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12 for just $1,279 — that's $1,280, or 50%, in savings! For this reliable business laptop, that's a steal.

In our ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12 review, one of our biggest hang-ups (and a big reason we awarded it 3.5 out of 5 stars) was its price. With this deal slashing 50% off the laptop's price, it's a much more attractive option for those looking for a business laptop.

We praised the laptop's sleek design, bouncy keyboard, and solid performance. Granted, our review unit was equipped with Intel's Core Ultra 155H rather than this laptop's Core Ultra 5 125U, but overall performance should still be solid. This discounted configuration might even prove to last longer on a single charge thanks to its more efficient, slightly less powerful CPU.

If you're not convinced the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12 is the right business laptop for you, or you're looking for a non-business laptop, check out the other best Black Friday laptop deals we've rounded up for more options.

Today's best Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12 deal