21 Prime Day deals under $50 I highly recommend for laptop lovers

With Prime Day 2024 in full swing, it's important to remember there are two shopping tactics worth following: Saving big on a single item or shopping smart on multiple smaller buys.

The latter is what we're looking at here, identifying some of the best Prime Day deals under $50 — allowing you to maximize that "buy now" dopamine rush when you have a whole box-load of goodies to enjoy from Prime Day, instead of one singular flagship buy!

We've scoured through all kinds of laptop accessories, gadgets, and peripherals to dig out some of the best offers from Amazon's Prime Day savings, to let you flesh out your computing experience for less! Check out our recommendations on just some of the things you can grab for a limited time for $50 or less during Prime Day.

Today's Best Prime Day deals under $50

Prime Day Deals: Computer mice for under $50

Logitech ERGO M575 wireless trackball mouse: $49 $39 @ Amazon Save $10 on the unique and ultra-comfortable Logitech ERGO M575 for Prime Day and treat your wrists to a computing experience that'll save you with stress on the joints and the cash in your pocket. Features: With its trackball navigation, the ERGO M575 reduces the need for dragging and pulling your mouse across your desk throughout the day, aiding comfort and avoiding fatigue or injury through repetitive strain. It's also a fantastic mouse in its own right, with an optical sensor with up to 2,000DPI and total wireless connectivity over Bluetooth or 2.5Ghz. Its five-button setup can also be customized using Logitech's software, but lefties will be out in the cold due it its right-hand-only design. Laptop Mag review: ★★★★½

Razer Basilisk V3 Gaming Mouse: $69 $39 @ Amazon Save $30 on Razer's RGB-adorned Basilisk V3 gaming mouse during the Prime Day sales and snag this stunning near-perfect peripheral for less. Features: Comfortable ergonomic design with 11 programmable buttons and Razer's Hyperscroll tilt wheel. 11 zones of Razer Chrome RGB lighting give the Basilisk a unique look and aesthetic, with optical mouse switches and a 26K DPI optical sensor backing up the built-for-gamers look with ready-for-gaming performance. Laptop Mag review: ★★★★½

Logitech G502 HERO Wired Gaming Mouse: $79 $44 @ Amazon Save $35 on the Logitech G502 HERO Wired Gaming Mouse for Prime Day and enjoy a solid blend of gamer aesthetics and gaming performance. Features: Logitech places performance front and center with the G502 HERO, outfitting its gaming mouse with a HERO 25K sensor for ultimate precision in every movement with 1:1 tracking and zero smoothing, filtering, or acceleration. There are 11 customizable buttons to make use of and programmable RGB lighting that works flawlessly with Lightsync for uniformity across your other Logitech devices.

Prime Day Deals: Keyboards for under $50

Cherry Stream Desktop Keyboard and Mouse Combo: $89 $45 @ Amazon Save $44 during Prime Day on legendary keyboard switch maker Cherry's awesome Stream Desktop mouse and keyboard combo. Get the full desktop input experience for less, backed by some of the finest manufacturing on the market. Features: A full-size keyboard touting Cherry's high-quality SX scissor switches delivers a surprisingly good typing experience for a non-mechanical keyboard, backed by the Stream mouse, whose Silent Precision switches offer whisper-quiet execution, reliable performance, and ergonomic comfort. Laptop Mag review: ★★★★

Logitech Pebble 2 Keyboard and Mouse Combo: $59 $47 @ Amazon Save $12 when you buy the Logitech Pebble 2 Keyboard and Mouse combo this Prime Day. Logitech's peripheral prowess is on full show with this pairing of devices, bringing an atypical style to your desktop, while delivering familiar quality performance. Features: A unique rounded and modern look makes this ultra-slim and effortlessly portable keyboard and mouse combo stand out from the crowd of hum-drum offerings. However, it's the super-silent operation of each key and switch, along with an excellent typing experience and long-lasting battery life that will win you over.

Redragon K512 SHIVA Gaming Keyboard: $46 $26 @ Amazon Save $20 on the Redragon K512 SHIVA Gaming Keyboard and see why this is one of Amazon's most popular budget offerings with thousands of happy buyers ready to praise it over price and performance. Features: Redragon nails the basics, providing an excellent 110-key gaming keyboard base before taking things up a notch by including full dynamic RGB backlighting, six additional programmable Macro inputs, anti-ghosting keys, and a detachable wrist rest.

Prime Day Deals: USB-C hubs for under $50

Plugable 7-in-1 USB-C Hub: $39 $31 @ Amazon Save $8 on this already impressively priced 7-in-1 USB-C Hub from Plugable during Prime Day. Plugable makes some of the best hubs and docking stations on the market, and this ultra-portable USB-C Hub is ideal for those short on ports on the go or at home. Features: Plugable's hub can convert a single USB Type-C port of your laptop into a full-blown array of ports that offer a home for your peripherals (with a mix of legacy USB Type-A ports and modern USB-C), storage (via SD card readers), external displays (supporting a single external 4K monitor at up to 60Hz), and even a wired internet connection (1Gbps) — all while supplying up to 100W of Power Delivery to the host machine.

Anker 553 USB-C Hub: $69 $39 @ Amazon Save $30 on Anker's 553 USB-C Hub during the Prime Day sales and net yourself an absolute bargain for this high-performance, ultra-portable hub ideal for MacBooks and Windows laptops alike. Features: Offering a solid selection of eight ports, the Anker 553 can support two external displays over HDMI (with resolutions up to 4K and refresh rates of 30Hz in tandem), instantly unlocking the potential to turn your desktop into a worthy workspace with ease.



There's a great blend of Type-A and Type-C USB ports available, with a microSD/SD card reader and a Gigabit Ethernet port on hand to further expand on the potential of your machine — and up to 100W of Power Delivery to keep everything running smoothly.

Prime Day Deals: Webcams for under $50

Logitech HD Pro Webcam C920: $99 $49 @ Amazon Save $50 this Prime Day when you buy our highly-rated top pick for the best webcam, which received a prestigious Editor's Choice award as part of our 2022 review. Features: Logitech's HD Pro Webcam offers a sharp, clear image right across its wide 78-degree field of view, with the 5-megapixel camera being an ideal option for those looking for ultra-clarity on conference calls or catching up with close ones over webcam. Laptop Mag review: ★★★★½

Razer Kiyo Streaming Webcam: $99 $44 @ Amazon Save $55 this Prime Day when you buy the Razer Kiyo Streaming Webcam at Amazon. Features: The Razer Kiyo offers full HD capture of either 720p at 60fps or 1080p at 30fps and is ideal for streaming, conference calls, and online learning thanks to its built-in 5600K daylight-balanced ring light to illuminate you clearly and capture crisp images with as little grain as possible. Laptop Mag review: ★★★★½

Prime Day Deals: Game controllers for under $50

Xbox Wireless Controller: $64 $34 @ Target Lowest price! Pick up an Xbox Series X|S Wireless Controller in Red for just $34 with Target Circle. Target Circle is free to join so if you're not a member yet, join now to shop these excellent deals. Features: The Xbox Wireless Controller features trigger bumpers and a Hybrid D-pad in the now iconic Xbox layout with its asymmetrical joystick positions and superior ergonomic comfort. The latest model of Microsoft's Wireless Controller offers improved responsiveness of dynamic latency input to help elevate your gameplay and ensure super accurate registration of inputs at all times across Xbox One Series X|S, Xbox One X|S, Xbox One, and Windows 10 PCs.

GameSir G7 SE Controller: $49 $43 @ Amazon Lowest price! The best-selling GameSir G7 SE Controller is discounted by $5 on Amazon. This wired gamepad provides a comfortable feel and precise control for enhanced accuracy. Features: Incorporated into the GameSir G7 SE's design are twin Hall Effect joysticks and triggers with a pulse-type vibration haptic motor and an asymmetric vibration grip motor for immersive tactile feedback.



The GameSir G7 SE controller connects to your console or computer via USB for an easy plug-and-play setup that works with Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows 10/11 PC.

Amazon Luna Controller: $69 $39 @ Amazon Save $30 on the Amazon Luna Controller on Prime Day and unlock another wing of your Prime membership by taking full advantage of the Luna game streaming service. Features: Amazon's Luna Controller has a very Xbox/Nintendo Pro-familiar design, touting asymmetrical thumbsticks and an identical layout to Microsoft and Nintendo's popular controllers. However, this Bluetooth gamepad can also link up to Amazon Alexa, and sync up with Amazon's Luna game streaming service for low-latency cloud gaming with dramatically reduced input lag. Laptop Mag review: ★★★★

Prime Day Deals: Lighting for under $50

Quntis Computer Monitor Lamp: $42 $30 @ Amazon Save $12 on the Quntis Computer Monitor Lamp for Prime Day, and treat your eyes to a world of comfort when it comes to your computing. Features: Quntis' Monitor Lamp may seem like a needless accessory to most, but it's an eye-saving wonder that can bathe your work area in cool, warm, or neutral lighting to ease the strain on your eyes of glaring into a bright display panel throughout the day. Read more: I added this monitor light bar to my home office setup and it’s a game changer

Govee Gaming Light Strip G1: $49 $34 @ Amazon Save $15 on the phenomenally priced Govee Gaming Light Strip G1 at Amazon during this year's Prime Day sales and enjoy the ultimate in affordable ambient lighting for incredible immersion in games and movies. Features: Govee's ambient lighting solution for gaming is unmatched in affordability, but doesn't sacrifice on speedy, high-performance results from its RGBIC lighting solution — effortlessly attaching to your monitor to unlock an incredible boost in immersion across the board. Even beyond gaming, the added backlight potential in day-to-day use helps to create bias lighting that can ease eyestrain and fatigue over longer hours. Read more: I gave my gaming setup a Govee glow-up for a price Hue wouldn’t believe

Prime Day Deals: Headphones for under $50

HyperX Cloud X Gaming Headset: $69 $49 @ Amazon

Now $20 off for Prime Day, you can claim your very own pair of HyperX CloudX gaming cans, designed to work with both PC and Xbox. Features: the HyperX Cloud X is one of the best gaming headsets thanks to its 50mm drivers, a built-in chat mixer, comfy memory foam ear cushions, and a detachable microphone with noise-cancellation.

Logitech G432 Wired Gaming Headset: $79 $36 @ Amazon Save $33 on Logitech's G432 Wired Gaming Headset for a limited time during Amazon's Prime Day sales. Features: Logitech's gaming headset offers 7.1 Surround Sound with DTS:X 2.0 audio for a rich and immersive gaming experience through its 50mm drivers that offer pinpoint detection of sounds from all around. Its flip-to-mute mic offers an intuitive way to handle breaks from in-game chatter, and its wide compatibility will let you enjoy its plush comfort across PC, console, and mobile devices.

Sony WH-CH520 Wireless Headphones: $59 $38 @ Amazon Save $21 on the WH-CH520 wireless headphones throughout Amazon's Prime Day sales and enjoy a slice of Sony's premium soundscapes for less. Features: The WH-CH520 headphones include Sony's industry-leading noise-cancellation powered by the V1 and HD noise-canceling processor QN1. In our review, we gave them a solid rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars for their balanced, spacious sound, excellent adaptive ANC, and superb call quality. Laptop Mag review: ★★★★½

Prime Day Deals: External storage for under $50

Samsung Pro Plus microSD card (512GB) and adapter: $75 $39 @ Amazon Save $36 on this 512GB Samsung Pro Plus microSD card during Amazon's Prime Day sales. This microSD card includes an SD card adapter and features U3, Class 10-rated speeds of up to 180MB/s — ideal for capturing pictures or video, and then again for transferring to your PC or laptop afterwards.